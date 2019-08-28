Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen en verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kunt verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons Forum kun je terecht, in dit topic voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 0.17.66 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 0.17.66



Changes Blocked underground pipe connections (see e.g. 73840) are always highlighted. Bugfixes Fixed crash when using the close button while the client is saving the map for desync report. (74508)

Fixed a crash related to settings copy/paste of some modded assemblers. (74025)

Correctly highlighting blocked connections of modded underground pipes. (74116)

Fixed a case of disappearing fluid in a special fluid furnace configuration. (74373)

Fixed programmable speaker caused crash when using --disable-audio command line option. (74551)

Fixed that an underground pipe ghost did not split fluid systems. (74252)

Fixed that an underground pipe ghost did not split blocked connection. (74269)

Fixed that fluids in assembling machines and furnaces would get voided any time mods changed. (74284)

Prevented construction of underground pipe that could crash the game due to blocked pipe connection. (74116) Scripting Added LuaEntityPrototype::terrain_friction_modifier read.