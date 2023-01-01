Firmware-update: LineageOS 20

LineageOS logo (79 pix)Versie 20 van LineageOS is beschikbaar gekomen. LineageOS is de opvolger van CyanogenMod en een opensourcebesturingssysteem voor smartphones en tablets. Het is gebaseerd op een kale versie van Android en voegt extra functionaliteit toe, waaronder roottoegang, snelkoppelingen in de notificatiebalk, een uitgebreid lockscreen en verschillende thema's voor de interface. Verder zijn er vaak prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen ten opzichte van de software die een fabrikant zelf meelevert. LineageOS versie 20 is gebaseerd op Android 13 en de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

20 - wow. I remember when these releases were single digits…

As many of us start traveling again and the world returns to normal, of course, it’s time for us to break the status quo! You probably weren’t expecting to hear from us until… somewhere near April according to our historical releases? HA! Gotcha.

With all that said, we have been working extremely hard since Android 13’s release last October to port our features to this new version of Android. Thanks to our hard work adapting to Google’s largely UI-based changes in Android 12, and Android 13’s dead-simple device bring-up requirements, we were able to rebase our changes onto Android 13 much more efficiently. This led to a lot of time to spend on cool new features such as our awesome new camera app, Aperture, which was written in large part by developers SebaUbuntu, LuK1337, and luca020400.

Now, let’s remind everyone about versioning conventions - To match AOSP’s versioning conventions, and due to the fact it added no notable value to the end-user, we dropped our subversion from a branding perspective.

As Android has moved onto the quarterly maintenance release model, this release will be “LineageOS 20”, not 20.0 or 20.1 - though worry not - we are based on the latest and greatest Android 13 version, QPR1.

Additionally, to you developers out there - any repository that is not core-platform, or isn’t expected to change in quarterly maintenance releases will use branches without subversions - e.g., lineage-20 instead of lineage-20.0.

New Features!
  • Security patches from April 2022 to December 2022 have been merged to LineageOS 17.1 through 20.
  • ohmagoditfinallyhappened - LineageOS now has an awesome new camera app called Aperture! It is based on Google’s (mostly) awesome CameraX library and provides a much closer “to stock” camera app experience on many devices. Massive kudos to developers SebaUbuntu, LuK1337, and luca020400 who developed this initially, designer Vazguard, and to the entire team for working to integrate it into LineageOS and adapt it to our massive array of supported devices!
  • WebView has been updated to Chromium 108.0.5359.79.
  • We have introduced a completely redone volume panel in Android 13 and have further developed our side pop-out expanding panel.
  • We now support GKI and Linux 5.10 builds with full out-of-tree module support to match new AOSP conventions.
  • Our fork of the AOSP Gallery app has seen many fixes and improvements.
  • Our Updater app has seen many bug fixes and improvements, as well as now has a fancy new Android TV layout!
  • Our web browser, Jelly has seen several bug fixes and improvements!
  • We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the FOSS Etar calendar app we integrated some time back!
  • We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the Seedvault backup app.
  • Our Recorder app has been adapted to account for Android’s built-in features, while still providing the features you expect from LineageOS.
    • The app was rearchitected heavily.
    • Material You support has been added.
    • The high quality recorder (WAV format) now supports stereo and there has been several threading fixes.
  • Android TV builds now ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google’s ad-enabled launcher - we also support Google TV-style builds and are evaluating moving to it on supported devices in the future.
  • Multiple Google TV features, such as the much more appealing looking Two-Panel Settings application have been ported to LineageOS Android TV builds.
  • Our adb_root service is no longer tied to the build type property, which allows greater compatibility with many third-party root systems.
  • Our merge scripts have been largely overhauled, greatly simplifying the Android Security Bulletin merge process, as well as making supporting devices like Pixel devices that have full source releases much more streamlined.
  • LLVM has been fully embraced, with builds now defaulting to using LLVM bin-utils and optionally, the LLVM integrated assembler. For those of you with older kernels, worry not, you can always opt out.
  • A global Quick Settings light mode has been developed so that this UI element matches the device’s theme.
  • Our Setup Wizard has seen adaptation for Android 13, with new styling, and more seamless transitions/user experience.
Amazing Aperture

Due to technical reasons, starting from LineageOS 19 we had to ditch Snap, our fork of Qualcomm’s camera app, and began providing Camera2 again, the default AOSP camera app. This led to a poor camera experience out of the box, since Camera2 is too simple for the average user’s needs.

So, with this LineageOS version, we wanted to fix this, and luckily for us CameraX reached a usable state, being mature enough to power a full-fledged camera app, so we started working on it. After two and a half months of development, it can completely replace Camera2 and thus became the default camera app starting from LineageOS 20. Aperture implements several features that are missing from Camera2, for example:

  • Auxiliary cameras support (device maintainers must enable it)
  • Video frame rate controls
  • Full control of EIS (electronic image stabilization) and OIS (optical image stabilization) settings
  • A leveler to check the device orientation angle

As time goes you might see new features introduced as the app’s development is still ongoing!

Lineage OS 19

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: LineageOS

Update-historie

02-'24 LineageOS 21 20
01-'23 LineageOS 20 13
04-'22 LineageOS 19 18
04-'21 LineageOS 18.1 18
01-'15 CyanogenMod CM12 nightlies 77
11-'14 CyanogenMod 11 M12 37
10-'14 CyanogenMod 11 M11 80
09-'14 CyanogenMod 11 M10 86
08-'14 CyanogenMod 11 M9 44
07-'14 CyanogenMod 11 M8 58
Reacties (13)

dutchnltweaker 1 januari 2023 11:33
Wel mooi dat ze er mee bezig zijn, ik was zelf best actief in de cyanogenmod tijd. Weet niet of het correct is, maar heb het gevoel dat het toen veel actiever was. Of lijkt het maar zo? Laatste jaren minder met custom Roms bezig.
paoper @dutchnltweaker1 januari 2023 12:01
De noodzaak van custom roms is iets minder geworden. Maar LineageOS is nog steeds een grote en professionele community!
Janbraam @paoper1 januari 2023 21:50
De noodzaak van custom roms is iets minder geworden.
Wees dan wel volledig: ... als je een Samsung hebt (die is de enige die wat langer dan andere fabrikanten Android [én hun eigen zooi] van updates en/of upgrades voorziet).
Robbierut4 @dutchnltweaker1 januari 2023 12:03
Denk wel dat dat correct is. Vroeger voegde een custom rom veel functies toe die niet in de standaard android zaten.

Door de jaren heen zijn vele van die functies toegevoegd aan android of de custom software van grote telefoon makers. De noodzaak is daarmee een stuk lager geworden, dus minder interesse.
KeizerH @dutchnltweaker1 januari 2023 17:53
Super handig, mijn oude trage telefoon was weer plots snel en de batterij ging significant langer mee

[Reactie gewijzigd door KeizerH op 22 juli 2024 21:23]

Luchtbakker @dutchnltweaker1 januari 2023 20:14
Vroeger waren telefoons een heel stuk trager en hadden customs roms echt aanzienlijke prestatiewinsten. Tegenwoordig hoef je (zeker bij de duurdere modellen) niet direct meer zorgen te maken over snelheid of opslag te kort.

Dus ik snap wel wat de community en leden inzakken.
thomas_n 1 januari 2023 12:29
@dutchnltweaker @Robbierut4

Verlengen van ondersteuning en toevoegen van functionaliteit zijn redenen voor het gebruik van custom roms die misschien in noodzaak aan het afnemen zijn. Voor mij de belangrijkste reden staat echter nog volledig overeind, en dat is dezelfde reden waarom ik, bijvoorbeeld, Linux op mijn laptop gebruik:
Het terugnemen van de controle over mijn apparaten en de vrijheid ze te gebruiken zoals ik wil.

De software die fabrikanten (en Google) meeleveren dienen het belang van de fabrikant/Google, en je ziet toch vaak dat dat belang conflicteert met de belangen van de gebruikers. Dan krijg je bijvoorbeeld meegeleverde spyware of adware, of een ingebouwde drang om ook andere diensten van de fabrikant af te nemen. Om aan al die dingen te ontsnappen zou ik, waar mogelijk, altijd kiezen voor een custom rom, een alternatief OS, etc.
sapphire @thomas_n1 januari 2023 14:50
Helemaal mee eens!

Zelf was LineageOS ook jaren mijn standaard go-to OS bij elke nieuwe smartphone :)

Enige maar is dat het op termijn teveel gedoe werd icm een druk gezinsleven ;(
Banken apps werkte bij mij (vorig jaar V17/18 ofzo) gewoon wel terwijl je daar vaak klachten over hoort dat die niet werken.
Bij mij was het vooral de grote streamingdiensten die ik niet lekker werkend kreeg vanuit de play store. Daarom gesideload maar liep te vaak tegen verouderde apps aan op het moment dat ik ze nodig had, heb je haast moet je eerst een app handmatig downloaden, installeren, ect.

Super fijn OS maar uiteindelijk mee gestopt omdat het voor mij te vaak gedoe was :(
Mis het nog wel :9
brain75 1 januari 2023 11:39
Super: weer een nieuwe versie. LineageOS zorgt ervoor dat mobiele toestellen veel langer gebruikt kunnen worden dan de ondersteuning van de fabrikant loopt. Zo slingert hier een Xperia Z3 Compact uit 2014 rond die op 19.1 draait. Is wel jammer dat Lineage op een beperkt aantal modellen toestellen draait.

[Reactie gewijzigd door brain75 op 22 juli 2024 21:23]

satya 1 januari 2023 15:25
Ik zie screenshots van Google Android, zien die er bij dit OS ook zo uit. Misschien een leuk testen met een ouden Xperia die hier nog ligt.
kid1988 @satya4 april 2023 13:04
LineageOS is AOSP gebaseerd (Android Open Source Project). Google gebruikt ook (een vorm van?) android.

Het grootste verschil tussen de twee is de integratie van Google diensten in het OS, en de toegevoegde functionaliteit en tracking welke deze met zich mee brengen. Het OS zelf is vrijwel hetzelfde in gebruik. Dit geld natuurlijk ook voor andere AOSP rom reeksen, zoals ArrowOS of PixelExperience. Welke allemaal met een andere filisofie worden ontwikkeld.

Het is mogelijk om Google diensten te installeren op LineageOS wat een goed alternatief kan zijn voor iemand die veel gebruik maakt van die diensten maar LineageOS wil gebruiken om zijn oude toestel een wat langer leven te gunnen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kid1988 op 22 juli 2024 21:23]

Jan-1981 1 januari 2023 17:48
Ik heb op mijn Samsung A3 (2017) nog LineageOS 16.0 draaien. Nieuwer wordt volgens mij niet meer ondersteund. De bankapp werkt nog wel maar vraag me wel eens af of het nog veilig is.
Sandertje1980 22 januari 2023 10:44
Ik heb mijn oude OP5 nieuw leven in geblazen met deze LOS. Voordeel is idd dat ik nu Android 13 heb itt Android 10 van de fabrikant. En ik wil eens kijken in hoeverre het lukt om het apparaat volledig zonder Google te laten functioneren.

Maar de kwaliteit van de camera is zwaar achteruit gegaan, zelfs met die nieuwe camera app. Dit probleem kom ik eigenlijk tegen bij elke serieuze custom ROM. Wat is hier tegen te doen?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

