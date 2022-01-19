Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.32

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de zestiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.32 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Changed the guest RAM management when using Hyper-V to be more compatible with HVCI (bug #20627 and #20694)
  • VMM: Workaround for OS/2 guest unstability on newer AMD CPUs due to a missing TLB flush in OS/2 (bug #20625)
  • GUI: Fixed keyboard focus loss in rare circumstances when using the mini toolbar in fullscreen mode
  • Audio: Fixed accidental creation of empty debug log file when the OSS audio backend was configured
  • E1000: Fix link status reporting for certain Linux kernels (some Oracle Linux ones, probably more)
  • Unattended installation: Fixed regression introduced in 6.1.28, causing partitioning failure for Windows XP to 10 (bug #20769)
  • Solaris host: Fixed regression in installer, failed on Solaris 10
  • Solaris host: Fix packaging regression, make vboxshell.py executable
  • Linux host: Fix access to some USB devices, device class was not correctly handled (bug #20721)
  • Guest: Fixed wrong mouse position if guest is in text mode
  • Guest Control: Fixed folders copying from host to guest and from guest to host
  • Guest Control: Fixes for UNICODE handling
  • Shared Clipboard: Improved HTML content exchange between X11 and Windows guests and hosts
  • OS/2 Additions: Fixed some issues with extended attributes in the shared folders (bug #19453)

VirtualBox

Versienummer 6.1.32
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-01-2022 04:46
7 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

19-01-2022 • 04:46

7 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

20-04 VirtualBox 6.1.34 6
19-01 VirtualBox 6.1.32 7
23-11 VirtualBox 6.1.30 11
19-10 VirtualBox 6.1.28 3
29-07 VirtualBox 6.1.26 6
22-07 VirtualBox 6.1.24 9
04-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.22 21
04-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.20 22
01-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.18 16
10-'20 VirtualBox 6.1.16 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+17+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Boeshnl
19 januari 2022 06:12
Helaas nog geen tpm support voor vm's zie ik. Heb ik toch echt nodig voor W11
+1mrooie
@Boeshnl19 januari 2022 07:22
Je kan ook Windows 11 clean install doen voor het draaien zonder TPM.
https://www.tomshardware....indows-11-tpm-requirement

Maar het lijkt mij ook beetje onmogelijk omdat het een virtuele machine is en niet echt dedicated hardware voor TPM.

Correct me if I’m wrong.

@Bor thanks weer wat geleerd :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrooie op 19 januari 2022 10:12]

+1Bor

@mrooie19 januari 2022 07:54
Maar het lijkt mij ook beetje onmogelijk omdat het een virtuele machine is en niet echt dedicated hardware voor TPM.
Vmware Workstation heeft deze optie ook. De VM moet daarvoor encrypted zijn en gebruik maken van de UEFI optie. Daarna kan je onder add hardware een TPM module toevoegen. Ik zie niet in waarom dit niet in VirtualBox zou moeten kunnen.
+1stijnos1991
@mrooie19 januari 2022 08:29
QEMU ondersteunt het ook gewoon.
+1Boeshnl
@mrooie19 januari 2022 19:53
Ik heb helaas toch de tpm nodig in mijn VM. Anders is mijn "werkplek" niet compliant volgens intune. Althans dat is dan de volgende stap of dat ook gaat werken.
+1dfury
19 januari 2022 09:15
De development snapshots ondersteunen wel TPM, maar daar is vaak wel iets stuk waardoor ik weer terug moest gaan naar Vmware. Ik heb het toen opgegeven.
+1StartAdress
19 januari 2022 12:48
Voor mij nog steeds ideaal om een 32 bit versie van WinXP te draaien. De oplossing voor spelen als Civnet enzo...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True