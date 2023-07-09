Software-update: RJ TextEd 15.91

RJ TextEd logo (79 pix) Versie 15.91 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Projects

Projects can now be moved to a different location as long as the relative paths to all your project files are the same. Note: You have to open a project, and close it, before all paths in your project are changed into relative paths. You should open project settings as well and press [OK].

Hyperscript (in HTML)

Added support for _hyperscript in HTML.

    Highlighting enabled for:
        Script tag
            * <script type="text/hyperscript"></script>
        
        Tag attributes
            * _=""          (_='')
            * hs=""         (hs='')
            * data-hs=""    (data-hs='')
Windows shutdown, restart, logoff

Made some changes at windows shutdown, restart and logoff when the program is still running. All files should be reopened, silently, when the program is restarted. Project should be reopened as well, unless you are opening a new one from command-line. In which case the new project is opened, but all previously opened files are opened as well.

Language server settings (LSP)

Re-designed the options dialog and added a field to set environment variables for the current process.

Explorer panel (and File Commander)

Added a menu item to the "Views" menu named "Show hidden files and folders". Use it to toggle hidden files and folders in the explorer tree's and file lists.

Code Explorer panel

Made some code changes and hints for the filter buttons should be more relevant now. Also fixed some update issues.

Editor context menu

Added the edit menu "Paste special" to the right click context menu.

GDScript highlighter

Added a new highlighter for GDScript script files.

Julia highlighter

Added a new highlighter for Julia source files.

Zig highlighter

Added a new highlighter for Zig source files.

Syntax Editor

Added a new dialog to add or edit keywords containing regular expression. Made some other minor changes.

Fixed
  • Toolbar dropdown menu issue with recent files, sessions and favorites.
  • Several issues with makefiles.
  • Click on link in LSP hint.
  • Delete items in text clips panel.
  • A few other issues reported by users.

Versienummer 15.91
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/#download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-07-2023 18:48 0

09-07-2023 • 18:48

0

Bron: Rickard Johansson

Update-historie

04-10 RJ TextEd 16.31 0
01-09 RJ TextEd 16.30 2
05-'24 RJ TextEd 16.20 0
01-'24 RJ TextEd 16.10 0
11-'23 RJ TextEd 16.01 0
10-'23 RJ TextEd 16.00 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.96 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.95 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.94 6
08-'23 RJ TextEd 15.93 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

RJ TextEd

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq