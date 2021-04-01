De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning docx-bestanden aan en wordt er de eerste keer dat het programma gestart wordt gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface er uit moet zien. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. Versie 7.1.2 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 61 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.2 rc1:
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.2 rc2:
- rhbz#1931423 Updating gtk3 breaks formula editing in LibreOffice
- tdf#105301 sort options not remembered thoroughly in saved document
- tdf#116983 Paste is sometimes deactivated in (context) menu even though text is copied to clipboard and CTRL+V functioning (steps: Comment 0 and Comment 13 and Comment 28 and Comment 78)
- tdf#123202 EDITING Sorting of the filtered data is incorrect
- tdf#124678 Writer: DOCX export from ODT: Header/Footer are wrong when first node is section
- tdf#127471 Copied calc diagram in gdi format looks ok under linux, but the fonts looks weird under windows.
- tdf#132368 FILESAVE PPTX: text changes are reproducibly lost (SmartArt)
- tdf#133038 Some format toolbar icons are wrong for Catalan language
- tdf#133473 FILEOPEN: Shadow is gone
- tdf#134210 FILEOPEN PPTX: Image shown with wider aspect ratio and different clipping - cropping not being applied
- tdf#134940 --> does not replace automatically to → in AutoCorrect
- tdf#136011 Number in multi-line chart categories are not exported if chart is copied from Calc to Writer
- tdf#136175 Paste is sometimes deactivated in (context) menu even though text is copied to clipboard and CTRL+V functioning
- tdf#136570 FILEOPEN: OLE objects containing links to other documents are blurred
- tdf#137122 Font rendering display error (skia) and some DejaVu fonts
- tdf#138122 (blurry_text) LibreOffice text blurry on Retina displays on macOS 11
- tdf#138314 Blank tab names in dialog frames, macOS 11 Big Sur
- tdf#138598 FILEOPEN: DOCX: images in even page footer not displayed
- tdf#139039 PDF export: Error message if filepath is URL coded / crash when saving as DOCX
- tdf#139070 LISTBOX: Values, which are in different rows, where not shown right separated in preview
- tdf#139301 IMPORT XLSX Not showing styles for dashed lines
- tdf#139763 FILEOPEN XLSX Anchor type of rotated shape changes
- tdf#139820 Hang: Undoing paste of block with empty cells
- tdf#139928 FILEOPEN XLSX Conditional formatting with multiple different operators incorrect
- tdf#139940 FILEOPEN DOCX: gradient has lost its colour
- tdf#140006 Drop down text is not full lenght of the column (see comment 4 for a test file)
- tdf#140137 FILEOPEN Cannot open .docx in writer - format openXML
- tdf#140158 EDITING Shape and textframe fall apart on inserting page break
- tdf#140207 Qt's ImCursorRectangle is not correctly take device scale factor into account
- tdf#140257 No way to set Outline level simply
- tdf#140288 Crash with zero-size window when running a macro
- tdf#140332 FIREBIRD - LibreOffice Vanilla fails to load tables or reports from an embedded Firebird ODB file
- tdf#140387 Orca no longer reads many options on the sidebar in Linux
- tdf#140397 Navigator in master documents: button for Toggle Master view missing (all backends except GTK3)
- tdf#140498 Primary selection does not work in Calc input line
- tdf#140528 Crash in: swlo.dll In "Save As" dialog in "Tools -Chapter Numbering", when switching from Numbering to Position tab
- tdf#140537 Unnecessary scrolling in Math's Element pane, post weld
- tdf#140552 FILESAVE RTF After saving DOCX to RTF, reload gives File format error
- tdf#140572 FILESAVE DOCX Crash when saving a file with superscript formatting
- tdf#140597 FILEOPEN: DOCX: missing borders in some cells
- tdf#140598 FILESAVE: PDF: Incorrect table position when using --convert-to pdf in commandline
- tdf#140606 PDF: EXPORT: Crash in: mergedlo.dll
- tdf#140661 Objects not visible in navigator after ungrouping
- tdf#140668 CRASH: importing docx file
- tdf#140674 EDITING Autocorrect no longer works with Change Tracking enabled
- tdf#140700 calc crash at exit in ScSelectionTransferObj::~ScSelectionTransferObj (steps in comment 18)
- tdf#140754 LibreOffice Calc crash when selecting filters (threaded)
- tdf#140797 Moving the top image (with images behind) is rather slow
- tdf#140833 Double click on column separator in Calc on Wayland moves window to background
- tdf#140838 elementary: New Arrow Style for Undo and Redo
- tdf#114076 FILEOPEN: artifacts on Images (white lines)
- tdf#118693 FILEOPEN: Drawing has incorrect size
- tdf#127217 PDF export: LibreOffice 6.3 option buttons in forms not working in Adobe Reader (OK in other readers)
- tdf#134607 LO7RC1 - LANGPACK macOS - many versions fail to recognize LibreOffice 7.0 / 7.1 installation as valid on Catalina and Big Sur
- tdf#136929 FILESAVE DOCX: Large footer when image moved from text body into footer
- tdf#140136 When we click on the FILTERED dropdown + sign it CHECKS and UNCHECKS all along with expanding and contracting
- tdf#140539 Crash when I open the help window
- tdf#140917 skia/salbmp.cxx assertion on Windows with 150% text size
- tdf#141045 close the application with the execution of the BASIC code, function replace
- tdf#141063 White lines during scrolling across bitmap images on macOS
- tdf#141166 Crash in: mergedlo.dll: Press "Help" button in Hyperlink dialog