Software-update: Deepin 20.8

Deepin logo (79 pix)Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. De changelog voor versie 20.8 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

New

Deepin Home

The new self-developed information-aggregation application "Deepin Home", in V1.0.0, has gathered important information platforms, such as GitHub, Wiki, forum, and social media, which supports deepin ID login and sending messages. Here you can receive community news in real-time, interact and communicate with others, participate in questionnaires, etc. In the future, we will establish a perfect tracking system for requirements and bugs, and special feedback channels for software and hardware to make it better for community users.

App Store

It has improved the opening speed of Wine apps after installation, optimized the visual effect of the app update and management pages, and supported copying and pasting comments in application details pages, offering you a better downloading and using experience.

File Manager

The functions have been further optimized, making file management more "smart", for example, you can save files on a disc as image files, rename and format external devices from the right-click menu directly, and customize screensavers by your favorite pictures.

Update and optimization

  • Upgraded Qt to version 5.15.6.
  • Updated DTK development library.
  • Fixed the slow unlocking issue of fingerprint scanners from Goodix Technology.
  • New deepin app: Deepin Home.
  • The system version is changed to 20.8.
  • The system logo is dynamic when the system boots up.
Kernel
  • UTCS is integrated so Nvidia devices will be automatically detected and installed with proper drivers during system installation.
  • LTS kernel is upgraded to version 5.15.77.
  • New driver packages are integrated: nvidia-driver-510、nvidia-graphics-drivers-470、nvidia-graphics-drivers-390.
App Store
  • Support for decompressing Wine applications during the downloading process, so as to improve their opening speed after the installation is completed.
  • Optimized visual effects of the "Updates" and "Manage" pages.
  • Comments can be copied.
  • Optimized the display when the window had the minimum size.
File Manager
  • Replaced the icon of the desktop process in System Monitor.
  • "Hide system disk" in settings was changed to "Hide built-in disks".
  • Files on the disc can be saved as an image file.
  • Removable devices can be renamed and formatted by the context menu.
  • "Merge the entries of Samba shared folders" was added in Settings > Mount.
  • Support custom screensavers by configuring the path of favorite pictures.
Mail
  • Supported exiting a search by pressing ESC.
  • Improved the overall interaction of the Contacts module.
Browser
  • Improved the display of the Back and Forward buttons.
  • Improved the copyright information.
  • Supported the scroll up and down of bookmarks when they exceed the display area.
  • Unchecked "Open URL in the address bar in new tab" by default.
  • Supported displaying corresponding addresses at the bottom when hovering on web content with links.

Bug Fixes

DDE
  • Fixed: The network icon was not displayed in the Dock and on the lock screen after system installation.
  • Fixed: It was shown that updates were from third-party repositories.
  • Fixed: When the WLAN list was shown on the lock screen, pressing Alt+Tab, users can enter the desktop and switch windows.
  • Fixed: There were no refresh buttons in the list of network and Bluetooth devices in the Dock.
  • Fixed: After the system wakeup, the launcher could not be opened and displayed normally.
App Store
  • Fixed: When refreshing the "Updates" and "Manage" pages, the download window was hidden automatically.
  • Fixed: In Polish, text on buttons was not shown completely.
Kernel
  • Fixed: When installing deepin 20.7.1, there was no wireless network if using the built-in network adapter of laptops.
  • Fixed: When the power cable is plugged into a Thinkbook 14+ laptop, the screen brightness changed from bright to dark.
  • Fixed: The touchpad cannot be used on devices with older system versions after locking the screen for a period of time.
  • Improved: No need to manually configure environment variables after selecting the nvidia solution in Graphics Driver Manager.
File Manager
  • Fixed: Favorite smb server addresses were cleared after the system was upgraded.
  • Fixed: Encrypted external disks can only be ejected after clicking "Safely remove" two times.
  • Fixed: On "Bluetooth File Transfer" page, the Next button can be clicked if no Bluetooth device was selected.
Terminal
  • Fixed: When the window theme was changed to "System", it actually turned dark.
Font Manager
  • Fixed: Cannot use keyboard shortcuts for switches.
Calculator
  • Fixed: Displaying error when copying a hexadecimal number with lowercase letters, such as 0x80e12.
Device Manager
  • Fixed: Incomplete display of chip information of audio adapters.
Document Viewer
  • Fixed: Failed to open attached docx files in emails by Document Viewer on some devices.
Package Installer
  • Fixed: It stuck at 90% when installing xnview.deb.
Text Editor
  • Fixed: In Polish, "Go to Line" in the context menu was not shown completely.
  • Fixed: The text pasted by pressing the mouse middle button cannot be undone.
  • Fixed: Colors of the code disappeared when finding text.
  • Fixed: When there were brackets in the text, the text cannot be resumed correctly after several deletions and undo.
  • Fixed: Files were displayed abnormally with the default encoding format WINDOWS-1252. After changing the encoding format to UTF-16BE, they were displayed properly.
  • Fixed: If you changed text and closed Text Editor without saving the file, after reopening it and pressing Ctrl+S, Text Editor crashed.
  • Fixed: After opening multiple text files without any activities for a period of time, Text Editor got stuck.
Image Viewer
  • Fixed: When switching and viewing images, memory usage continued increasing, resulting in memory leakage.
  • Fixed: The text recognition accuracy was low if there was no large blank space around the image.
Album
  • Fixed: In Polish, the text on the "Photo info" window was not shown completely.
  • Fixed: Photos deleted on the Trash page of Album still exist in the system trash.
Screen Capture
  • Fixed: The recording time was not shown at the bottom right.
Others
  • Fixed: It was shown that updates were from third-party repositories after adding the internal testing sources.
  • Fixed: The manual cannot be accessed by pressing F1 or from the help option of the main menu.
  • Fixed: In the fullscreen mode of the launcher, when dragging an app, the dragged app was not the selected one.
  • Fixed security vulnerabilities to improve system security.

Deepin

Versienummer 20.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Deepin
Download https://www.deepin.org/en/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-12-2022 07:38 10

09-12-2022 • 07:38

10

Bron: Deepin

Update-historie

10-04 Deepin 25.1 19
04-'25 Deepin 23.1 9
08-'24 Deepin 23.0 12
04-'23 Deepin 20.9 0
12-'22 Deepin 20.8 10
09-'22 Deepin 20.7 14
05-'22 Deepin 20.6 2
04-'22 Deepin 20.5 0
01-'22 Deepin 20.4 5
11-'21 Deepin 20.3 22
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Reacties (10)

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MornixRS 9 december 2022 12:06
Het grote nadeel van deze distributie blijven toch de security/spyware issues: Het bedrijf wat nu eigenaar zit dicht tegen de regering aan, ze verzamelen user data (eerst geheimzinnig nu openlijk), en je moet een EULA accepteren voor gebruik. Genoeg redenen om dit links te laten liggen.
TheVivaldi @MornixRS9 december 2022 12:38
Ze verzamelen nu alleen nog gegevens via opt-in. Voorheen inderdaad niet, maar dat betrof alleen Deepin Winkel, niet de rest van het OS. Maar nu is het op het hele OS gewoon opt-in. De hele distro is 100% open source, dus voel je vrij om in de broncode op zoek te gaan naar backdoors. Maar ik kan je nu al vertellen dat je er geen zult aantreffen. Wél in UOS, de zakelijke versie, maar die is dan ook gebouwd voor Chinese overheden en bedrijven.
MornixRS @TheVivaldi9 december 2022 14:31
Een bedrijf gelieerd aan de Chinese overheid wat login informatie registreert (totaal overbodig) is en blijft in mijn ogen een red flag. Ongeacht of dit via opt in of opt out gaat. Het feit dat het zo'n beetje de enige Linux distributie is waar je een EULA moet accepteren is ook vreemd. Ik weet niet hoe het met jou zit maar ik heb wél een leven en geen tijd om in miljoenen regels code te gaan zoeken naar backdoors. Tenzij je kunt aantonen dat jij of anderen dit wel hebben gedaan valt er gewoon niks over te zeggen.
TheVivaldi @MornixRS9 december 2022 16:28
Opt-in betekent dat je zélf de schakelaar moet omzetten. Als er dan informatie wordt verstuurd, dan is het je eigen keus.

Ik ben lid van het Deepin-team, hoewel niet als programmeur, maar ik kan je wel verzekeren dat niemand van mijn collega's een backdoor ziet zitten. We zijn een internationaal team, geen China-only team, dus de moraal is zeker niet Chinees.
MornixRS @TheVivaldi13 december 2022 11:18
Is er ergens een rapport met wat ze onderzocht hebben? Want anders is dit niet meer dan van horen zeggen. Ik twijfdel niet aan jullie goede bedoelingen en of kennis verder maar bij bepaalde uitspraken hoort onderbouwing.
scholtnp @MornixRS10 december 2022 07:19
Het feit dat het zo'n beetje de enige Linux distributie is waar je een EULA moet accepteren is ook vreemd.
Als je op een Linux distributie Microsoft fonts wilt installeren, moet je ook een EULA accepteren, zie bijvoorbeeld hier.
Wil je werkelijk ongezien je gebruikers bespioneren dan zou ik als software schrijver juist geen (ongebruikelijke) EULA of andere gebruiksvoorwaarden laten zien. Je wilt geen slapende honden wakker maken.
MornixRS @scholtnp13 december 2022 11:16
Het gaat er met name om wat in die EULA staat. Het is verder totaal niet gebruikelijk binnen de Opensource wereld. Ook dat is het punt.
shadowjaxx 9 december 2022 12:01
Ik vraag mij alleen sterk af of dit soort Chinese software geen backdoor of meeluister functie bevat.
De Chinese overheid heeft overal de vinger in de pap en het zal mij niks verbazen dat ze hier op 1 of andere manier een ingang hebben.
TheVivaldi @shadowjaxx9 december 2022 12:35
Deepin is volledig open source en bevat geen enkele backdoor. Wél in UOS, de zakelijke versie, maar die is dan ook gebouwd voor Chinese overheden en bedrijven.

Ik ben lid van het Deepin-team, hoewel niet als programmeur, maar ik kan je wel verzekeren dat niemand van mijn collega's een backdoor ziet zitten. We zijn een internationaal team, geen China-only team, dus de moraal is zeker niet Chinees.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 25 juli 2024 04:44]

Toshirou 9 december 2022 08:38
Ik heb deze distro met veel tevredenheid op mijn desktop staan. De UI was even wennen maar na even een paar dagen thuis worden met deze interface, kan ik zeggen dat de ervaring met Deepin erg positief is. Al dan niet dat het hier nog steeds een versie betreft van +/- 1 jaar geleden. Is het nog steeds een erg goede distro waar ik graag mee werk. De update naar een recentere versie moet ik maar eens een keer doen. Zoals ik lees is er het afgelopen jaar weer veel verandert, dus misschien een leuke invulling voor de zaterdagavond :).

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