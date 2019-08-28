Microsoft heeft versie 16.2.3 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.2.3 Fixed: Android SDK not found after upgrade to 16.2

Fixed: VS won't start after update with message tht setup is complete.

Fixed an issue resulting in an installer verification or manifest verification fail when user is updating through the setup UI.

Fixed an issue that caused Visual Studio to crash or stop responding during shutdown.

Fixed a timing-related issue while saving changed Xamarin.Android project properties or building the project that resulted in the product to stop responding.

Fixed an issue with Visual Studio crashing when C# users typed above a namespace.

Fixed an issue preventing SSIS packages from successfully running in some circumstances after reloading a solution.