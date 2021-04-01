Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LineageOS 18.1

LineageOS logo (79 pix)Na een jaar van stilte is er weer eens een nieuwe uitgave van LineageOS beschikbaar gekomen. LineageOS is de opvolger van CyanogenMod en een opensourcebesturingssysteem voor smartphones en tablets. Het is gebaseerd op een kale versie van Android en voegt extra functionaliteit toe, waaronder root-toegang, snelkoppelingen in de notificatiebalk, een uitgebreid lockscreen en verschillende thema's voor de interface. Verder zijn er vaak prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen ten opzichte van de software die een fabrikant zelf meelevert. LineageOS versie 18.1 is gebaseerd op Android 11 en de release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New Features!
  • Security patches from April 2020 to March 2021 have been merged to LineageOS 15.1 through 18.1.
    • 18.1 builds are currently based on the android-11.0.0_r32 tag, which is the Pixel series unified tag.
  • Wi-Fi display is available for newer Qualcomm devices, on a device-by-device basis.
  • WebView has been updated to Chromium 89.0.4389.105.
  • Our Recorder app has been vastly improved in more ways than can be counted, go leave yourself a voice-memo so you don’t forget that great idea!
    • Screen recording has been moved to a QS tile to match AOSP’s behavior.
    • The user interface has been revamped and there’s also now a UI for easily viewing, managing, and sharing your voice notes.
    • It’s now possible to choose the quality of your audio recordings to save space.
    • It’s now possible to pause and resume recordings.
  • The FOSS Etar app has been forked, improved, and shipped in place of the stagnant and largely unmaintained AOSP calendar.
  • The Calyx institute’s FOSS Seedvault application has been included as a built-in backup solution.
    • To use it, navigate to Settings -> System -> Backup, and “Change backup provider” to Seedvault. You can then click “Seedvault Backup” to configure, schedule, and encrypt backups!
    • Backups created with Seedvault can be uploaded on your Nextcloud instance, an external USB drive or kept on your local storage.
  • There is now an option on non-A/B devices to update the recovery image alongside the OS, just as the stock OS would!
    • To use this, either enable the option during the initial device setup or navigate to Settings -> System -> (Show More) Updater -> Three Dot Menu in the top right -> and check “Update recovery alongside OS”.
  • Our music app, Eleven now has a more up-to-date UI and integrates nicely with all the new android features for music players such as seeking from the notification.
  • All LineageOS apps now have support for dark mode.
  • (17.1 too) Our recovery now has a new, colorful, and fun UI that is much more accessible.
  • (17.1 too) The firewall can block all connections now by making apps think that the device is in airplane mode.
  • (17.1 too) We’ve introduced a new expandable volume dialog UI that allows you to control multiple volume streams more easily.
  • (17.1 too) The partial screenshot feature has been improved with a new UI that’s easier to use. On 18.1 it also integrates nicely with the new Android’s “instant screenshot”. Long press the screenshot button in the power menu and give it a try!
  • (17.1 too) Trebuchet now supports icon packs.
  • (17.1 too) ADB root was reworked to ensure compatibility with other 3rd party root solutions.
Generic Targets

Though we’ve had buildable generic targets since 2019, in an effort to make LineageOS more accessible to developers, and really anyone interested in giving LineageOS a try, we’ve documented how to use them in conjunction with the Android Emulator/Android Studio! This enables the average person to build and run LineageOS on their local PC.

Additionally, these same targets can now be used to build GSI’s in both mobile and Android TV configurations, making LineageOS more accessible than ever to devices using Google’s Project Treble. We won’t be providing official builds for these targets due to the fact the user-experience varies entirely based on how well the device manufacturer complied with Treble’s requirements, but feel free to go build them yourself and give it a shot!

Sensitive phone numbers

In Changelog 10 we introduced the feature that some sensitive phone numbers are automatically hidden from the call log.
For world suicide prevention day we asked you on Reddit about additional numbers for your countries.
LineageOS 18.1 now finally makes use of all that information and introduces a helpline contact list (just look at the 3-dot menu in the dialer to find it). In addition to quickly being able to find and call any of these numbers, we also show names, languages, websites, and categories for many of them. To improve upon that we want to ask you to have a look at the existing list and let us know of any additional numbers or information for existing ones.

Addon.d-v3

For all the addon creators out there, addon.d now supports extra system partitions. This means that you can now backup and restore files in /vendor, /product, and /system_ext without any extra work.

For a reference addon.d script, you may refer to this example gist. For interface and implementation details, please refer to the documentation and the code in the implementing commit.

Engineering Blog

We know it’s been a while since we posted on our Engineering Blog, but contributors Aayush Gupta (theimpulson) and Nolen Johnson (npjohnson) recently posted a comprehensive piece on working with SELinux on Android! Just about everyone can benefit from giving it a read, it’s written in a way that both aspiring, and seasoned developers will learn something new. You can read it here!

Deprecations

On the whole, we feel that the 18.1 branch has reached feature and stability parity with 17.1 and is ready for initial release.

LineageOS 16.0 builds stopped on February 15th, 2021, to allow space on our infrastructure to begin testing LineageOS 18.1.

LineageOS 18.1 will launch building for a fairly wide selection of devices, with additional devices to come as they are marked as both Charter compliant and ready for builds by their maintainer.


Lineage OS 17.1 - Android 10

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

01-04-2021 13:14
18 • submitter: TheVivaldi

01-04-2021 • 13:14

18 Linkedin

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: LineageOS

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
-118018+116+25+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2T-men
1 april 2021 13:21
Helaas geen (rechtstreekse) toegang tot de playstore.

LineageOS is Open Source OS. Google-apps zoals Play Store, Gmail, Maps enz. Zijn eigen Google-producten en kunnen vanwege licentieproblemen niet worden gebundeld met LineageOS.

U kunt deze Google Apps-pakketten (Gapps) echter altijd downloaden om met LineageOS uit te voeren. Deze zijn er in verschillende smaken, van minimale Google-services tot een volledig pakket Google Apps. Zie LineageOS Wiki voor meer details. Gerelateerd Welke versie van Gapps moet ik installeren voor Lineage?

LineageOS heeft dus zelf geen Google Play, maar door Gapps naar keuze te installeren, kun je Google Play en andere Google-apps naar keuze hebben.
+2thomas_n
@T-men1 april 2021 13:38
Is dat voor veel LineageOS gebruikers niet juist het hele idee? Dat je geen Google Apps (inclusief Play Store) meer hebt en je zo los kan maken uit Googles greep?
+2jinks26
@thomas_n1 april 2021 13:56
Ik dacht eerder aan -> geen security nog android upgrade meer voor je telefoon zwier er lineage os op.
+1Eonfge
@thomas_n1 april 2021 15:36
Je kunt zelf bepalen hoeveel Google integratie je nog wilt. Met Lineage OS kun je zelf de Google Apps op je toestel zetten en daarbij kun je zelf bepalen hoe en wat:

https://github.com/openga...s/wiki/Package-Comparison

Ik kies ervoor om de GAPPS Nano package te installeren zodat ik wel de Play Store hebt, maar verder ben ik meteen verlost van alle overige meuk. Ik heb ook vrienden die hun toestel helemaal zonder GAPPS draaien, maar dat is wel echt een stap te ver voor mij. Beetje een 80/20 regel, waarbij ik met 20% moeite 80% technisch onafhankelijk ben.
+2Munchie
@T-men1 april 2021 13:27
En daarom is er de Aurora Store.
https://f-droid.org/en/packages/com.aurora.store/

Een soort van Google Play store mirror, waar je niet op hoeft in te loggen.
+1Kaastosti
@T-men1 april 2021 13:29
Volgens mij moet je dan wel bij de installatie even scherp zijn dat je die Gapps meteen meepakt. Of dat ook achteraf nog kan durf ik niet te zeggen. Op zich juist wel prettig dat je die keuze nu zelf bewust kunt maken.
+2Dunky555
@Kaastosti1 april 2021 14:07
Copy van de wiki link van T-men hierboven:
Google apps should be installed via recovery immediately after installing LineageOS. Exact steps vary, and as such, you should see your device’s installation guide here for specific instructions.

warning
IMPORTANT: If you reboot into LineageOS before installing Google apps, you must factory reset and then install them, otherwise expect crashes.
@daan9999
0daan9999
@Dunky5551 april 2021 14:25
oh oke, ah ja is alweer even geleden. ik heb wel eens na een instal gedaan en ging eigenlijk prima.
0daan9999
@Kaastosti1 april 2021 13:44
als je wrtp heb kan je gewoon een zip flashen met gapps, maar ja direct meenemen is beter haha :)
+124hourpartypal
@T-men1 april 2021 13:29
Met het MicroG project is het echter een stuk minder groot probleem dan voorheen om zonder gapps te leven. Voor de quasi Stallman's onder ons natuurlijk te veel een compromis, omdat je nog steeds met Google praat, maar zo krijg je toch velen applicaties aan de praat die het anders niet doen.
+1Bjorn89
@T-men1 april 2021 13:44
Je kan ook de service modules van MicroG installeren als alternatief.

Ik gebruik vol plezier YouTube Vanced :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bjorn89 op 1 april 2021 13:45]

+1Anoniem: 435630
@T-men1 april 2021 19:00
Niet eens vanwege licentie issues, maar ook vanwege het basis idee van Lineage. Een alternatief met zo min mogelijk met google meuk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 435630 op 1 april 2021 19:01]

+1rens-br
1 april 2021 13:18
Inmiddels ook succesvol geïnstalleerd op mijn Pocophone F1: https://gathering.tweaker...message/66749762#66749762.
+1Kaastosti
@rens-br1 april 2021 13:32
Dank voor de praktische toevoeging, dit is precies wat ik ook maar ga doen. Van het weekend dan, want nu heb ik m'n telefoon nog zeker in werkende staat nodig ;-) just in case... 17.1 draait al tijden prima, maar die zal dus naar alle waarschijnlijkheid geen updates meer gaan ontvangen.
+1Munchie
1 april 2021 13:35
The Calyx institute’s FOSS Seedvault application has been included as a built-in backup solution.
Dit is toch niet nieuw? Ik zit nu op LOS 17.1 en heb deze functie beschikbaar. Alleen nog niet uit kunnen proberen.
The firewall can block all connections now by making apps think that the device is in airplane mode.
De firewall apps die ik gebruikte maakte allemaal gebruik van een vpn trucje om bij apps het internet te blokkeren. Nadeel was dat firewall + eigen vpn dan dus niet werkte. Dit lijkt me met deze update dus opgelost.
+1Jerie
@Munchie1 april 2021 14:16
In Android 10 kan ik aangeven dat alle applicaties of via VPN moeten gaan, of worden geblokkeerd. Vervolgens kan ik in WireGuard precies aangeven welke applicaties via de VPN moeten lopen. Lijkt me effectief hetzelfde?

Jammer dat ze zo bang zijn bij LOS om microG actief te promoten.
+1dutchnltweaker
1 april 2021 13:31
Na een jaar van stilte is er weer eens een nieuwe uitgave van LineageOS beschikbaar gekomen.
Is daar een reden toe dat het zo stil was? meestal was er om de tijd wel wat te horen.

Antwoord al gevonden op lineagesos website:
Firstly, hey, how are you doing? 2020 has been notably tough on all of us in different ways. Most of us were either stuck indoors or uncomfortably out and about for most of last year. It affected every industry, company, and project in a different way. Given that LineageOS has developers spanning the globe, our contributors all felt last year to varying extents - but what is a community if not to be there for its members, and give them something to spend all that time stuck inside working on :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 1 april 2021 13:32]

+1Senticz
1 april 2021 14:23
Ik sla deze 1 april versie over.... kan me nog een grap vorig jaar herinneren bij mn Mi Note 2 backup phone die toch niet zulke leuke dingen toevoegde.... kan hun 1 april grappen niet waarderen...

