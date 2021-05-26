JGsoft heeft versie 8.2.3 van de gratis teksteditor EditPad Lite uitgebracht. Dit programma is niet bedoeld voor programmeurs, die kunnen beter EditPad Pro, RJ TextEd of Notepad++ gebruiken. Dit is meer een vervanger van het met Windows meegeleverde Kladblok. In tegenstelling tot Kladblok kan EditPad Lite een onbeperkt aantal bestanden in hetzelfde scherm openen, heeft het geen limiet op de grootte van te openen bestanden en is het aantal undo's en redo's onbeperkt. EditPad Lite is gratis voor privégebruik, maar bedrijven kunnen een licentie aanschaffen als er geen behoefte is aan alle extra's die de Pro-versie biedt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes: Edit|Delete Line now deletes the search term or replacement text when the small Search or Replace box has keyboard focus instead of deleting a line in the main editor; this is more consistent with Edit|Delete Line deleting a line in the search term or replacement when the multi-line Search or Replace box has keyboard focus.

File Types: Python syntax coloring did not highlight integer numbers containing zeros or any hexadecimal numbers (8.2.0 and 8.2.1).

Mouse pointer did not snap to the default button when this option is turned on in the Control Panel (8.2.0 and 8.2.1).

Preferences|Panels: Side panel colors were not correctly applied when using the dark theme (8.2.0 and 8.2.1).

When EditPad Lite 8 runs with administrator privileges it shows a red instead of a green icon; this icon now shows “Lite” instead of “Pro” at higher resolutions.

Windows 7 and later: If an error occurs when initializing the right-click menu of the taskbar button then EditPad now silently ignores that menu instead of showing an error message and failing to start.

Word wrapping at the window edge while using a left-to-right text layout with a monospaced font made lines too long if they were indented with tabs mixed with spaces that didn’t contribute to the indentation (because each run of spaces was shorter than the tab size setting).