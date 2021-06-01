World of Warships is afkomstig van Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. World of Warships is een spel waarin je in teamverband zeeslagen levert met schepen in verschillende klassen, zoals destroyers, cruisers en battleships. Voor meer informatie en spelerservaringen verwijzen we naar dit topic op ons Forum. De veranderingen van deze uitgave met nummer 0.10.4 zien er als volgt uit:

Update 0.10.4 – German Destroyers: Part 2



Features of the Ship Branch Accurate main battery guns with a large caliber for this ship type—150 mm.

Powerful AP shells with decent penetration, damage, and enhanced shell ricochet angles. They are capable of dealing significant damage to cruisers.

Good armor for their type, which effectively protects them against the HE shells of most destroyers (unless they have mastered the Inertia Fuse for HE Shells skill), as well as large HP pools. Combined with their effective artillery, this results in special gameplay for the new German destroyers. They are essentially agile ships that primarily focus on lone targets—light cruisers in particular.

The low damage per minute of their HE shells and their high detectability means that these new ships are quite ineffective when fighting for control of Key Areas.

The Smoke Generator consumable improves the already good survivability of the new ships even further. Starting from Tier IX, German destroyers have the Defensive AA Fire consumable, which allows them to counter enemy aircraft with greater confidence.

Despite their torpedoes' slow speed and pretty standard reload time for most destroyers, they can deal heavy damage and have good range. Battle of Beasts

During Update 0.10.4, you can take part in the new "Battle of Beasts" temporary event, which is inspired by German folklore. Join one of four teams to complete missions and earn rewards!



Key Rules The event is divided into four stages, with each stage running for 1 week.

Before starting each stage, you can choose one of four teams: Welthund: a huge black dog with a sole big eye on its forehead. Feuerputz: a demon that can take various guises. Most often, it appears as a flaming skeleton or horseman. Glühschwanz: a night ghost in the guise of a dragon. Lindwurm: a wingless creature with a dragon's head and a serpentine body.

Event participants are issued special missions throughout each day. Completing the missions will progress you through personal and team milestones.

The missions can be completed playing Tier V–X ships in Random, Co-op, and Ranked Battles.

Progress is reset to zero at the beginning of each next stage.

All players who have reached Access Level 8 can participate in the event.

You'll earn rewards by reaching specific personal and team progress milestones. The missions are only available during a certain time period each day. The rewards include themed patches, flags, and 10-skill-point Commanders, as well a new temporary resource—Beast Tokens . You can exchange these Tokens for various in-game items in the Armory, including Battle of Jutland and German Destroyers containers. A Battle of Jutland container can drop III König Albert or V Agincourt, the "To Honor Skagerrak" and Jutland Veteran permanent camouflages for these ships, or other rewards. German Destroyers containers can drop signals, expendable camouflages, and elements of the eponymous collection.



German Destroyers Collection

This collection is dedicated to German destroyers and will inform you about the history of ships of this type, as well as the people who served on them. The collection consists of four sections, with four elements in each. Rewards for completing the sections: 1 day of Warships Premium Account for each section. Rewards for completing the entire collection: include an Iron Cross permanent camouflage for VIII Gustav Julius Maerker and a flag of the "German Destroyers: Part 2" event.



Auction

With the launch of Update 0.10.4, we're adding a new way to obtain in-game items. We call it the "auction"—you can participate in it and compete with other players to obtain rare goodies. It represents a great additional way to stock up on desirable items and resources.



Key Rules Each auction has a limited duration.

It comprises the following stages: The available lot for the auction is announced. Its starting price and number of possible bid winners are announced at the same time. The auction begins and bids are placed. Bidding ends. The results of the auction are summed up. The auction winners receive their rewards, while the unsuccessful auction participants receive their bids back.

You can change your bid amount at any time, provided that bidding for that lot is still active.

The number of lots is limited. The highest bids win.

Information will be provided about the starting bid for each lot and the number of possible winners.

Depending on the lot, you can place various in-game resources as your bid.

After the results are calculated, the highest bids win. If the bids are tied, the bids that were made earliest win. The time when the last bid change was made is also taken into account.

It's a no-risk adventure! Any bid that doesn't win will be returned to the bidder when the auction closes. For example, if there is a lot for 500 commemorative flags, the 500 players with the highest and earliest bids will each receive one flag. All other bids will be returned to the participating players' accounts.



Changes to Commander skills

In Update 0.10.4, we've changed the following skills: Cruiser skills - Survivability Expert: HP bonus for each ship tier increased from 350 to 450. HP bonus of the enhanced skill increased from 400 to 500.

Destroyer skills Extra-Heavy AP Shells: Bonus applied to main battery AP shells increased from 5% to 7.5%. Fearless Brawler: Ship detectability penalty removed.

Aircraft carrier skills Enhanced Reactions: 25% penalty to the action time of the Patrol Fighters and Interceptor consumables replaced with a 25% bonus.

Battleship skills Super-Heavy AP Shells: Bonus applied to main battery AP shells increased from 5% to 7.5%. Penalty applied to fire-extinguishing time and flooding recovery time reduced from 30 to 25%. Dead Eye The Dead Eye skill is replaced with the Swift in Silence skill, giving battleships a 10% speed increase while the ship remains undetected. The parameters of these skills were inferior to other same-price skills in terms of combat efficiency, which affected their popularity. The replacement of these skills adds more options for battleships in terms of positioning, and allows them to engage in combat or change position more rapidly during a skirmish. When Update 0.10.4 goes live, all Commanders with the Dead Eye skill already mastered will have their battleship skills reset free of charge. Skills associated with other ship types will not be reset.

Ship changes

We've made changes to the parameters of certain ships based on our analysis of their battle efficiency and feedback from players. These changes were required in order to carefully adjust the balance of selected warships. Further changes may follow in future updates, should they be required. Soviet Tier X destroyer Grozovoi Maximum damage of researchable torpedoes increased from 15,100 to 16,200. Chances of causing flooding with torpedoes increased from 250% to 271%.

German Tier X destroyer Z-52 Main battery reload time reduced from 4 to 3.8 s

British Tier IX destroyer Jutland Torpedo tube reload time increased from 125 to 133 s.

Pan-Asian Tier VIII destroyer Hsienyang Range of researchable torpedoes increased from 9.2 to 9.5 km. Torpedo speed increased from 56 to 59 kts.

Pan-Asian Tier IX destroyer Chung Mu Range of stock torpedoes increased from 9.2 to 9.5 km. Torpedo speed increased from 56 to 59 kts.

Pan-Asian Tier VIII destroyer Fenyang Main battery reload time reduced from 5.2 to 4.9 s.

German Tier VIII destroyer Gustav-Julius Maerker Main battery reload time reduced from 6.5 to 6.1 s.

German Tier IX destroyer Felix Schultz Main battery reload time reduced from 7.8 to 7.4 s

U.S. Tier VIII cruiser Cleveland Surveillance Radar action time reduced from 30 to 27 s.

British Tier X battleship Thunderer Main battery firing range reduced from 23 to 21.5 km.

Soviet Tier X cruiser Stalingrad Surveillance Radar action time decreased from 25 to 20 s.

U.S. Tier VII cruiser Flint Main battery firing range increased from 11.1 to 11.9 km. Main battery reload time increased from 4.9 to 5.1s.

British Tier VI cruiser Leander Smoke screen dispersion time of the Smoke Generator consumable reduced from 99 to 96 s. Main battery reload time increased from 7.5 to 7.7s.

British Tier VII cruiser Fiji Smoke screen dispersion time of the Smoke Generator consumable reduced from 103 to 96 s. Main battery reload time increased from 7.5 to 7.7s.

British Tier VIII cruiser Edinburgh Smoke screen dispersion time of the Smoke Generator consumable reduced from 106 to 99 s.

Soviet Tier X cruiser Petropavlovsk Main battery reload time increased from 13 to 13.5 s.

Japanese Tier VII battleship Nagato Main battery reload time reduced from 30 to 29 s

Italian Tier V battleship Conte di Cavour Main battery reload time reduced from 31.5 to 30 s

Italian Tier VI battleship Andrea Doria Maximum SAP shell damage increased from 9,500 to 9,900.

Italian Tier VII battleship Francesco Caracciolo Sigma parameter increased from 1.6 to 1.7.

Italian Tier VIII battleship Vittorio Veneto Sigma parameter increased from 1.6 to 1.7.

Changes to the post-battle summary for Co-op Battles

The rules of the post-battle summary for Co-op Battles are now different. Previously, when a Co-op Battle ended because the last player left, the game ended in a draw. Now, in a similar situation, the battle results are calculated as if the timer expired when the last player left. This change will prevent situations where the last player has to wait for the battle to end so as to not to finish in a draw.