IrfanView logo (75 pix) Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.58 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.58:
  • New option in Add-Text dialog: add text above/below image (add canvas)
  • New in Add-Text for Batch mode: Scale font based on desktop height
  • New Resize dialog option: Set size in MegaPixels
  • New option in File-Copy/Move dialog: Create duplicate file (for existing files)
  • New option: Keep mouse on Next/Prev-file toolbar buttons (Properties->Viewing)
  • New PlugIn: OptiPNG (Optimized PNG saving, thanks to Cosmin Truta)
  • PNGOUT PlugIn has been removed (use OptiPNG in PNG save options)
  • RIOT PlugIn has been removed (use "Set JPG file size" in JPG save options)
  • GIF animation bug fixed (thanks to Filipe Oliveira, Tempest Security Intelligence)
  • Several loading bugs in Formats PlugIn fixed (thanks to Moshe Kaplan)
  • WPG PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to SEC Consult Vulnerability Lab: CVE-2021-27224 and CVE-2021-27362)
  • Updated panda (thumbnails) icon
  • Several PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions
Versienummer 4.58
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Irfan Skiljan
Download https://www.irfanview.com/64bit.htm
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (6)

+2Uruk-Hai

26 mei 2021 14:11
Ik ken Irfanview al zeker 21 jaar. Het was altijd mijn favoriet als viewer, voor eenvoudige fotobewerking en voor bulkconversie.

Ik heb geprobeerd de overstap te maken van Irfanview naar XnviewMP die ook geïnstalleerd kan worden via repo's van Linux distributies, maar op Windows merk ik dat Irfanview intuïtief gezien behoorlijk onverslaanbaar is.

Dat zit hem in het venstergedrag van Irfanview. Dat vind ik prettiger aanvoelen dan het venstergedrag van xnviewMP. Functioneel gezien merk ik meestal niet veel verschil.

Op mijn werklaptop gebruik ik Irfanview en op mijn computer thuis XnviewMP.

Het is ook wel handig met een bepaalde soort tool om en om een andere te gebruiken.
Dan ben je minder verdrietig als de ontwikkelaar er ineens mee stopt.

Irfanview is (voor zover ik weet) het werk van één man, Irfan Skiljan. Als er met hem iets gebeurd is het met Irfanview waarschijnlijk meteen gedaan, want het is niet open source.

Een leuk trucje dat je met Irfanview kunt uithalen als je een flatbedscanner hebt:
Voeg /scanhidden toe aan de snelkoppeling op je desktop.
Dan hoef je alleen maar te dubbelklikken op die link van Irfanview, je scanner scant, het dialoogvenster van je scanner blijft verborgen, er wordt een scan gemaakt met de laatst onthouden scan-instellingen, doorgestuurd naar Irfanview en die start dan automatisch op met je scan in beeld.

Dat was ideaal in mijn beginjaren als ICT'er op een school, want menige docent snapte geen bal van het bedienen van een flatbedscanner.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 26 mei 2021 14:19]

+1Jogai
@Uruk-Hai26 mei 2021 14:23
Voor linux hier nog een handig overzicht: https://www.linuxlinks.com/imageviewers/ (al zijn die nog wel minimaler dan irfanview).

Sommige zijn er ook voor windows, zo vind ik PhotoQt wel mooi werken.
0beerse
@Uruk-Hai28 mei 2021 17:31
Toegegeven, IrfanView komt bij mij ook steeds terug op de shortlist. Met name voor de batch opties. Maar als viewer find ik ze net niet soepel genoeg.

Na jaren met veel plezier gebruik te maken van googles picasa, met name voor de soepel draaiende viewer heb ik nu de shortlist voor een viewer terug gebracht naar ImageGlass (pricewatch: ImageGlass) en HoneyView (pricewatch: HoneyView) Overigens nog steeds naast IrfanView.

De tip over /scanhidden bracht mij naar de installatie directory. Daar staan een paar *.txt bestanden die ik al veel eerder had willen zien: De opties om IrfanView vanaf scripts aan te sturen!
+1rodolvo
26 mei 2021 14:51
Enkele maanden geleden nog eens geprobeerd.
Onbegrijpelijk dat het png transparency niet fatsoenlijk ondersteunt.
0jeroenislief
27 mei 2021 11:09
brakke viewer. gruwelijk onlogische UI met alle instellingen verborgen achter 50 muiskliks en gekke namen. intuïtief, nee.
0akooijman
@jeroenislief30 mei 2021 18:18
Muiskliks? De meeste commando's kun je toch via een shortcut bedienen?

