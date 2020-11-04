Versie 14.70 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated component and libraries to version 86.0.4240.

Added menus and most menu items found in the main window. Actions and keyboard shortcuts are added as well.

Added a statusbar similar to the one in the main window.

Bookmarks are now listed in a list box for easier access.

Added an option to auto hide the menu search box. It's opened and displayed by pressing CTRL+H.

Made some minor changes to make it easier to handle highlighter and dictionaries.

Background colors containing alpha values in CSS and HTML documents are now displayed with the base color as a frame around the colored background rectangle.

Fixed some color inconsistencies in documents and the color select window.

Document.Reload(true) will invoke a prompt to save changes before reloading the document. Also fixed the warning message saying the document has been altered by an external program.

Replaced and updated several components.

Delete in sites panel should now move deleted items to the recycle bin.

Misc improvements on 4K monitors.