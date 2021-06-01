Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EditPad Lite 8.2.4

EditPad logo (60 pix) JGsoft heeft versie 8.2.4 van de gratis teksteditor EditPad Lite uitgebracht. Dit programma is niet bedoeld voor programmeurs, die kunnen beter EditPad Pro, RJ TextEd of Notepad++ gebruiken. Dit is meer een vervanger van het met Windows meegeleverde Kladblok. In tegenstelling tot Kladblok kan EditPad Lite een onbeperkt aantal bestanden in hetzelfde scherm openen, heeft het geen limiet op de grootte van te openen bestanden en is het aantal undo's en redo's onbeperkt. EditPad Lite is gratis voor privégebruik, maar bedrijven kunnen een licentie aanschaffen als er geen behoefte is aan alle extra's die de Pro-versie biedt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvement:
  • Search: Show an error message if a regular expression search failed due to a regex matching error such as infinite recursion, catastrophic backtracking, or an excessive number of group repetitions.
Bug fixes:
  • File Types|Colors: The companion palette choices that you assigned to custom palettes reverted to (none) when restarting EditPad.
  • Opening a set of files that includes a file and its working copy no longer opens the working copy twice.
  • Preferences|Keyboard: Search commands that are not available in EditPad Lite can no longer be assigned keyboard shortcuts.
  • Search: The replacement string tokens $_, $‘ and $’ that represent the subject string (the file being searched), the text before the match, and the text after the match, were not correctly substituted.
  • Status bar: Negative line numbers that are shown when the cursor is on a line in the bottom part of the file before the file has been fully scanned for line breaks were off by one and did not immediately change to a positive number when line break scanning was completed.
  • View|Dark Theme: When switching between themes switches the active file between companion palettes the Search and Replace boxes did not switch to the companion palette until you switched between files.
  • Windows 7 and later: EditPad’s JumpList (right-click menu of the taskbar button) is now maintained by Windows as it was for EditPad 8.1.2 and all previous versions; EditPad’s own handling of the JumpList that was introduced with EditPad 8.2.0 caused too many issues for too little benefit.
  • Word wrap now continues to leave a cursor’s width at the end of each line when you edit a line after switching between Insert and Overwrite mode switched between a cursor that goes between the characters and a cursor that goes on top of the characters to avoid text being wrapped differently in the two edit modes.

EditPad Lite

Versienummer 8.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JGsoft
Download https://download.jgsoft.com/editpad/SetupEditPadLite.exe
Bestandsgrootte 17,95MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Bron: JGsoft

