Software-update: Deepin 23.0

Deepin logo (79 pix)Versie 23.0 van Deepin is uitgekomen. Deze Linux-distributie heeft zijn basis in China, maar wordt ook daarbuiten ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

System Repository

The system repository packages have been comprehensively upgraded to enhance stability and security, and better support new hardware and architectures such as ARM64, RISC-V, and LoongArch64.

  • Established a new deepin 23 repository for the upgrade of over 8000 core packages.
Atomic Updates

Introduced a new installation and upgrade mechanism to reduce disk space occupation during whole disk installation. Provided a flexible upgrade backup mechanism to ensure user rollback capability in case of upgrade anomalies, and offered users the ability to manage multiple versions.

  • Optimized system backup solutions to reduce disk space usage compared to the previous A/B partition scheme.
  • Added the "Atomic Update" capability, allowing users to flexibly roll back or switch system versions based on backup restore points.
Linyaps

Linyaps enables packaging once to meet the needs of multi-platform and multi-version releases, supporting both online and offline distribution methods. By implementing isolation between applications and the system, it resolves conflicts between system and application dependencies, providing users with a more stable system environment.

  • Some pre-installed proprietary applications have adopted the Linyaps package format.
  • The application store has onboarded numerous applications in the Linyaps package format.
Desktop Environment

Featuring a new taskbar, launcher, and richer personalization themes. While retaining the V20 user habits, DDE significantly enhances system management capabilities and user interaction experience. Users coming from any previous operating system can quickly adapt to deepin 23 and enjoy a more user-friendly operating experience.

  • Added the ability to sort applications by name in the launcher for easier alphabetically-based searches.
  • Introduced a free sorting mode in the launcher supporting manual drag-and-drop sorting and application grouping.
  • Added "My Frequent" and "Recently Installed" display areas in the launcher.
  • Unified grouping and sorting logic for launcher window mode and full-screen mode.
  • Taskbar now displays at the bottom, preserving more effective usage space on low-resolution screens.
  • Introduced a workspace view in the taskbar for users accustomed to multiple desktops, offering a more convenient switching method within the multitasking view, allowing users to add and remove desktops.
  • Added quick panel function modules in the taskbar for more convenient and efficient function management access.
  • Redesigned the display and management forms of system tray and app tray in the taskbar.
  • Included desktop organization function for a more convenient management method within limited desktop space.
  • Redesigned the Control Center interface for clearer overall management logic.
  • Redesigned the Control Center - Time & Format - Region & Format module to meet the time and date format preferences of overseas users.
  • Support for updating the system without backup, allowing users to customize their upgrade preferences for a more flexible and faster upgrade process.
  • Provided a wider range of themes, icons, and cursors for users to mix and match, enhancing desktop personalization.
Cross-Device Collaboration

Offered users cross-device, cross-system file transfer and operation sharing capabilities for more convenient collaboration across multiple devices and systems.

  • Supported file transfer, clipboard sharing, and cursor sharing collaboration capabilities between deepin and deepin systems.
  • Supported file transfer, clipboard sharing, and cursor sharing collaboration capabilities between deepin and Windows systems.
Cloud Sync

Enhanced cloud sync capabilities now support not only syncing system settings but also added synchronization for calendar and browser user data, providing a more seamless sync experience across different deepin devices.

  • Supported cloud sync for browser bookmarks and favorites.
  • Supported cloud sync for calendar schedules.
UOS AI

The system has integrated the latest UOS AI client, connecting to mainstream AI large model interfaces both domestically and internationally. Users can quickly set up their AI accounts to interact with large models through question-and-answer sessions. In addition, UOS AI also provides AI extension support for system-developed applications like image viewing, email, and global search based on local AI models, making daily use more efficient and convenient for users.

  • Added the deepin Play Assistant module to help users with operating system-related questions.
  • Introduced a personal knowledge assistant, capable of question-answering and content generation based on user-uploaded local database files.
  • Support for adding personal large model accounts, with UOS AI pre-setting multiple well-known domestic large models.
  • Support for adding custom large models, with UOS AI supporting the addition of large models in OpenAI interface format.
  • Enabled system pre-installed applications to be launched through text and voice interactions.
  • Allowed for basic system settings and management through voice and text descriptions.
  • The image viewing application through UOS AI can achieve functions like blurring backgrounds, image cutouts, pixel enhancements, and style transformations.
  • Global search, supported by UOS AI's local model, enables natural language search and keyword searches within images.
  • The email application through UOS AI supports quick summaries, translations, and intelligent writing and editing of emails.
Deepin Home

The system comes pre-installed with the "Deepin Community" client, offering users easy access to important information from the deepin community and providing channels for feedback on needs and bugs. Users can directly communicate with community staff to ensure timely issue resolution.

  • Provided a unified entry point for community-related documents, allowing users convenient access to all deepin support platforms.
  • Supported real-time feedback from users on bugs and needs, seamlessly integrated with internal feedback platforms for easier tracking and management of user-reported issues.

Deepin

Versienummer 23.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Deepin
Download https://www.deepin.org/en/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-08-2024 09:00 12

16-08-2024 • 09:00

12

Bron: Deepin

Update-historie

10-04 Deepin 25.1 19
04-'25 Deepin 23.1 9
08-'24 Deepin 23.0 12
04-'23 Deepin 20.9 0
12-'22 Deepin 20.8 10
09-'22 Deepin 20.7 14
05-'22 Deepin 20.6 2
04-'22 Deepin 20.5 0
01-'22 Deepin 20.4 5
11-'21 Deepin 20.3 22
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Reacties (12)

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mutley69 16 augustus 2024 10:52
Laten we die maar 's goed nakijken op backdoors. En weer een eigen GUI, nee, bedankt.
TheVivaldi @mutley6916 augustus 2024 13:07
De code is open source en er is al meermaals gekeken naar backdoors. Die zijn er niet. Er was ooit een heel klein relletje rondom een advertentiedienst in de appwinkel, maar die was vergelijkbaar met Googles advertentiedienst en is er nadien ook uitgehaald.

En weer een eigen GUI? Deepin heeft al heel lang een eigen GUI.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 16 augustus 2024 13:09]

GuusOngeIuk @mutley6916 augustus 2024 12:04
Ik vind de interface wel netjes. Is er een betrouwbare distributie die iets soortgelijks heeft? Ik gebruik nu Zorin.
TheVivaldi @Toshirou16 augustus 2024 13:08
Er zit geen Chinese call-homemeuk in, kan ik je als medewerker zeggen.
Master FX @TheVivaldi16 augustus 2024 15:58
Dat klinkt natuurlijk als "Wij van WC-eend". Maar goed. Is er ooit een soort van officiële audit geweest van de code. Ik gebruik eigen heel veel open source software zonder er bij stil te staan of de code wel "veilig" is, maar juist bij iets als een Chinees OS wekt dat toch net even wat meer argwaan.
TheVivaldi @Master FX16 augustus 2024 16:28
Tja, het mag voor jou als een WC-eend klinken, maar toch is het dat niet. Ik ben een blanke Nederlander zonder enige Chinese banden/roots. Ik heb veel mensen en medewerkers van Tweakers ontmoet die dat ook kunnen bevestigen. ;)

Het is geen Chinees OS; het is een OS dat van oorsprong uit China komt, maar nu wereldwijd ontwikkeld wordt. Dus ja, er zijn Chinese ontwikkelaars en medewerkers, maar ook uit andere landen, inclusief ondergetekende.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 16 augustus 2024 16:29]

GuusOngeIuk @Toshirou16 augustus 2024 13:31
Dank voor de tip!
schroevendraaier480 16 augustus 2024 10:37
AI, Cloudsync en China

Ik laat deze even schieten
TheVivaldi @schroevendraaier48016 augustus 2024 13:06
Cloudsynchronisatie is alleen beschikbaar in China en AI wordt niet doorgestuurd, want lokaal. Daarbij staat AI niet standaard aan en kun je hem ook te allen tijde weer uitschakelen, nadat je hem hebt ingeschakeld.

En Deepin wordt ook buiten China ontwikkeld, kan ik je zeggen als medewerker (en ik ben een blanke Nederlander zonder enige Chinese roots of band met China).
schroevendraaier480 @TheVivaldi16 augustus 2024 13:23
Interesse gewekt. Zal hem in een geïsoleerd netwerkje plaatsen en eens kijken wat er voorbij gaat komen.

Ik denk dat je de scepsis begrijpt die een aankondiging als deze oproept, maar ik zal de laatste zijn om te kijken of ik mijn eigen vooroordelen niet moet terugnemen.
sfranken 16 augustus 2024 20:15
@GuusOngeIuk en @schroevendraaier480 Veel distros hebben DDE (Deeping Desktop Environment) in hun repos, je hoeft dus geen Deepin te draaien om deze desktop te kunnen gebruiken/testen.

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