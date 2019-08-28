Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Factorio 0.17.66

Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen en verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kunt verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons Forum kun je terecht, in dit topic voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 0.17.66 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 0.17.66

Changes
  • Blocked underground pipe connections (see e.g. 73840) are always highlighted.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed crash when using the close button while the client is saving the map for desync report. (74508)
  • Fixed a crash related to settings copy/paste of some modded assemblers. (74025)
  • Correctly highlighting blocked connections of modded underground pipes. (74116)
  • Fixed a case of disappearing fluid in a special fluid furnace configuration. (74373)
  • Fixed programmable speaker caused crash when using --disable-audio command line option. (74551)
  • Fixed that an underground pipe ghost did not split fluid systems. (74252)
  • Fixed that an underground pipe ghost did not split blocked connection. (74269)
  • Fixed that fluids in assembling machines and furnaces would get voided any time mods changed. (74284)
  • Prevented construction of underground pipe that could crash the game due to blocked pipe connection. (74116)
Scripting
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::terrain_friction_modifier read.
Versienummer 0.17.66
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Factorio
Download http://www.factorio.com/download/experimental
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 28-08-2019 16:02
10 • submitter: edeboeck

28-08-2019 • 16:02

10 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Factorio

Update-historie

Lees meer

Factorio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Games

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+12+20+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+1Chocola
28 augustus 2019 16:05
Nog even en Factorio gaat naar stable! Dit zal waarschijnlijk één van de laatste pre-release 'unstables' zijn.
Reageer
+1agentdie
28 augustus 2019 16:08
NEEEEEEEEEEEEEE begin hier niet aan! dit is erger als crack.. heb ooit 1 potje gespeeld.. was 90h verder...
Reageer
0Despen
28 augustus 2019 16:09
Klopt de download link wel?
Reageer
0MrCrashdummy
@Despen28 augustus 2019 16:10
Nee, is de downloadlink voor Visual Studio wat ook vandaag een update heeft gehad
Reageer
0Despen
@MrCrashdummy28 augustus 2019 16:13
Ik dacht al, waarom is dit spel zo saai, ik zie alleen maar een code editor, maar misschien ben in niet helemaal up to date meer wat gaming betreft.

2019: dit spel is zo pre-release dat je hem eerst zelf moet programmeren voordat je deze kunt spelen.
Reageer
0DaManiac
28 augustus 2019 16:10
Tip voor de Factorio-liefhebbers die nog ergens een beetje vrije tijd hebben: Satisfactory }>
Reageer
0wica
@DaManiac28 augustus 2019 16:24
Dat vind ik zo chaotisch... kan er niet aan wennen :)
Reageer
0Usul_Atreides
@DaManiac28 augustus 2019 16:34
Ik was er huiverig over: een factorio als FPS. Ik raak binnen no-time de weg en overzicht kwijt.
...
3 weken verder: 126 uur op de teller staan.
Het is echt geweldig. Vooral het '3D' van belt op belt op belt stacken en ook gebouwen maakt het evengoed toch wel uitdagend.
Wel is het een beetje jammer dat er geen doel is zoals in Factorio.
Reageer
0cadsite
28 augustus 2019 16:13
Eigenaardig. Als je factorio koopt via de site staat er €27,01 en via steam €25.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Games

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True