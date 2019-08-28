Microsoft heeft versie 16.2.3 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.2.3
- Fixed: Android SDK not found after upgrade to 16.2
- Fixed: VS won't start after update with message tht setup is complete.
- Fixed an issue resulting in an installer verification or manifest verification fail when user is updating through the setup UI.
- Fixed an issue that caused Visual Studio to crash or stop responding during shutdown.
- Fixed a timing-related issue while saving changed Xamarin.Android project properties or building the project that resulted in the product to stop responding.
- Fixed an issue with Visual Studio crashing when C# users typed above a namespace.
- Fixed an issue preventing SSIS packages from successfully running in some circumstances after reloading a solution.