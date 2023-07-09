Versie 15.91 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Projects can now be moved to a different location as long as the relative paths to all your project files are the same. Note: You have to open a project, and close it, before all paths in your project are changed into relative paths. You should open project settings as well and press [OK].

Added support for _hyperscript in HTML.

Highlighting enabled for: Script tag * <script type="text/hyperscript"></script> Tag attributes * _="" (_='') * hs="" (hs='') * data-hs="" (data-hs='')

Made some changes at windows shutdown, restart and logoff when the program is still running. All files should be reopened, silently, when the program is restarted. Project should be reopened as well, unless you are opening a new one from command-line. In which case the new project is opened, but all previously opened files are opened as well.

Re-designed the options dialog and added a field to set environment variables for the current process.

Added a menu item to the "Views" menu named "Show hidden files and folders". Use it to toggle hidden files and folders in the explorer tree's and file lists.

Made some code changes and hints for the filter buttons should be more relevant now. Also fixed some update issues.

Added the edit menu "Paste special" to the right click context menu.

Added a new highlighter for GDScript script files.

Added a new highlighter for Julia source files.

Added a new highlighter for Zig source files.

Added a new dialog to add or edit keywords containing regular expression. Made some other minor changes.