Software-update: World of Warships 0.8.9

World of Warships is afkomstig van Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. World of Warships is een spel waarin je in teamverband zeeslagen levert met schepen in verschillende klassen, zoals destroyers, cruisers en battleships. Voor meer informatie en spelerservaringen verwijzen we naar dit topic op ons Forum. De veranderingen van deze uitgave met nummer 0.8.9 zien er als volgt uit:

Update 0.8.9: Italian Cruisers

Update 0.8.9 kicks off a cycle of updates dedicated to Italy! Let’s talk about what it’s bringing with it. Italian Tier V–VIII cruisers in Early Access; the return of some familiar Halloween Operations; a new temporary game mode—Raid for the Filth—with three teams in each battle; a new Season of Clan Battles; and much more!

Versienummer 0.8.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wargaming.net
Download https://worldofwarships.eu/en/game/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

