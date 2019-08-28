Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: World of Warships 0.8.7

World of Warships is afkomstig van Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. World of Warships is een spel waarin je in teamverband zeeslagen levert met schepen in verschillende klassen, zoals destroyers, cruisers en battleships. Voor meer informatie en spelerservaringen verwijzen we naar dit topic op ons Forum. De veranderingen van deze uitgave met nummer 0.8.7 zien er als volgt uit:

Update 0.8.7: French Destroyers – Part 2

Update 0.8.7 continues the cycle of updates focusing on French destroyers. Take part in the new Stage of the French event: research the French destroyer branch; gather the new collection; and obtain the new unique Commander, Philippe Auboyneau.

Aside from the new event Stage, we've prepared some significant changes to gameplay: a new progression system—the Research Bureau; an updated matchmaker; and improved mechanics for the priority AA sector.
  • French Destroyers Event: Part 2
  • Research Bureau
  • Ranked Sprint
  • Game Mechanic Improvements
  • UI Improvements
  • Armory
  • Content Additions and Changes
  • Other Changes and Improvements

Versienummer 0.8.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wargaming.net
Download https://worldofwarships.eu/en/game/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 28-08-2019 16:114

28-08-2019 • 16:11

4 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Wargaming.net

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

World of Warships

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Games

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+12+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0BrndV
28 augustus 2019 16:19
Dag Tweakers redactie,
Onlangs een nos artikel over influencers. Zijn jullie dit ook, in dit geval?
Reageer
+1hoi3344
@BrndV28 augustus 2019 16:24
0.8.6 is wel overgeslagen! Deze updates zijn toch gewoon nietszeggend :P

Kunnen we niet gewoon alleen nog software updates tonen en de game updates schrappen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door hoi3344 op 28 augustus 2019 16:25]

Reageer
+1Gdelaat
@BrndV28 augustus 2019 16:37
Waarschijnlijk zijn dit keer wel "influencers", maar je ziet niet wacht er achter de schermen gebeurd.
ik bedoel maar, ik zie bijna nooit updates van games op tweakers, en nu op eens een update.... heel vreemd.
Reageer
0Cergorach

@Gdelaat28 augustus 2019 16:48
Deze gasten zullen ook wel veel geld hebben gegeven:
downloads: Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.4

[/sarcasm]
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Games

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True