Software-update: Deepin 20.4

Deepin logo (79 pix)Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10.83 met lts-ondersteuning of 5.15.6. De changelog voor versie 20.4 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Smart System Installation

In this release, the "Privacy Policy" in the system installer is updated, and the logic for creating partitions is optimized - if there was an existing EFI partition, no need to create the EFI partition again.

Easy-to-use Browser

Based on user feedback, the chromium kernel is upgraded; tab groups and collections are added; quick tab search and share are supported, so that tab management becomes more convenient and diversified.

Global System Monitoring

A new monitoring plugin is added to System Monitor, which can detect the CPU and memory usage comprehensively, and offer the options to set threshold percentage. When the threshold is reached, you will get the system notification, and you can force end some processes to ensure the normal running of computers.

Custom Grand Search

Grand Search can be enabled or disabled by Dock settings, and the paths of files and folders in the search results can be accessed directly by pressing Ctrl and clicking them.

Easy-to-access Apps in File Manager

The displayed character number of file names on the desktop is increased to meet user needs, and entries of third-party applications are shown in File Manager for easy access and high working efficiency.

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-01-2022 13:23

18-01-2022 • 13:23

+1Magic Power
18 januari 2022 14:12
Voor mijn laptop bezig geweest met een nieuwe Distro te zoeken. O.a. Deepin getest, maar uiteindelijk gekozen voor ElementaryOS.

Deepin ziet er op zich goed uit. Voornamelijk wat kleine stabiliteitsprobleempjes, en dat sommige delen DLC (pay for more) waren, weerhielden me ervan het verder te proberen.
+186ul
@Magic Power18 januari 2022 16:23
In het geval dat ge nog zoekt, zie bijvoorbeeld ook: https://en.uncyclopedia.co/wiki/List_of_Ubuntu_forks
+1DjEeg
@Magic Power19 januari 2022 06:03
Elementary is prachtig. Her en der gebruik ik nog Ubuntu maar ben echt wel om.
+1iliaswhoelse
18 januari 2022 14:22
Niet gebruikt als day-to-day, maar wel als vm een tijdje mee bezig geweest. Distro is prachtig! Heb niet extensief performance testjes uitgevoerd, maar je merkt wel echt een verschil wanneer je window effects aan en uit hebt staan.
+1The Zep Man
@iliaswhoelse18 januari 2022 16:13
Heb niet extensief performance testjes uitgevoerd, maar je merkt wel echt een verschil wanneer je window effects aan en uit hebt staan.
Een normale VM (zonder passthrough) heeft dan ook de beperking dat een groot deel van die effecten in software gedaan worden, waar ze op andere manieren (passthrough, bare metal) mogelijk met hardware acceleratie zouden werken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

