Deepin is een Linux-distributie die zijn basis in China heeft, maar ook daarbuiten wordt ingezet en onderhouden. Het is gebaseerd op Debian, en richt zich op het bieden van een overzichtelijke en gemakkelijk te gebruiken omgeving. Het bevat een eigen Deepin Desktop Environment, die gebruikmaakt van de Qt5-toolkit. Het bevat applicaties als Chromium, Thunderbird, WPS Office en Linux Kernel 5.10.83 met lts-ondersteuning of 5.15.6. De changelog voor versie 20.4 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

In this release, the "Privacy Policy" in the system installer is updated, and the logic for creating partitions is optimized - if there was an existing EFI partition, no need to create the EFI partition again.

Based on user feedback, the chromium kernel is upgraded; tab groups and collections are added; quick tab search and share are supported, so that tab management becomes more convenient and diversified.

A new monitoring plugin is added to System Monitor, which can detect the CPU and memory usage comprehensively, and offer the options to set threshold percentage. When the threshold is reached, you will get the system notification, and you can force end some processes to ensure the normal running of computers.

Grand Search can be enabled or disabled by Dock settings, and the paths of files and folders in the search results can be accessed directly by pressing Ctrl and clicking them.

The displayed character number of file names on the desktop is increased to meet user needs, and entries of third-party applications are shown in File Manager for easy access and high working efficiency.