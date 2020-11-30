Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen en verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kunt verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons Forum kun je terecht, in dit topic voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 1.1.2 in de experimental-branch uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 1.1.2 - Bugfixes Fixed that [set, clear]_[personal, vehicle]_logistic_slot would not update the GUI slot count correctly. (91812)

Fixed that electricity buffer was shown twice in electric-energy-interface entity tooltips. (91769)

Fixed LuaFluidBox::get_flow would return incorrect values of flow and would only account for outflow. (91875)

Fixed that writing to the script-output folder didn't work correctly. (91884)

Fixed lane priorities of splitters in blueprints would not get flipped when flipping blueprint in some cases. (91904)

Fixed a performance issue with the SteelSeries hardware integration. (91912)

Fixed splitter lane priorities were not flipped when pasting flipped blueprint of top of existing splitter ghosts.

Fixed that it was possible to make ghost belts on top of each other by script, which could lead to desync.

Fixed migration of invalid ghosts of previous versions. (91864)

Fixed some of the missing entity statuses. (91889)

Fixed that it wasn't possible to interact with widgets at the bottom center of the screen in main menu. (91686)

Fixed crash in EntityWithOwner::checkConsistency caused by inconsistent to be upgraded state. (91685)

Fixed a freeze when using specific saves for simulations. (91953)

Fixed several mining drills in the nuclear power menu simulation had no fluid inputs. (91887)

Fixed that lamp tooltips could wrongly show them as producing pollution. (92059)

Fixed furnace progress bars wouldn't render correctly at 100%. (92013)

Fixed that recipe notifications would show in some cases where they shouldn't. (91869)

Fixed that non-electric inserters would always start with some energy. (92086)

Fixed crash when undo created electric pole ghost in some cases. (91945)

Fixed that first slot in last row of logistics would not create next row of logistic slots. (92107)

Fixed that the distance limit when rotating was applied also on rotating of ghosts. (92122)