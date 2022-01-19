Oracle heeft de zestiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.32 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Changed the guest RAM management when using Hyper-V to be more compatible with HVCI (bug #20627 and #20694)

VMM: Workaround for OS/2 guest unstability on newer AMD CPUs due to a missing TLB flush in OS/2 (bug #20625)

GUI: Fixed keyboard focus loss in rare circumstances when using the mini toolbar in fullscreen mode

Audio: Fixed accidental creation of empty debug log file when the OSS audio backend was configured

E1000: Fix link status reporting for certain Linux kernels (some Oracle Linux ones, probably more)

Unattended installation: Fixed regression introduced in 6.1.28, causing partitioning failure for Windows XP to 10 (bug #20769)

Solaris host: Fixed regression in installer, failed on Solaris 10

Solaris host: Fix packaging regression, make vboxshell.py executable

Linux host: Fix access to some USB devices, device class was not correctly handled (bug #20721)

Guest: Fixed wrong mouse position if guest is in text mode

Guest Control: Fixed folders copying from host to guest and from guest to host

Guest Control: Fixes for UNICODE handling

Shared Clipboard: Improved HTML content exchange between X11 and Windows guests and hosts

OS/2 Additions: Fixed some issues with extended attributes in the shared folders (bug #19453)