Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.58 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.58: New option in Add-Text dialog: add text above/below image (add canvas)

New in Add-Text for Batch mode: Scale font based on desktop height

New Resize dialog option: Set size in MegaPixels

New option in File-Copy/Move dialog: Create duplicate file (for existing files)

New option: Keep mouse on Next/Prev-file toolbar buttons (Properties->Viewing)

New PlugIn: OptiPNG (Optimized PNG saving, thanks to Cosmin Truta)

PNGOUT PlugIn has been removed (use OptiPNG in PNG save options)

RIOT PlugIn has been removed (use "Set JPG file size" in JPG save options)

GIF animation bug fixed (thanks to Filipe Oliveira, Tempest Security Intelligence)

Several loading bugs in Formats PlugIn fixed (thanks to Moshe Kaplan)

WPG PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to SEC Consult Vulnerability Lab: CVE-2021-27224 and CVE-2021-27362)

Updated panda (thumbnails) icon

Several PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions