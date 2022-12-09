Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. De changelog voor versie 20.8 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

New

The new self-developed information-aggregation application "Deepin Home", in V1.0.0, has gathered important information platforms, such as GitHub, Wiki, forum, and social media, which supports deepin ID login and sending messages. Here you can receive community news in real-time, interact and communicate with others, participate in questionnaires, etc. In the future, we will establish a perfect tracking system for requirements and bugs, and special feedback channels for software and hardware to make it better for community users.

It has improved the opening speed of Wine apps after installation, optimized the visual effect of the app update and management pages, and supported copying and pasting comments in application details pages, offering you a better downloading and using experience.

The functions have been further optimized, making file management more "smart", for example, you can save files on a disc as image files, rename and format external devices from the right-click menu directly, and customize screensavers by your favorite pictures.

Update and optimization

Upgraded Qt to version 5.15.6.

Updated DTK development library.

Fixed the slow unlocking issue of fingerprint scanners from Goodix Technology.

New deepin app: Deepin Home.

The system version is changed to 20.8.

The system logo is dynamic when the system boots up.

UTCS is integrated so Nvidia devices will be automatically detected and installed with proper drivers during system installation.

LTS kernel is upgraded to version 5.15.77.

New driver packages are integrated: nvidia-driver-510、nvidia-graphics-drivers-470、nvidia-graphics-drivers-390.

Support for decompressing Wine applications during the downloading process, so as to improve their opening speed after the installation is completed.

Optimized visual effects of the "Updates" and "Manage" pages.

Comments can be copied.

Optimized the display when the window had the minimum size.

Replaced the icon of the desktop process in System Monitor.

"Hide system disk" in settings was changed to "Hide built-in disks".

Files on the disc can be saved as an image file.

Removable devices can be renamed and formatted by the context menu.

"Merge the entries of Samba shared folders" was added in Settings > Mount.

Support custom screensavers by configuring the path of favorite pictures.

Supported exiting a search by pressing ESC.

Improved the overall interaction of the Contacts module.

Improved the display of the Back and Forward buttons.

Improved the copyright information.

Supported the scroll up and down of bookmarks when they exceed the display area.

Unchecked "Open URL in the address bar in new tab" by default.

Supported displaying corresponding addresses at the bottom when hovering on web content with links.

Bug Fixes

Fixed: The network icon was not displayed in the Dock and on the lock screen after system installation.

Fixed: It was shown that updates were from third-party repositories.

Fixed: When the WLAN list was shown on the lock screen, pressing Alt+Tab, users can enter the desktop and switch windows.

Fixed: There were no refresh buttons in the list of network and Bluetooth devices in the Dock.

Fixed: After the system wakeup, the launcher could not be opened and displayed normally.

Fixed: When refreshing the "Updates" and "Manage" pages, the download window was hidden automatically.

Fixed: In Polish, text on buttons was not shown completely.

Fixed: When installing deepin 20.7.1, there was no wireless network if using the built-in network adapter of laptops.

Fixed: When the power cable is plugged into a Thinkbook 14+ laptop, the screen brightness changed from bright to dark.

Fixed: The touchpad cannot be used on devices with older system versions after locking the screen for a period of time.

Improved: No need to manually configure environment variables after selecting the nvidia solution in Graphics Driver Manager.

Fixed: Favorite smb server addresses were cleared after the system was upgraded.

Fixed: Encrypted external disks can only be ejected after clicking "Safely remove" two times.

Fixed: On "Bluetooth File Transfer" page, the Next button can be clicked if no Bluetooth device was selected.

Fixed: When the window theme was changed to "System", it actually turned dark.

Fixed: Cannot use keyboard shortcuts for switches.

Fixed: Displaying error when copying a hexadecimal number with lowercase letters, such as 0x80e12.

Fixed: Incomplete display of chip information of audio adapters.

Fixed: Failed to open attached docx files in emails by Document Viewer on some devices.

Fixed: It stuck at 90% when installing xnview.deb.

Fixed: In Polish, "Go to Line" in the context menu was not shown completely.

Fixed: The text pasted by pressing the mouse middle button cannot be undone.

Fixed: Colors of the code disappeared when finding text.

Fixed: When there were brackets in the text, the text cannot be resumed correctly after several deletions and undo.

Fixed: Files were displayed abnormally with the default encoding format WINDOWS-1252. After changing the encoding format to UTF-16BE, they were displayed properly.

Fixed: If you changed text and closed Text Editor without saving the file, after reopening it and pressing Ctrl+S, Text Editor crashed.

Fixed: After opening multiple text files without any activities for a period of time, Text Editor got stuck.

Fixed: When switching and viewing images, memory usage continued increasing, resulting in memory leakage.

Fixed: The text recognition accuracy was low if there was no large blank space around the image.

Fixed: In Polish, the text on the "Photo info" window was not shown completely.

Fixed: Photos deleted on the Trash page of Album still exist in the system trash.

Fixed: The recording time was not shown at the bottom right.