De Document Foundation heeft de derde update voor versie 7.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-bestanden aan en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen bij het openen en bewerken van grote bestanden. Verder is er nu ook een versie voor computers uitgerust met een Apple-processor. Versie 7.2.3 kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 112 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.3 rc1:
Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.3 rc2:
- ofz#40008 check if column exists before EndListening attempt
- tdf#39828 Writer table not calculating correctly if Tracked Changes shown
- tdf#45525 TABLES, Problem on adjust selected Row or Column to equal space
- tdf#50421 UI: "Check for Updates" menu leads to an unusable dialog (shows "%PERCENT%")
- tdf#64242 TABLE: correct UX handling of "Distribute" and "Equally Space" table Columns and Rows
- tdf#73139 PRINTING: Content of Tablecontrols isn't printed, when the whole Fonts are default (black) text color
- tdf#76258 Filter by colors in Calc
- tdf#77051 FILESAVE: '\f' field flag of Index is not getting preserved in LibreOffice
- tdf#79717 EDITING: Overwriting selected text doesn't always maintain formatting
- tdf#96499 FILEOPEN: HTML format .xls file shows NUMERIC cell value while TEXT type is expected (because orcus does not accept un-quoted non-ASCII characters as css property values) (see comment 17)
- tdf#117895 "Edit document properties before saving" option leaves just-saved document modified; changes are not saved
- tdf#119206 Freeze if Option “Edit document properties before saving” is Enabled
- tdf#120343 Export to PDF opens PDF before the properties have been edited and the PDF is created
- tdf#125582 FILEOPEN PPTX follow path text transformation is different in LO and PowerPoint
- tdf#125637 names ending in underscore characters are allowed, but incorrectly handled at the end of a command line
- tdf#126926 Extra filter icon appears on deleting sheet columns
- tdf#127900 Frame language set in master ignored in slides created from that master
- tdf#130104 FILESAVE XLSX: cell indent ("stylesheet -> cellXfs -> xf -> alignment: indent") is increased each time when re-save as xlsx document (see comment 17)
- tdf#131025 Writer document with tables lost data in cells (apparently) replacing with 0
- tdf#131563 Cannot set cell font color from VBA macro
- tdf#134426 Changing Paragraph format, editing Text and changing back leaves edited text's format unchanged
- tdf#136498 In PDF options "%PRODUCTNAME" is displayed in tooltip
- tdf#136715 Undo doesn't undo bold in table style
- tdf#136945 Custom Slide Show drag-and-drop not reordering slides as desired
- tdf#138475 Asian and Complex font-size / font weight / font posture in Calc default styles are not the same as Western fonts
- tdf#138531 Dynamic Data Exchange is not operable
- tdf#138698 Assertion when switching back to format tab in Field format during Table edition
- tdf#138873 Selection sticks and doesn't disappear
- tdf#140022 FILEOPEN PPTX: one column becomes two within one text frame (two occurrences)
- tdf#140798 Image order not respected when copy/pasting images (if not saved before)
- tdf#140901 EDITING Crash when deleting rows that are referenced by a chart
- tdf#141220 Moving shape off-page makes it to be displayed on top
- tdf#141301 extrusion-skew angle value -135 is not written to file, although it is not the default value
- tdf#141633 VIEWING: Font Display in tableviews distorted, abnormal size of selected fields
- tdf#141659 FILESAVE: DOC: Shape disappears after RT
- tdf#141957 "Characters per line" in the Text Grid is calculated without the header and footer
- tdf#141978 [IMPRESS] New slide layout after Title, 6 Content
- tdf#142010 Inserting a column in a sheet causes erroneus rewriting of the formulas in a old Excel 97-2003 xls formatted file
- tdf#142407 The vertical writing docx start position is wrong.
- tdf#142578 FILESAVE XLSX Filter by color overwrites conditional format background setting
- tdf#142579 FILEOPEN XLSX Conditional format background colors not considered by color filter
- tdf#142580 FILEOPEN XLSX Conditional text format colors not considered by color filter
- tdf#142704 %PRODUCTNAME shown in extended tips
- tdf#143104 Color filter by text color lost (XLSX)
- tdf#143391 Styles Preview scrollbar not working
- tdf#143392 Title on Base-Window doesn't show the name of the database.
- tdf#143443 Size of a comment box increasing after cut/paste action
- tdf#143487 UI: Comment note box has a visual inner border box
- tdf#143575 Strings are not converted correctly to their nearest double representation
- tdf#143686 Text is cut off in window during installation, when a program like Firefox is still running
- tdf#143722 FILEOPEN DOCX Imported TOC Heading style replaced with Writers own on update
- tdf#143815 EDITING: images duplicated after undo
- tdf#143974 Basic function CStr is failing to properly convert integers after 41 steps in a for loop
- tdf#143978 Calc: shrink to fit makes font size unnecessary small compared to cell width
- tdf#144091 FILEOPEN PPTX: shadow effect for tables partly incorrect
- tdf#144139 LO crashes when trying to print a form
- tdf#144222 Vertical Japanese character strings are misaligned when exporting PDF.
- tdf#144317 minimize column width dont work on tables exceeding page limits in normal view
- tdf#144437 rtf export: bookmark is moved to paragraph begin
- tdf#144439 Writer: Multilevel numbering displaying incorrect sublevels
- tdf#144532 Closing Mail merge wizard removes its data source from Registered databases
- tdf#144578 The outline numbering is showing all levels even though the "Show sublevels" is set as "1"
- tdf#144609 Numbering is unseen with prefix text
- tdf#144624 LibreOffice with "gen" UI backend crashes on Linux of SVG icon theme is default
- tdf#144631 Inconsistent LibreOffice Base Query Design Run Sql Command Directly Toolbar Button Tick Colour across icon themes
- tdf#144650 LO crashes after opening of read-only file (attempt to increment a singular iterator)
- tdf#144674 Base has No Context-Sensitive SQL Query Menu
- tdf#144686 UI: comment box oversized on file open until click in document (triggering a resize)
- tdf#144691 Applying complext text layout resets selected language
- tdf#144693 Tip of the Day sticks on tip 24
- tdf#144694 SQLite: Base Direct SQL Not Running Properly
- tdf#144732
- tdf#144757 In Options - LibreOffice - Fonts - Font Settings for HTML, Basic and SQL Sources - font list not-displayed in dropdown menu unless tickbox "Non-proportional fonts only" is unticked.
- tdf#144758 Sort dialog activates left-to-right direction when opening ODS
- tdf#144793 EDITING: LO Base Absence of scrollbar in the SQL query modification window
- tdf#144798 FILEOPEN DOCX Z-order of shape and chart incorrectly imported
- tdf#144843 Selecting the whole table and then clicking background in the toolbar causes the LibreOffice app to crash.
- tdf#144846 Opening File menu a second time in Impress doesn't work
- tdf#144907 sw ui: can't close "Fields" dialog
- tdf#144924 Split Basic function return Array Type String, not Variant/String like the oldest version
- tdf#144970 Adding chart with XTableCharts::addNewByName() fails if document's address syntax is Excel A1 or R1C1
- tdf#144988 Fontwork has wrong size text, if it has more than one paragraph and font size is too large
- tdf#145004 WordArt kind "Follow Path" are rendered with additional space
- tdf#145033 Assertion when reselecting entry in a form property
- tdf#145066 EDITING ODT Moving a list item in Record Changes + Show Changes mode will delete the other items
- tdf#145077 Highlighting a named range with relative references does not work correctly
- tdf#145079 hyperlink don't work anymore in version Calc 7.2.1.2 (x64)
- tdf#145085 HYPERLINK() inserts inactive link info in second cell when part of array formula
- tdf#145093 EDITING ODT LO crashes moving a list item in tracking change over a tracked paragraph insertion
- tdf#145111 Text block anchor top/left and bottom/left do not work for Fontwork shapes of scale "shape"
- tdf#145169 Remote Save: uses "seen in directory" filename instead of existing filename
- tdf#145173 i18n: add locale data for en_IL; Ensure a known supported system locale and default document locale if no matching locale
- tdf#145216 remote open/save dialog: icon view shows nothing
- tdf#145235 TEXTJOIN Function gives incorrect results for referenced empty cells
- tdf#145245 A relative position other than zero of extrusion of custom shapes is wrongly rendered
- tdf#145296 Label in toolbar drop-down list can no longer be clicked
- tdf#145297 Assert fails in debug build when click on icon to open the "3D Effects" dialog
- tdf#145326 Break link doesn't work with DDE links
- tdf#145361 Cannot convert to XHTML document containing list with line break
- tdf#145371 Global Array of defined user type : values lost
- tdf#145377 Crash in: SvxScriptErrorDialog::ShowDialog(SvxScriptErrorDialog *,void *)
- tdf#145391 Segfault importing Basic macros
- tdf#145464 Crash when opening Digital signatures dialog from infobar (GTK3)
- tdf#121546 CRASH undoing table paste
- tdf#142420 Filter By Color: Hangs after apply a color filter and then deselect the filter
- tdf#142986 In "Data - Statistics - Sampling" options, not possible to use a sampling size greater than 100
- tdf#144247 Row height in Calc was 0,45 cm now it's 0,4516. Set rowheight to 10 it will be 9,9995 cm (since 7.2)
- tdf#144989 Exported PDF of master document with hidden sections in chapters loses pagination
- tdf#145158 character format dialog doesn't show the current character size any more
- tdf#145323 [BASE] [REPORTBUILDER] [REGRESSION]
- tdf#145584 Writer crashes on exporting as PDF with its Range in PDF Options set to 'Selection'
- tdf#145645 calc: pivot table popdown don't dismiss when menu item selected