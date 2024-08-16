Versie 23.0 van Deepin is uitgekomen. Deze Linux-distributie heeft zijn basis in China, maar wordt ook daarbuiten ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

The system repository packages have been comprehensively upgraded to enhance stability and security, and better support new hardware and architectures such as ARM64, RISC-V, and LoongArch64.

Established a new deepin 23 repository for the upgrade of over 8000 core packages.

Introduced a new installation and upgrade mechanism to reduce disk space occupation during whole disk installation. Provided a flexible upgrade backup mechanism to ensure user rollback capability in case of upgrade anomalies, and offered users the ability to manage multiple versions.

Optimized system backup solutions to reduce disk space usage compared to the previous A/B partition scheme.

Added the "Atomic Update" capability, allowing users to flexibly roll back or switch system versions based on backup restore points.

Linyaps enables packaging once to meet the needs of multi-platform and multi-version releases, supporting both online and offline distribution methods. By implementing isolation between applications and the system, it resolves conflicts between system and application dependencies, providing users with a more stable system environment.

Some pre-installed proprietary applications have adopted the Linyaps package format.

The application store has onboarded numerous applications in the Linyaps package format.

Featuring a new taskbar, launcher, and richer personalization themes. While retaining the V20 user habits, DDE significantly enhances system management capabilities and user interaction experience. Users coming from any previous operating system can quickly adapt to deepin 23 and enjoy a more user-friendly operating experience.

Added the ability to sort applications by name in the launcher for easier alphabetically-based searches.

Introduced a free sorting mode in the launcher supporting manual drag-and-drop sorting and application grouping.

Added "My Frequent" and "Recently Installed" display areas in the launcher.

Unified grouping and sorting logic for launcher window mode and full-screen mode.

Taskbar now displays at the bottom, preserving more effective usage space on low-resolution screens.

Introduced a workspace view in the taskbar for users accustomed to multiple desktops, offering a more convenient switching method within the multitasking view, allowing users to add and remove desktops.

Added quick panel function modules in the taskbar for more convenient and efficient function management access.

Redesigned the display and management forms of system tray and app tray in the taskbar.

Included desktop organization function for a more convenient management method within limited desktop space.

Redesigned the Control Center interface for clearer overall management logic.

Redesigned the Control Center - Time & Format - Region & Format module to meet the time and date format preferences of overseas users.

Support for updating the system without backup, allowing users to customize their upgrade preferences for a more flexible and faster upgrade process.

Provided a wider range of themes, icons, and cursors for users to mix and match, enhancing desktop personalization.

Offered users cross-device, cross-system file transfer and operation sharing capabilities for more convenient collaboration across multiple devices and systems.

Supported file transfer, clipboard sharing, and cursor sharing collaboration capabilities between deepin and deepin systems.

Supported file transfer, clipboard sharing, and cursor sharing collaboration capabilities between deepin and Windows systems.

Enhanced cloud sync capabilities now support not only syncing system settings but also added synchronization for calendar and browser user data, providing a more seamless sync experience across different deepin devices.

Supported cloud sync for browser bookmarks and favorites.

Supported cloud sync for calendar schedules.

The system has integrated the latest UOS AI client, connecting to mainstream AI large model interfaces both domestically and internationally. Users can quickly set up their AI accounts to interact with large models through question-and-answer sessions. In addition, UOS AI also provides AI extension support for system-developed applications like image viewing, email, and global search based on local AI models, making daily use more efficient and convenient for users.

Added the deepin Play Assistant module to help users with operating system-related questions.

Introduced a personal knowledge assistant, capable of question-answering and content generation based on user-uploaded local database files.

Support for adding personal large model accounts, with UOS AI pre-setting multiple well-known domestic large models.

Support for adding custom large models, with UOS AI supporting the addition of large models in OpenAI interface format.

Enabled system pre-installed applications to be launched through text and voice interactions.

Allowed for basic system settings and management through voice and text descriptions.

The image viewing application through UOS AI can achieve functions like blurring backgrounds, image cutouts, pixel enhancements, and style transformations.

Global search, supported by UOS AI's local model, enables natural language search and keyword searches within images.

The email application through UOS AI supports quick summaries, translations, and intelligent writing and editing of emails.

The system comes pre-installed with the "Deepin Community" client, offering users easy access to important information from the deepin community and providing channels for feedback on needs and bugs. Users can directly communicate with community staff to ensure timely issue resolution.