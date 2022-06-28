Software-update: EditPad Lite 8.4.0

EditPad logo (60 pix) JGsoft heeft versie 8.4.0 van de gratis teksteditor EditPad Lite uitgebracht. Dit programma is niet bedoeld voor programmeurs, die kunnen beter EditPad Pro, RJ TextEd of Notepad++ gebruiken. Dit is meer een vervanger van het met Windows meegeleverde Kladblok. In tegenstelling tot Kladblok kan EditPad Lite een onbeperkt aantal bestanden in hetzelfde scherm openen, heeft het geen limiet op de grootte van te openen bestanden en is het aantal undo's en redo's onbeperkt. EditPad Lite is gratis voor privégebruik, maar bedrijven kunnen een licentie aanschaffen als er geen behoefte is aan alle extra's die de Pro-versie biedt. Sinds versie 8.3.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

EditPad Lite 8.4.0

New feature:
  • Font used by the main menu, toolbars, and context menus can now be changed by right-clicking the main menu or any toolbar and selecting Menu Font.
Improvements:
  • Manifest now includes longPathAware to indicate support for paths longer than 260 characters (which EditPad has had since version 8.0.0).
  • Status bar now adjusts its height and the width of its panel to the size of the font.
Bug fixes:
  • Reducing font size after enabling line numbers no longer makes the cursor invisible at the start of the line.
  • Search|Highlight All: A zero-length regex match at the very end of the file is now highlighted.

EditPad Lite 8.3.1

Improvements:
  • Do not copy text in AceText’s clipboard if PowerGREP 2.x.x is installed as this old version of PowerGREP was not correctly future-proofed for AceText’s new clipboard format.
  • Search: Allow Find Previous with a regular expression when the Line by Line search mode is active, going through the lines in the file from bottom to top and applying the regex to each line from left to right.
Bug fixes:
  • File Types|Encoding: If the default encoding is UTF-16 or UTF-32 but the file being opened is not a multiple of 2 or 4 bytes in size then open the file using the non-Unicode encoding instead of trimming the final bytes in the file to make it a multiple of 2 or 4 bytes in size. Previously, EditPad would check whether the file is likely valid UTF-16 or UTF-32 after the final bytes had been trimmed which could result in the file being opened using the non-Unicode encoding but with 1 or up to 3 characters missing at the end.
  • Search Options|Adapt Case: When searching in regular expressions mode (regardless of whether the seach term is a regex or a literal) and replacing with a literal string using the Adapt Case option, then doing a second replacement with a different replacement string continued to use the previous replacement until a regex match with different casing was found.
  • Search: Pasting 17 or more bytes from a hex editor into the small Search or Replace box failed with an access violation error.
  • Search: Regexes like \Gliteral that start with \G and then have nothing but literal text ignored the \G finding the literal text anywhere in the file.
  • Search|Replace Current as well as Replace and Find Next/Previous commands failed with an access violation error if the replacement text contained the %LINE% or %LINEN% match placeholders (8.3.0 only).

EditPad Lite

Versienummer 8.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website JGsoft
Download https://download.jgsoft.com/editpad/SetupEditPadLite.exe
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

