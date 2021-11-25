Software-update: Deepin 20.3

Deepin logo (79 pix)Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10 met lts-ondersteuning of 5.15. De changelog voor versie 20.3 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Better Kernels

The Stable kernel is upgraded to version 5.15 with better support for Intel 12th Gen processors and NTFS file systems, and better system compatibility. Both LTS and Stable kernels can be installed and manually upgraded in deepin.

Enhanced Management in Album

Album provides a better batch selection of photos and new buttons for quick actions, supports importing, previewing, and searching videos, displays the number of photos and videos separately in the status bar, and improves the interactions of main functions, making photo and video management more convenient.

Powerful Screen Capture

Screen Capture supports taking a long scrollshot instead of several screenshots. In the process of taking scrollshots, all you need to do is to scroll the page. The OCR feature released in deepin 20.2.4 is also available under scrollshot scenarios to extract text from the image easily.

Versienummer 20.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Deepin
Download https://www.deepin.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: Deepin

Reacties (22)

+1BamiJamJam
25 november 2021 19:46
Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden.
Nee dank je, ik hou het wel op gewoon Ubuntu, of Pop! OS, of Linux Mint, of Debian, of Fedora, of all die andere, waar niks in gepropt is door China.
+1afterburn
@BamiJamJam25 november 2021 19:55
Het is open source, staat gewoon op github en wordt aan gewerkt van over de hele wereld. En jij zegt nee vanwege een of ander vaag onderbuik gevoel?

Kun je ook nog Ubuntu-dde gebruiken. Dat zijn de dde sources tegen Ubuntu en wordt een officiële Ubuntu flavor, net als kubuntu, lubuntu, xubuntu of Ubuntu-budgie.
+2GeroldM

@afterburn25 november 2021 20:36
De laatste keer dat ik deze uitprobeerde, was het wel zo dat er een heleboel zaken in zitten die niet werken. Dat wil zeggen, totdat de computer via een Chinese ISP het internet op gaat.

Of je dat wat kan schelen, dat is aan jezelf. Maar ze schamen zich doaar niet voor. Verder was er weinig op of aan te merken. Zowel positief als negatief. Het is geen slechte distro en ten tijde dat ik het uitprobeerde zag ik ook geen "home-phoning" op mijn OPNSense router.

Er zijn echter betere distributies op de markt, en die zijn toch wat meer op de Westerse wereld gericht. Het is mijn persoonlijke voorkeur, maar dat bevalt me beter.

Pop!_OS, Mint, Manjaro, die distributies zou ik eerder aanraden voor de beginner.
+1Frij5fd
@GeroldM25 november 2021 23:15
Ik heb laatst de gratis versie van Zorin even geïnstalleerd, die was ook geschikt voor beginners, omdat veel instellingen buiten beeld zijn gehouden en het een beetje Windows achtig is vorm gegeven.
+1Terracotta
@afterburn25 november 2021 20:57
Onderbuik gevoel gebaseerd op studies over wat de Chinese overheid allemaal uitspookt. Open source die dial-home doet bestaat al en werd al geleverd.

Het is dus technisch mogelijk en de CCP maakt geen geheim van zijn intentie. Reden genoeg om het zaakje niet te vertrouwen, de goeie dingen die er inzitten zullen wel overgenomen worden door andere software developers.
+1beerse

@BamiJamJam26 november 2021 10:26
Je kan 'Chinees' zien als de Chinese Politiek. Maar zelf zie ik het ook als de Chinese Taal. En dan is een Chinees product wel interessant want de meeste distributies die jij noemt zijn westers georiënteerd: De basis is een engelse taal instelling, in sommige taal configuraties zelfs aangeduid met de taal 'c' om geen keuze te hoeven maken tussen Brits of Amerikaans.

De Chinese taal instelling (en ook voor regio en andere gebruiken en conventies) zijn zo veel anders dan de basis toch veel te veel Amerikaanse instelling dat vertalingen naar andere talen en regio's met een Chinese distributie naar mijn idee beter/completer is.
0Hydranet
@BamiJamJam26 november 2021 16:55
Red Star OS dan wel? :P ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 26 november 2021 16:55]

+1GekkePrutser

25 november 2021 20:15
Grappig OS. Ik heb het filmpje even bekeken en ze hebben echt alles zelf gemaakt, er lijkt geen dialoogboxje uit Gnome of KDE te komen. De laatste keer dat ik het tegenkwam was enkele jaren geleden maar het is visueel behoorlijk opgeschoond nu.

Ik vind het wel veel te macOS achtig - een van de redenen dat ik van macOS af ben gestapt richting FreeBSD + KDE is dat ik weer instelmogelijkheden wilde, ik ben helemaal klaar met 'opinionated software' zoals dat heet. Dat betekent dat alles maar op 1 manier werkt, en als je dat niet bevalt heb je pech.

Ook de sterke banden met China bevallen me niet, ik zou ook geen Red Star OS gebruiken ondanks dat er geen privacyschendende tracking in zit volgens recent onderzoek.

Maar het is open source dus wellicht kan een andere distributie er zijn voordeel mee doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 25 november 2021 20:17]

+1AvWijk
@GekkePrutser26 november 2021 01:41
Ik kan juist niet wachten tot Linux voor de desktop meer volwassen wordt qua UIX. Het is allemaal zon allegaartje van keuzes. Je laat ook geen heel land stemmen over hoe je een auto moet bouwen toch? In ieder geval, ZorinOS / Deepin zit behoorlijk op de goede weg met hun keus uit verschillende desktop lay-outs, maar wel een polished en consistente UIX ervaring. Zijn ze eindelijk uit het Windows XP tijdperk qua look and feel.
+1GekkePrutser

@AvWijk26 november 2021 01:44
Ik gebruik nu KDE en het is helemaal geen allegaartje :) Het is juist heel consistent. Met als enige verschil dat je wel alles aan kan passen naar wens in tegenstelling tot macOS en (in mindere mate) Windows.

Maar dat is het mooie aan Linux, voor iedereen wat wils. Juist door de split van het OS en de desktop environment (of window manager als je dat wil)

Zorin vind ik zelf ook weer te veel macOS en Windows nadoen (net als Deepin), met als grappig punt dat het beide emuleert. Maar als je een ander OS nadoet zal je nooit beter kunnen worden. Beter je eigen keuzes maken, immers hebben sommige keuzes van de grote OS'en ook een commerciele achtergrond die totaal niet in het belang van de klant zijn. Zoals het tablet startmenu op Windows 8 bijv.

Edit: Deepin schijnt KDE based te zijn? Dan hebben ze wel flink zitten knutselen, ik zie het er niet aan terug als dagelijkse KDE gebruiker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 26 november 2021 01:53]

+1AvWijk
@GekkePrutser26 november 2021 01:46
Ik doel meer op een distro die technisch en qua UIX een buitengewone Window manager heeft en daar ook niet van afwijkt, maar juist optimaliseert.
Die desktop lay-outs zijn echt een gouden greep.
+1desalniettemin
25 november 2021 22:13
Niet mijn ding, maar je kan ipv ronde hoeken ook kiezen voor rechte hoeken. Ben geen fan van die ronde hoeken. Gelukkig heeft KDE Neon geen ronde hoeken.
+1GekkePrutser

@desalniettemin26 november 2021 01:50
Vanaf Plasma 5.23 zijn de bovenste twee hoeken van windows wel een beetje afgerond met het standaard Breeze thema :) (Breeze is namelijk flink geupdate met die versie)

Maar het is KDE dus je kan altijd een ander theme kiezen. De afronding is ook heel subtiel, je ziet het amper. Zeker op een gewoon scherm, op mijn 4K op 200% scaling zie ik het veel meer. Ik vind het wel mooi staan en het is echt best subtiel, niet zo kinderlijk als op MacOS met de veel grotere afronding.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 26 november 2021 01:51]

+1desalniettemin
@GekkePrutser26 november 2021 09:14
Ik gebruik Fluent dark theme en die heeft rechte hoeken, maar vreemd is dan weer wel dat Application Menu ronde hoeken heeft. Maar vind ik dan weer niet zo erg, want gebruik ik alleen voor Suspend of Sleep zoals het heet in KDE Neon.
+1halla
25 november 2021 20:34
Gebruik het niet. Installeer het niet. De developers zijn... Ze... Ze hebben hun eigen qimagio plugin gemaakt om jpeg bestanden te laden, hoewel dat al in Qt zit, een plugin die een obscure library gebruikt om jpeg te laden, en ze schreven code om het magic number van een jpeg file te checken als de lengte van de jpeg file nul bytes is. En dat crashet. En het heeft me jaren gekost om ze er van te overtuigen dat dit een stom idee was.
+1i_like_scotland
@halla26 november 2021 12:35
Wat is de reden dat de Deepin ontwikkelaars een eigen plugin hebben gemaakt? Is de QT plugin dan ook goed voor de gewenste DDE functionaliteiten?

Ik zie vaak in de opensource gemeenschap onterechte afgunst en afkeur als bijvoorbeeld een Canonical een snap systeem introduceert als tegenhanger van flat-pack. Zo was dat ook met MIR en Wayland, ik heb nooit valide redenen gezien waarom een alternatief niet goed zou zijn (was immers gewoon open source). Ik denk dat deze houding binnen de opensource community heel veel ontwikkelaars in de weg staat om voorruit te kijken of om zaken die voor verbetering vatbaar zijn te laten afzinken.
0halla
@i_like_scotland27 november 2021 19:18
Voor alles wat ik heb gezien was het gewoon... Onkunde. Onwetendheid. Incomptentie. "Oh, er is deze freepascal library die image formats aan kan, laten we een plugin maken, en laten we deze plugin alle image formats die die library aankan laten lezen, met de hoogste prioriteit." of... "Okay, laten we nu een [i][betere/i] jpeg plugin schrijven, eentje die crashed omdat we altijd, zelfs als het bestand 0 (nul) bytes groot is het magic number aan het begin van het bestand gaan lezen om te kijken of het echt een jpeg is. Voor extra compatibiliteit.

En dat oordeel van mij, dat heeft niets met waar de Deepin developers wonen te maken; we hebben best heel veel code, vooral voor Windows, vooral voor OpenGL en tablets, in Krita dat door een vrijwilliger uit China is geschreven.

Ik heb zo veel tijd verloren met het uitleggen en sluiten van bug reports in Krita's bug database van mensen die Deepin hebben geprobeerd en toen zagen dat Krita crashte... Gewoon zonde.
0Frij5fd
25 november 2021 23:29
Ik heb laatst de gratis versie van Zorin even geïnstalleerd. Die is ook geschikt voor beginners, omdat veel instellingen buiten beeld zijn gehouden en het een beetje Windows achtig is vorm gegeven.
Deepin heeft net zoals Zorin een dumbed-down interface, maar doordat Deepin KDE-based is, zou ik Deepin boven Zorin verkiezen; Zorin vond ik ondanks z'n mooie uiterlijk toch niet prettig omdat het toch niet KDE-based is. Ik ben ooit met Suse 6 begonnen en werk nu al jaren met Kubuntu.
Deepin heeft in 2018 een breach gehad, met user data die zonder toestemming naar China ging. Bij Zorin is de gratis versie wat kaal, voor iets minder dan 40 euro krijgt men er software bij die anders ook te installeren is (maar steunt men wel de developers).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Frij5fd op 25 november 2021 23:32]

+1i_like_scotland
@Frij5fd26 november 2021 09:28
Deepin is niet KDE based. Ze gebruiken wel QT5, wat KDE ook gebruikt.
0Frij5fd
@i_like_scotland26 november 2021 17:23
Ik zie het, inderdaad. Minder handig als veel KDE gerelateerde software dan daardoor ook niet werkt. Er is een lange lijst van Deepin applicaties, maar het is wel fijn als je ook uit KDE applicaties kan kiezen
0i_like_scotland
@Frij5fd27 november 2021 11:32
Volgens mij werken KDE applicaties gewoon in Deepin, dat is althans wel mijn ervaring.
0birdibird
27 november 2021 14:52
Er is ook een Deepin flavor voor Manjaro. Deze zou mijn voorkeur hebben boven de losse Deepin.
https://manjaro.org/download/#deepin

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

