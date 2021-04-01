Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: LibreOffice 7.1.2

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning docx-bestanden aan en wordt er de eerste keer dat het programma gestart wordt gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface er uit moet zien. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. Versie 7.1.2 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 61 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.2 rc1:
  • rhbz#1931423 Updating gtk3 breaks formula editing in LibreOffice
  • tdf#105301 sort options not remembered thoroughly in saved document
  • tdf#116983 Paste is sometimes deactivated in (context) menu even though text is copied to clipboard and CTRL+V functioning (steps: Comment 0 and Comment 13 and Comment 28 and Comment 78)
  • tdf#123202 EDITING Sorting of the filtered data is incorrect
  • tdf#124678 Writer: DOCX export from ODT: Header/Footer are wrong when first node is section
  • tdf#127471 Copied calc diagram in gdi format looks ok under linux, but the fonts looks weird under windows.
  • tdf#132368 FILESAVE PPTX: text changes are reproducibly lost (SmartArt)
  • tdf#133038 Some format toolbar icons are wrong for Catalan language
  • tdf#133473 FILEOPEN: Shadow is gone
  • tdf#134210 FILEOPEN PPTX: Image shown with wider aspect ratio and different clipping - cropping not being applied
  • tdf#134940 --> does not replace automatically to → in AutoCorrect
  • tdf#136011 Number in multi-line chart categories are not exported if chart is copied from Calc to Writer
  • tdf#136175 Paste is sometimes deactivated in (context) menu even though text is copied to clipboard and CTRL+V functioning
  • tdf#136570 FILEOPEN: OLE objects containing links to other documents are blurred
  • tdf#137122 Font rendering display error (skia) and some DejaVu fonts
  • tdf#138122 (blurry_text) LibreOffice text blurry on Retina displays on macOS 11
  • tdf#138314 Blank tab names in dialog frames, macOS 11 Big Sur
  • tdf#138598 FILEOPEN: DOCX: images in even page footer not displayed
  • tdf#139039 PDF export: Error message if filepath is URL coded / crash when saving as DOCX
  • tdf#139070 LISTBOX: Values, which are in different rows, where not shown right separated in preview
  • tdf#139301 IMPORT XLSX Not showing styles for dashed lines
  • tdf#139763 FILEOPEN XLSX Anchor type of rotated shape changes
  • tdf#139820 Hang: Undoing paste of block with empty cells
  • tdf#139928 FILEOPEN XLSX Conditional formatting with multiple different operators incorrect
  • tdf#139940 FILEOPEN DOCX: gradient has lost its colour
  • tdf#140006 Drop down text is not full lenght of the column (see comment 4 for a test file)
  • tdf#140137 FILEOPEN Cannot open .docx in writer - format openXML
  • tdf#140158 EDITING Shape and textframe fall apart on inserting page break
  • tdf#140207 Qt's ImCursorRectangle is not correctly take device scale factor into account
  • tdf#140257 No way to set Outline level simply
  • tdf#140288 Crash with zero-size window when running a macro
  • tdf#140332 FIREBIRD - LibreOffice Vanilla fails to load tables or reports from an embedded Firebird ODB file
  • tdf#140387 Orca no longer reads many options on the sidebar in Linux
  • tdf#140397 Navigator in master documents: button for Toggle Master view missing (all backends except GTK3)
  • tdf#140498 Primary selection does not work in Calc input line
  • tdf#140528 Crash in: swlo.dll In "Save As" dialog in "Tools -Chapter Numbering", when switching from Numbering to Position tab
  • tdf#140537 Unnecessary scrolling in Math's Element pane, post weld
  • tdf#140552 FILESAVE RTF After saving DOCX to RTF, reload gives File format error
  • tdf#140572 FILESAVE DOCX Crash when saving a file with superscript formatting
  • tdf#140597 FILEOPEN: DOCX: missing borders in some cells
  • tdf#140598 FILESAVE: PDF: Incorrect table position when using --convert-to pdf in commandline
  • tdf#140606 PDF: EXPORT: Crash in: mergedlo.dll
  • tdf#140661 Objects not visible in navigator after ungrouping
  • tdf#140668 CRASH: importing docx file
  • tdf#140674 EDITING Autocorrect no longer works with Change Tracking enabled
  • tdf#140700 calc crash at exit in ScSelectionTransferObj::~ScSelectionTransferObj (steps in comment 18)
  • tdf#140754 LibreOffice Calc crash when selecting filters (threaded)
  • tdf#140797 Moving the top image (with images behind) is rather slow
  • tdf#140833 Double click on column separator in Calc on Wayland moves window to background
  • tdf#140838 elementary: New Arrow Style for Undo and Redo
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.2 rc2:
  • tdf#114076 FILEOPEN: artifacts on Images (white lines)
  • tdf#118693 FILEOPEN: Drawing has incorrect size
  • tdf#127217 PDF export: LibreOffice 6.3 option buttons in forms not working in Adobe Reader (OK in other readers)
  • tdf#134607 LO7RC1 - LANGPACK macOS - many versions fail to recognize LibreOffice 7.0 / 7.1 installation as valid on Catalina and Big Sur
  • tdf#136929 FILESAVE DOCX: Large footer when image moved from text body into footer
  • tdf#140136 When we click on the FILTERED dropdown + sign it CHECKS and UNCHECKS all along with expanding and contracting
  • tdf#140539 Crash when I open the help window
  • tdf#140917 skia/salbmp.cxx assertion on Windows with 150% text size
  • tdf#141045 close the application with the execution of the BASIC code, function replace
  • tdf#141063 White lines during scrolling across bitmap images on macOS
  • tdf#141166 Crash in: mergedlo.dll: Press "Help" button in Hyperlink dialog

Writer 7.0 met Sukapura icon theme

Versienummer 7.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.1.2&lang=nl
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-04-2021 14:4110

01-04-2021 • 14:41

10 Linkedin

Bron: Document Foundation

Update-historie

31-03 LibreOffice 7.3.2 5
03-03 LibreOffice 7.3.1 3
02-02 LibreOffice 7.3.0 45
06-01 LibreOffice 7.2.5 7
27-12 LibreOffice 7.3.0 RC 1 21
07-12 LibreOffice 7.1.8 / 7.2.4 48
26-11 LibreOffice 7.2.3 9
14-10 LibreOffice 7.2.2 20
16-09 LibreOffice 7.2.1 11
19-08 LibreOffice 7.2.0 78
Meer historie

Lees meer

LibreOffice

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-11007+16+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0MartenBE
1 april 2021 18:25
*snip* verkeerde post (hoe verwijder ik een reactie?)

[Reactie gewijzigd door MartenBE op 1 april 2021 23:52]

+1Alex3
@Bruin Poeper1 april 2021 18:50
In RC2 zitten ook de bugfixes van RC1.
+1Qalo

@Bruin Poeper1 april 2021 21:54
Als je bent aangemeld voor de nieuwsbrief die The Document Foundation vooraf aan elke update/upgrade vrijgegeven wordt krijg je deze informatie (uit hoofde van Italo Vignoli, één van de kopstukken aldaar. Waarschijnlijk krijgt de redactie van Tweakers ook zo'n bericht via de mailbox? Het is een aanname van mijn kant, maar ik kan me dat zo voorstellen.

Waarom ik dit aanneem is omdat ik deze nieuwsbrief ook ontvang via de mail, waardoor ik eerder dan de berichtgeving op diverse sites op de hoogte ben van updates. upgrades en bugfixes met betrekking tot LibreOffice.
+1Cybertinus994
@Bruin Poeper2 april 2021 01:01
De update check in LibreOffice zelf meld altijd een paar dagen na de release van een versie pas dat er een update beschikbaar is. Mocht er toch nog een grove fout in de nieuwe release zitten, dan kunnen ze hem nog snel intrekken zonder dat een groot deel van de userbase hem al geïnstalleerd heeft staan.
Ook kunnen ze nu, bijv., de update komende dinsdag releasen in Europa en woensdag pas in de VS. Dan verdelen ze de load op hun downloadservers een beetje, want niet iedereen komt tegelijkertijd (als ze een cdn gebruiken is dit voordeel natuurlijk niet aanwezig).

Daarom is 7.1.2 wel beschikbaar via de site al (en is de aankondiging ervan per mail verstuurd), maar geeft jouw install nog geen update melding. Als over een paar dagen je wel de update melding krijgt, dan ga je dezelfde 7.1.2 krijgen als die nu op de website te vinden is.

Notepad++ doet dit ook, overigens.
+1MartenBE
@Bruin Poeper1 april 2021 16:45
https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download/ -> 7.1.2
+1MartenBE
@Bruin Poeper1 april 2021 18:34
* Artikel vermeldt: "De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht."
* Ik kijk naar de bron onderaan het artikel bij "Download": "https://nl.libreoffice.or..._64&version=7.1.2&lang=nl"
* Ik zie daar staan in koeien van letters: "Download 7.1.2" en als ik daarop klik, krijg ik inderdaad de installer voor 7.1.2.

Waar liegt het artikel dan? Alles wat het artikel vermeld klopt en is gebaseerd op officiële bronnen.
Ik heb geen behoefte aan een kandidaat-programma-versie die nog in de luiers zit.
Sla de versie dan over :p

Die "-1"'s krijg je niet per ongeluk, misschien moet je daar je conclusies uit te trekken. Ik ga hier niet verder mijn tijd verspillen.
+1sfranken
@Bruin Poeper2 april 2021 02:54
Uh, de "Libreofficeorganisatie" brengt op hun eigen site 7.1.2 uit, wat overigens geen testversie oid is, maar het is algemeen bekend dat de "check update" functie in het pakket zelf een X aantal dagen vertraging heeft (net zoals Notepad++) om te kunnen garanderen dat alles goed gaat. Als er na een release een gigantische bug naar boven komt die het pakket onbruikbaar zou maken kunnen de ontwikkelaars van Libreoffice de update nog terugtrekken zonder dat iedereen deze al geïnstalleerd heeft.

Dit is trouwens ook meteen de reden waarom het leeuwendeel van de grote Linux distros niet meteen de versie pushen, maar ook even een paar dagen wachten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True