Software-update: Deepin 20.2.4

Deepin logo (79 pix)Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10 met lts-ondersteuning of 5.13. De changelog voor versie 20.2.4 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

deepin 20.2.4

In deepin 20.2.4, a global search is added to quickly find the information you want; the dual (LTS+Stable) kernels have minor updates; DDE and some applications are fixed and optimized to improve the overall user experience.

Convenient Global Search

The global search icon is in the Dock. Click it to call out the search interface, enter keywords to find the desired applications, files, etc., making your search quicker and easier.

Better Kernels

The stable kernel is upgraded to 5.13.13, and the LTS kernel is upgraded to 5.10.60, further improving system stability and compatibility. Both can be installed and manually upgraded.

Versienummer 20.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Deepin
Download https://www.deepin.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Deepin

29 september 2021 17:29
Ik krijg altijd mijn twijfels bij het stukje "Chinese Linux- distributie", maar Deepin ziet er wel héél gelikt uit. Kan iemand mij vertellen hoe het nou zit, of maak ik me dan druk om niks?
@ypoora129 september 2021 18:47
Je kunt ook UbuntuDDE gebruiken. Dat is de desktop environment van Deepin met de vertrouwde Ubuntu daaronder. Wat overigens een officiele flavor van Ubuntu wordt/is, net zoals Kubuntu en Lubuntu.

@afterburn29 september 2021 21:38
Wat is het nut om DDE te gebruiken boven Deepin als DDE toch de repo van Deepin gebruikt:

The UbuntuDDE team ensures that the DDE packages from the upstream (Linux Deepin Repository) also will be distributing the current immense DDE via Over-The-Air (OTA) update.
@xxs30 september 2021 09:10
Als je je al zorgen maakt over Chinese inmenging dan is het gebruik van een ander base os een laag minder waar je zorgen over hoeft te maken. Al zou ik persoonlijk dan stellen dat je helemaal geen DDE moet gebruiken.

Maar in zijn algemeenheid, waarom zou je Ubuntu gebruiken boven Debian? Ik denk voornamelijk omdat de packages in de Ubuntu repos meer up-to-date zijn en de repos significant groter ivm het meer stricte beleid van Debian en de focus op stabiliteit.

Qua DDE upstream denk ik dat je je vergist als je denkt dat UbuntuDDE 1 op 1 de DDE packages doorzet; dat zal niet werken met het verschil in base packages tussen Ubuntu en Debian en de dependancies. De huidige versie van UbuntuDDE is gebaseerd op 21.04 (hirsute) en die zal toch wel al aardig wat verschillen hebben met Debian 10, aangezien ze nog problemen hebben met de integratie van Debian bullseye.
@ypoora129 september 2021 17:36
Ze hebben in het verleden wel wat fouten gemaakt, maar volgens mij is dit al heel lang niet meer zo.
@BliXem29 september 2021 18:02
Misschien dat ik het dan toch eens ga proberen. Het ziet er wel allemaal zeer gelikt uit.
@ypoora129 september 2021 17:59
Met Chinees was mijn eerste gedachte dat ik dat als westerling niet makkelijk zou kunnen lezen. De tweede gedachte was de vraag of/hoe de Chinese overheid hier een vinger in de pap heeft. Die heeft wel een eigen distributie maar die heet volgens mij anders (iets met 'red' in de naam ;) en is volgens mij op RedHat gebaseerd).

Pas daarna vroeg ik mij af wat deze distributie zo bijzonder maakt dat ze hier bij Tweakers wordt genoemd.

Voor mij heeft ze voorlopig het voordeel van de twijfel maar ik heb nog geen behoefte om deze in te zetten.
@beerse30 september 2021 10:45
Als je doelt op "Red star", dat is volgens mij noord-korea.

In China gebruiken ze zover ik weet speciale versies van bestaande besturingssystemen (correct me if i'm wrong).
@ypoora130 september 2021 16:35
Sommige functionaliteit is alleen beschikbaar als de laptop of computer waarop je Deepin installeert zich daadwerkelijk binnen de Chinese landsgrenzen bevind.

Heb je daar geen probleem mee, dan is Deepin geen slechte keus. Maar gaat wel richting vreemd.

Na een paar maanden op 2 verschillende laptops Deepin en Pop!_OS te hebben gebruikt, heb ik op dit moment 2 laptops met Pop!_OS. Dat beviel mij persoonlijk een stuk beter.
@GeroldM30 september 2021 16:41
Pop wil ok ook nog eens een keertje proberen idd.

Over wat voor functionaliteit hebben we het overigens? Als dat CHinese functies/webservices betreft, kan ik het wel begrijpen.
@ypoora130 september 2021 16:52
De store was niet volledig beschikbaar. En inderdaad webservices. Dat word ook duidelijk aangegeven in het besturingssysteem, zodra je bepaalde functionaliteit wil gebruiken.

Vond destijds dat ik niet veel miste met Deepin. Totdat ik op een 2e laptop Pop!_OS probeerde.
@Elefant29 september 2021 19:46
Jij bent echt niet lekker in je koker. 8)7
@Elefant29 september 2021 18:03
In sommige gevallen is er wat voor te zeggen, gezien de overheid daar bijna overal hun vingers in de pap steekt(en laat je dat niet toe, dan mag je pap niet in de schappen meer). Vandaar toch even het vraagstuk, of iemand weet hoe het hier nou mee zit.
@Elefant30 september 2021 17:15
*knip*
Deepin beperkt je in de mogelijkheden die je hebt, als je computer/laptop zich niet binnen Chinese landsgrenzen bevind.

Jij op je hoge paard bent misschien aan het dromen over het bereik wat je denkt te hebben. Maar dat "bereik" stelt niets voor in vergelijking met de Communistische partij, en hun superioriteitsgevoel richting het Westen. Vandaar dat er limitieten in deze distributie zijn ingebouwd, want als je geen Chinees in China bent, word je door deze distributie niet als gelijke behandelt.

Net zoals handel drijven met Hong Kong de laatste paar jaar ook minder soepel verloopt (ik koop daar met regelmaat plastic flesjes voor een zeep fabriek). Voorman Xi begint de macht die zijn onderdanen hem geven te gebruiken om zijn stempel op de directe omgeving van China en hun internationale handelspositie te drukken.

Jij mag het dan niet zien, maar dat betekent niet dat China zich imperialistisch aan het gedragen is. En zich langzaam maar zeker wroet in verschillende landen in zowel Afrika als Zuid-Amerika. Ze hebben daar al behoorlijk geinvesteerd in infrastructuur. Lokale regeringen hebben er op het eetsre gezicht een heleboel nieuwe infrastructuur voor de spreekwoordelijke 'appel en een ei' kunnen regelen. maar de rekening komt later.

Zolang je (als land/bedrijf) nuttig bent/blijft voor de Communistische Partij, dan word je er vriendelijk genoeg behandelt. Maar zeker niet als gelijke.

29 september 2021 17:54
Dat was wel een hele snelle vervulling van de Wet van Godwin. 3e berichtje al. :)
29 september 2021 18:17
Mooie distro (gui) maar slow in response. Beduidend minder smooth dan Kali, Ubuntu, RedHat of Windows 10 (Virtueel 8 cores 32GB mem op een Ryzen 7)
En qua betrouwbaarheid, tja voor eigenlijk alle software geldt dat je een bepaalde mate van vertrouwen moet hebben in de leverancier. En als een leverancier "het mes op de keel krijgt" van een 3 letterdienst is het maar de vraag hoe ze daar mee omgaan.

29 september 2021 18:23
De interface lijkt op een amalgamatie van MacOS, Win10 en Win11. Ziet er niet verkeerd uit!
30 september 2021 06:40
Zelfs met Amerikaans Engels als systeemtaal komt u hier en daar nogal wat Chinese karakters tegen in de diverse apps. Links verwijzen vaak naar websites in de Chinese taal. Wanneer u dit allemaal geen probleem vindt dan zou ik zeggen: ga uw gang.

