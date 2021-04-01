Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Deepin 20.2

Deepin logo (79 pix)Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10. De changelog voor versie 20.2 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

More powerful kernels

The LTS kernel is upgraded to version 5.10, and the Stable kernel is upgraded to version 5.11. In the system installation interface, you can install dual kernels, and manually upgrade them in Terminal to further improve system stability and compatibility.

Upgraded underlying repository

Deepin 20.2 integrates the Debian 10.8 stable repository by default, mainly fixing security issues and solving some serious problems.

Excellent performance and user experiences

By reducing memory occupation of deepin applications, and overall optimization of conventional operations, you will get a faster startup of desktop components and applications, as well as faster response. Besides that, thanks to code optimization, you will enjoy enhanced system performance and smoother user experiences.

File Manager

The enhanced full-text search allows you to find the file or folder quickly by searching with both English letters and numbers. File Manager supports changing unmounted disk names, redefines "Time accessed" and "Time modified" in file vault, displays information more clearly, and optimizes file operations in different scenarios, making it more convenient to use.

Disk Utility

Disk Utility has a new feature - verify or repair bad sectors, adds support for FAT32 and NTFS partitions, and fixes some issues, helping you protect disk health and manage disks easily.

Mail

Mail supports these new features: send emails at the specified time, email signatures, capture screen, etc., and optimizes many rules in different scenarios such as receiving and sending emails, searching emails, etc.

Downloader

With Downloader, you can manage and recover downloading resources. It is intuitive and supports multiple download protocols, including HTTP(s), FTP(s), BT, magnet link, etc. Most importantly, the downloads are extremely fast.

Versienummer 20.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Deepin
Download https://www.deepin.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-04-2021 12:19
submitter: aliencowfarm

01-04-2021 • 12:19

15 Linkedin

Submitter: aliencowfarm

Bron: Deepin

Update-historie

01-04 Deepin 20.5 0
18-01 Deepin 20.4 5
25-11 Deepin 20.3 22
29-09 Deepin 20.2.4 23
18-08 Deepin 20.2.3 9
06-'21 Deepin 20.2.2 5
04-'21 Deepin 20.2 15
07-'19 Deepin 15.11 3
05-'19 Deepin 15.10.1 1
Meer historie

Reacties (15)

+1Aegir81
1 april 2021 12:38
De distro ziet er wel mooi uit maar ik heb die nooit uitgeprobeerd. Er was wat ophef over het verzamelen van gegevens van gebruikers zonder daar duidelijk over te communiceren omdat ze een soort van Chinese Google Analytics gebruikten om data te verzamelen in de instellingen (wordt bijv. hier besproken https://www.maketecheasier.com/deepin-linux-review/).

Iemand die de distro wel gebruikt en wat ervaringen wil delen?
+1Mirr0r
@Aegir811 april 2021 12:56
Ik heb de distro een jaar lang gebruikt. Zowel de vorige versie als 20.
Ik ben zeer te spreken over DeepinOS. Alleen vind ik de huidige App store die ze hebben niet compleet.

Voor de rest was privacy destijds inderdaad een dingetje met hun app store welke data verzamelde.
Maar dit wordt niet niet meer gedaan. Ze gaven toen de tijd ook aan dat dit niet met opzet is gebeurd.

Ik zou zeggen probeer het eens uit in een VM en je zult wel merken dat het in gebruik naar mijn mening de meest makkelijke en mooiste UI OS is van het moment!
+1ge-flopt
@Mirr0r1 april 2021 13:50
Voor de rest was privacy destijds inderdaad een dingetje met hun app store welke data verzamelde.
Maar dit wordt niet niet meer gedaan. Ze gaven toen de tijd ook aan dat dit niet met opzet is gebeurd.
Hoe gebeurd dat dan? Iemand moet dat toch ingebouwd hebben? Of hadden ze niet de mogelijkheid geboden de informatie verzameling uit te zetten? Debian geeft je tijdens de installatie de mogelijkheid om zoiets aan te zetten, als je klakkeloos op enter drukt, is het standaard dat je het niet wilt.
+2Aegir81
@ge-flopt1 april 2021 14:07
Ze gebruikten CNZZ (de grootste Chinese internetdataverzamelaar, vergelijkbaar met Google Analytics) om data te verzamelen. Gebruikers werden hier niet over geïnformeerd en er was geen optie om dit uit te schakelen. Bovendien was de communicatie geëncrypteerd waardoor het onduidelijk was wat er precies verzameld en verstuurd werd.

@Mirr0r Eens in een VM uitproberen is inderdaad een goed idee. Doe ik zeker eens binnenkort :-) Momenteel staat eerst Manjaro nog op mijn lijstje om even uit te testen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aegir81 op 1 april 2021 14:08]

0ge-flopt
@Aegir811 april 2021 17:31
Dank je! Dat was me niet geheel duidelijk.
+1Anoniem: 100047
@Aegir811 april 2021 12:51
Een jaar geleden heb ik het heel even geprobeerd. Het ziet mooi en verzorgd uit, maar ik kreeg al gauw ruzie met het OS. Als beginner gaat het prima, maar als je dieper in het systeem duikt kom je tegen allerlei hindernissen aan. Maar goed, dat was een jaar geleden.

Daarnaast stap je vaak mijn inziens naar Linux over omwille van privacy en ik heb idd wel twijfels hierover bij deze distro.
+1DJ-Promo
@Anoniem: 1000471 april 2021 13:17
Ja dat vind ik 1 van de pluspunten van Linux. Welk OS raadt jij aan hiervoor? Is een "normale" Debian achtige voldoende? Ik bedoel als daily OS en met een normale browser. Niet alles TOR etc.
+1Anoniem: 100047
@DJ-Promo1 april 2021 14:53
Persoonlijk? Ik ben erg gecharmeerd van Linux Mint. Makkelijk voor beginners en uitdagend voor de gevorderde, retestabiel en snel.
0DJ-Promo
@Anoniem: 1000471 april 2021 14:58
Die hoor ik ook vaak. Is leuk om ernaast te draaien. Ja was een persoonlijke vraag.Heb altijd meer aan mensen met ervaring van een bepaald OS dan iemand die ze even vergelijkt door ze te installeren.
+1Anoniem: 100047
@DJ-Promo1 april 2021 17:53
Voordeel is ook, ondanks een kleine community, is dat Mint over het algemeen een Ubuntu-distro is, dus je kan altijd zoeken naar het probleem in Ubuntu. Op de één of andere manier vind ik Mint sneller, mooier en veel minder storingsgevoeliger dan de Ubuntu-distro's. Aanradertje!
+1Jazco2nd
@DJ-Promo1 april 2021 16:56
Ubuntu Budgie.

Het biedt een betere out of the box ervaring dan Ubuntu, een zeer consistente UI/workflow. Is erg makkelijk om naar over te stappen van zowel MacOS en Windows én het draait wat lichter en sneller dan vergelijkbare distributies.

Ik draai het op alle laptops ook familie en zelfs mijn server draait Budgie.

Over 3 weken komt de nieuwe release dus als je wilt overstappen raad ik aan direct naar die versie over te stappen.. die wordt al maanden getest.

Bovendien is Support verrassend goed via hun Discourse.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 1 april 2021 16:57]

+1Aegir81
@Anoniem: 1000471 april 2021 14:03
Bedankt voor de reactie. De betere controle over de privacy-instellingen is ook één van de redenen waarom ik (soms) Linux gebruik.

@DJ-Promo : Ubuntu is de distributie die ik meestal aanraad voor een 'normale' ervaring. Er is online veel documentatie over te vinden en de meeste software werkt die gemaakt wordt voor Linux werkt zo goed als altijd prima op Ubuntu. Het is volgens mij de grootste (meest gebruikte) Linux-distributie bij desktopgebruikers.
0DJ-Promo
@Aegir811 april 2021 14:09
Ik gebruik ook bijna altijd een Ubuntu variant (Kubuntu). Ga ik daar lekker mee door. Werkt inderdaad als daily prima en is makkelijk in gebruik.
0niek265
@Aegir813 april 2021 01:05
Ik heb bijna een jaar lang deze distro gebruikt voor school/vrijetijdsprogrammeren. Op zowel laptop als pc werkt het prima, maar wegens privacy heb ik deze uitgewisseld voor UbuntuDDE(https://ubuntudde.com/).
Het is gebaseerd op de sterke basis van Ubuntu, met daar bovenop de pracht van Deepin. Een heuse aanrader.
0Aegir81
@niek2653 april 2021 19:41
Cool, die kende ik nog niet! Bedankt voor de tip!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

