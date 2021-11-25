Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10 met lts-ondersteuning of 5.15. De changelog voor versie 20.3 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

The Stable kernel is upgraded to version 5.15 with better support for Intel 12th Gen processors and NTFS file systems, and better system compatibility. Both LTS and Stable kernels can be installed and manually upgraded in deepin.

Album provides a better batch selection of photos and new buttons for quick actions, supports importing, previewing, and searching videos, displays the number of photos and videos separately in the status bar, and improves the interactions of main functions, making photo and video management more convenient.

Screen Capture supports taking a long scrollshot instead of several screenshots. In the process of taking scrollshots, all you need to do is to scroll the page. The OCR feature released in deepin 20.2.4 is also available under scrollshot scenarios to extract text from the image easily.