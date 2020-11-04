Software-update: RJ TextEd 14.70

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 14.70 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Chrome Preview

Updated component and libraries to version 86.0.4240.

Open in new window (drag tab outside the main window)

Added menus and most menu items found in the main window. Actions and keyboard shortcuts are added as well.

Added a statusbar similar to the one in the main window.

Goto (Ctrl+G)

Bookmarks are now listed in a list box for easier access.

Menu search box

Added an option to auto hide the menu search box. It's opened and displayed by pressing CTRL+H.

Toolbar dropdown menus

Made some minor changes to make it easier to handle highlighter and dictionaries.

Color background

Background colors containing alpha values in CSS and HTML documents are now displayed with the base color as a frame around the colored background rectangle.

Fixed some color inconsistencies in documents and the color select window.

Script

Document.Reload(true) will invoke a prompt to save changes before reloading the document. Also fixed the warning message saying the document has been altered by an external program.

Misc
  • Replaced and updated several components.
  • Delete in sites panel should now move deleted items to the recycle bin.
  • Misc improvements on 4K monitors.
Fixed
  • Statusbar draw issues on 4k monitor.
  • Color hint and color dialog window issue.
  • A few code fold issues.
  • Ignore folds spanning less than x lines.
  • File explorer scrollbar issue.
  • Project manager search issue.
  • Sites panel issues.
  • Print preview issues.
  • Reopen documents at startup when search panel is visible.
  • A few close document issues.
  • Fixed misc reported issues.

Versienummer 14.70
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+12+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1MotorLum
4 november 2020 09:26
Prima editor voor de niet veeleisende webdevelopper. Vind VS Code toch completer met de verschillende extensions. Het voordeel van rj texted is de simpele interface terwijl CSS en HTML volop nested worden ondersteund.
+1Eftegarie
4 november 2020 12:52
Ongelooflijk rijke texteditor. Dan denk je dat je reeds alle goede gratis texteditors met uitgebreide mogelijkheden van deze planeet kent en dan kom je zoiets tegen.

Als ontwerper had ik nog geen texteditor gevonden waar je kunt kiezen hoe de gekozen lettertype "gerenderd wordt" op het scherm :9~ _/-\o_

Je kunt kiezen uit:
Default
Draft
Proof
Non-Antialiased
Antialiased
ClearType
ClearType Natural

Als iemand nog andere (gratis of betaalde) texteditors kent waar je kunt kiezen hoe de font gerenderd worddt, dan houd ik mij aanbevolen.
0mistige
@Eftegarie5 november 2020 15:37
Emacs kan het, volgens:
https://ftp.gnu.org/old-g.../html_node/emacs_537.html
Op youtube ook videos:
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=emacs+fonts

--
emacs is eigenlijk de meest ideale editor voor mensen die hun eigen
editor willen hebben, je kan via plugins van alles downloaden aan plugins,
en dat weer naar eigen wens aanpassen.

De default install is wel kaal, maar je kan alles naar wens aanpassen,
of meteen beginnen met een emacs die vooraf is ingesteld, zoals
doom emacs.
En je werkt zonder muis, dus productiever.

hier wat video links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtieBc3KptU # allerlei mogelijkheden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzA2YODtgK4 # org-mode
https://www.youtube.com/user/emacsrocks # meerdere videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWD1Fpdd4Pc # iemand die overstapte van vim -> emacs

De leercurve kan even wat scherp zijn, maar tegenwoordig is er
veel meer documentatie dan vroeger, o.a. ook dankzij youtube.
Als alles eenmaal naar wens is, neem je je config zonder problemen
1-op-1 mee van UNIX naar Windows enz.

