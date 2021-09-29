Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10 met lts-ondersteuning of 5.13. De changelog voor versie 20.2.4 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

In deepin 20.2.4, a global search is added to quickly find the information you want; the dual (LTS+Stable) kernels have minor updates; DDE and some applications are fixed and optimized to improve the overall user experience.

The global search icon is in the Dock. Click it to call out the search interface, enter keywords to find the desired applications, files, etc., making your search quicker and easier.

The stable kernel is upgraded to 5.13.13, and the LTS kernel is upgraded to 5.10.60, further improving system stability and compatibility. Both can be installed and manually upgraded.