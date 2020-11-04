Versie 14.70 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Chrome Preview
Updated component and libraries to version 86.0.4240.Open in new window (drag tab outside the main window)
Added menus and most menu items found in the main window. Actions and keyboard shortcuts are added as well.
Added a statusbar similar to the one in the main window.Goto (Ctrl+G)
Bookmarks are now listed in a list box for easier access.Menu search box
Added an option to auto hide the menu search box. It's opened and displayed by pressing CTRL+H.Toolbar dropdown menus
Made some minor changes to make it easier to handle highlighter and dictionaries.Color background
Background colors containing alpha values in CSS and HTML documents are now displayed with the base color as a frame around the colored background rectangle.
Fixed some color inconsistencies in documents and the color select window.Script
Document.Reload(true) will invoke a prompt to save changes before reloading the document. Also fixed the warning message saying the document has been altered by an external program.Misc
Fixed
- Replaced and updated several components.
- Delete in sites panel should now move deleted items to the recycle bin.
- Misc improvements on 4K monitors.
- Statusbar draw issues on 4k monitor.
- Color hint and color dialog window issue.
- A few code fold issues.
- Ignore folds spanning less than x lines.
- File explorer scrollbar issue.
- Project manager search issue.
- Sites panel issues.
- Print preview issues.
- Reopen documents at startup when search panel is visible.
- A few close document issues.
- Fixed misc reported issues.