Just Great Software heeft versie 8.4.2 van de gratis teksteditor EditPad Lite uitgebracht. Dit programma is niet bedoeld voor programmeurs; die kunnen beter EditPad Pro, RJ TextEd of Notepad++ gebruiken. Dit is meer een vervanger van het met Windows meegeleverde Kladblok. In tegenstelling tot Kladblok kan EditPad Lite een onbeperkt aantal bestanden in hetzelfde scherm openen, heeft het geen limiet op de grootte van te openen bestanden en is het aantal undo's en redo's onbeperkt. EditPad Lite is gratis voor privégebruik en bedrijven kunnen een licentie aanschaffen als er geen behoefte is aan alle extra's die de Pro-versie biedt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvement: Improved scrolling performance, particularly when doing so by rotating a stepless mouse wheel. Bug fixes: Dragging a file from WinRAR and dropping it onto EditPad’s main editor created a blank tab with the name of the file instead of loading the temporary file that WinRAR extracted the file to (EditPad did correctly open the temp file when dropping anywhere onto EditPad except its main editor).

Edit|Delete Line now properly deletes the last line in the file when the cursor is after the last line break in the file.

File Types|Colors: Color picker was not restricted to the solarized, harmonized, or monochrome colors when customizing a solarized, harmonized, or monochrome palette (since 8.1.0).

Help|Create Portable Installation did not copy over the user word lists with learned words and learned replacements.

Regex: Subroutine calls to capturing groups defined inside lookbehind are now a syntax error; previously such calls were incorrectly matched from right to left, possibly causing the regex engine to get stuck in an infinite loop.

Text Layout: Visualizing control characters as IBM PC glyphs or as Unicode control pictures now highlights them with the “Editor: Control Characters” color (which has a wavy underline in most built-in palettes) when using a complex script text layout just as it does with left-to-right text layouts.

Word wrapping now takes into account the text layout’s option for visualizing control characters when determining the width of control characters.