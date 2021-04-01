Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10. De changelog voor versie 20.2 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

The LTS kernel is upgraded to version 5.10, and the Stable kernel is upgraded to version 5.11. In the system installation interface, you can install dual kernels, and manually upgrade them in Terminal to further improve system stability and compatibility.

Deepin 20.2 integrates the Debian 10.8 stable repository by default, mainly fixing security issues and solving some serious problems.

By reducing memory occupation of deepin applications, and overall optimization of conventional operations, you will get a faster startup of desktop components and applications, as well as faster response. Besides that, thanks to code optimization, you will enjoy enhanced system performance and smoother user experiences.

The enhanced full-text search allows you to find the file or folder quickly by searching with both English letters and numbers. File Manager supports changing unmounted disk names, redefines "Time accessed" and "Time modified" in file vault, displays information more clearly, and optimizes file operations in different scenarios, making it more convenient to use.

Disk Utility has a new feature - verify or repair bad sectors, adds support for FAT32 and NTFS partitions, and fixes some issues, helping you protect disk health and manage disks easily.

Mail supports these new features: send emails at the specified time, email signatures, capture screen, etc., and optimizes many rules in different scenarios such as receiving and sending emails, searching emails, etc.

With Downloader, you can manage and recover downloading resources. It is intuitive and supports multiple download protocols, including HTTP(s), FTP(s), BT, magnet link, etc. Most importantly, the downloads are extremely fast.