Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.62 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.62: New PDF PlugIn (thanks to Pdfium guys)

Option to save slideshow as MP4 video (Thanks to Shao Voon Wong)

New options menu: Append current image to PDF (Options->Multipage images)

New options menu: Edit multipage PDF (Options->Multipage images)

New "Adobe 8BF filters" PlugIn (also for 64-bit 8BF, thanks to Sinisa Petric)

New in Advanced Batch dialog: All effects (Effects Browser dialog) can be used

New in Properties->Extensions dialog: Load only minimal (browsing) extensions

The selection rectangle can be resized on corners (with Ctrl = proportional)

= proportional) Change for "Paste into Selection": you can move/resize the selection rectangle/image; click to apply selection image to main image

New option in "Compare images" dialog: Show difference image

New effect in Image->Effects menu: Skew/Shear image

New hotkey: Ctrl + Shift + G : Start Google Maps with GPS of the loaded file

+ + : Start Google Maps with GPS of the loaded file New command line option: /fs_exit => if started in fullscreen mode; ESC closes fullscreen and IrfanView

Old/obsolete JPG options disabled: "Load as grayscale" and "Save as grayscale" (easy to forget; can be re-enabled using new INI flags)

Removed very old PlugIn: FiltersUnlimited

Several PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions