JGsoft heeft versie 8.3.0 van de gratis teksteditor EditPad Lite uitgebracht. Dit programma is niet bedoeld voor programmeurs, die kunnen beter EditPad Pro, RJ TextEd of Notepad++ gebruiken. Dit is meer een vervanger van het met Windows meegeleverde Kladblok. In tegenstelling tot Kladblok kan EditPad Lite een onbeperkt aantal bestanden in hetzelfde scherm openen, heeft het geen limiet op de grootte van te openen bestanden en is het aantal undo's en redo's onbeperkt. EditPad Lite is gratis voor privégebruik, maar bedrijven kunnen een licentie aanschaffen als er geen behoefte is aan alle extra's die de Pro-versie biedt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvement: Single-line edit controls now select all their contents when they receive keyboard focus as they used to do in EditPad 7 and as they do in most Windows applications. Bug fixes: AceText would sometimes paste into the Search or Replace box when the multi-line Search panel is a floating window even though EditPad’s main editor control had keyboard focus.

File Types|Brackets: Changing the option to highlight brackets within tags now immediately updates bracket matching in files that are already open.

Search|Find Next now indicates no match can be found instead of looping when the cursor is at the end of the search range and the option to loop automatically is off; this stops it from looping when searching for a regex that finds a zero-length match at the end of the search range.