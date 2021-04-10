JGsoft heeft versie 8.2.2 van de gratis teksteditor EditPad Lite uitgebracht. Dit programma is niet bedoeld voor programmeurs, die kunnen beter EditPad Pro, RJ TextEd of Notepad++ gebruiken. Dit is meer een vervanger van het met Windows meegeleverde Kladblok. In tegenstelling tot Kladblok kan EditPad Lite een onbeperkt aantal bestanden in hetzelfde scherm openen, heeft het geen limiet op de grootte van te openen bestanden en is het aantal undo's en redo's onbeperkt. EditPad Lite is gratis voor privégebruik, maar bedrijven kunnen een licentie aanschaffen als er geen behoefte is aan alle extra's die de Pro-versie biedt. Sinds versie 8.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

EditPad Lite 8.2.2 Bug fixes: Edit|Delete Line now deletes the search term or replacement text when the small Search or Replace box has keyboard focus instead of deleting a line in the main editor; this is more consistent with Edit|Delete Line deleting a line in the search term or replacement when the multi-line Search or Replace box has keyboard focus.

File Types: Python syntax coloring did not highlight integer numbers containing zeros or any hexadecimal numbers (8.2.0 and 8.2.1).

Mouse pointer did not snap to the default button when this option is turned on in the Control Panel (8.2.0 and 8.2.1).

Preferences|Panels: Side panel colors were not correctly applied when using the dark theme (8.2.0 and 8.2.1).

When EditPad Lite 8 runs with administrator privileges it shows a red instead of a green icon; this icon now shows “Lite” instead of “Pro” at higher resolutions.

Windows 7 and later: If an error occurs when initializing the right-click menu of the taskbar button then EditPad now silently ignores that menu instead of showing an error message and failing to start.

Word wrapping at the window edge while using a left-to-right text layout with a monospaced font made lines to long if they were indented with tabs mixed with spaces that didn’t contribute to the indentation (because each run of spaces was shorter than the tab size setting). EditPad Lite 8.2.1 Improvements: EditPad now gives priority to pasting its own clipboard format over pasting an AceText clip so that EditPad’s new ability (since 8.2.0) to pass its syntax coloring scheme and file name to AceText by copying an AceText clip does not interfere with EditPad-specific features such as pasting whole lines.

Syntax coloring is now more responsive when files contain very large sections of text that do not have any syntax color changes, such as a multi-line comment that runs until the end of the file (because you didn’t get around to typing the closing delimiter yet).

Syntax coloring is now updated more reliably when syntax coloring schemes use large “detail” subschemes, such as “here documents” in Perl scripts. Bug fixes: File Types|Tabbing: Changes to the quote character and escape character were not registered.

Preferences|Cursors: End key did not work correctly or at all if the cursor was placed beyond the end of a line, which can only happen if you enable “allow text cursor to be moved beyond the end of the line”.

Search: Regular expression syntax colors now follow the palette of the active file when switching between files.

Search: The small Search and Replace boxes had tiny fonts on Windows 8.1 and prior if the system used high DPI scaling (8.2.0 only).

Search: The small Search and Replace boxes now follow the palette of the active file when switching between files just like the multi-line Search and Replace boxes do.

Syntax coloring did not update itself correctly when using the “clickable URLs” syntax coloring scheme (8.2.0 only).

Windows 7 and later: If an error occurs while updating the right-click menu of the taskbar button then EditPad now silently stops updating that menu instead of popping up an error message.