Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Factorio 1.1.2

Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen en verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kunt verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons Forum kun je terecht, in dit topic voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 1.1.2 in de experimental-branch uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 1.1.2 - Bugfixes
  • Fixed that [set, clear]_[personal, vehicle]_logistic_slot would not update the GUI slot count correctly. (91812)
  • Fixed that electricity buffer was shown twice in electric-energy-interface entity tooltips. (91769)
  • Fixed LuaFluidBox::get_flow would return incorrect values of flow and would only account for outflow. (91875)
  • Fixed that writing to the script-output folder didn't work correctly. (91884)
  • Fixed lane priorities of splitters in blueprints would not get flipped when flipping blueprint in some cases. (91904)
  • Fixed a performance issue with the SteelSeries hardware integration. (91912)
  • Fixed splitter lane priorities were not flipped when pasting flipped blueprint of top of existing splitter ghosts.
  • Fixed that it was possible to make ghost belts on top of each other by script, which could lead to desync.
  • Fixed migration of invalid ghosts of previous versions. (91864)
  • Fixed some of the missing entity statuses. (91889)
  • Fixed that it wasn't possible to interact with widgets at the bottom center of the screen in main menu. (91686)
  • Fixed crash in EntityWithOwner::checkConsistency caused by inconsistent to be upgraded state. (91685)
  • Fixed a freeze when using specific saves for simulations. (91953)
  • Fixed several mining drills in the nuclear power menu simulation had no fluid inputs. (91887)
  • Fixed that lamp tooltips could wrongly show them as producing pollution. (92059)
  • Fixed furnace progress bars wouldn't render correctly at 100%. (92013)
  • Fixed that recipe notifications would show in some cases where they shouldn't. (91869)
  • Fixed that non-electric inserters would always start with some energy. (92086)
  • Fixed crash when undo created electric pole ghost in some cases. (91945)
  • Fixed that first slot in last row of logistics would not create next row of logistic slots. (92107)
  • Fixed that the distance limit when rotating was applied also on rotating of ghosts. (92122)
Versienummer 1.1.2
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Factorio
Download http://www.factorio.com/download/experimental
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 30-11-2020 01:0916

30-11-2020 • 01:09

16 Linkedin

Bron: Factorio

Update-historie

27-06 Factorio 1.1.35 0
01-'21 Factorio 1.1.7 25
11-'20 Factorio 1.1.2 16
06-'20 Factorio 0.18.29 4
08-'19 Factorio 0.17.66 16
06-'19 Factorio 0.17.45 44

Lees meer

Factorio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Games

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+113+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Forfaxify
30 november 2020 18:43
Hoe moeilijk is het om dit spel te begrijpen? Ik zie het wel eens bij mijn broer, maar snap er geen hol van. Heel veel mensen zijn zeer positief en ik wil het best proberen maar ik voel me best dom :+
+1Transportman
@Forfaxify30 november 2020 20:42
Bij jouw broer kijk je denk ik mee op het moment dat hij al verder is, maar aan het begin komen nieuwe technologieën stap voor stap beschikbaar en kan je je eigen snelheid bepalen. Ook kan je de biters op neutraal zetten als je start, zij gaan jou pas aanvallen nadat jij ze hebt aangevallen.

Ik heb niet de laatste 1.0.0 gespeeld, maar de versie daarvoor, en daar zaten al best veel tutorials in op het moment dat iets nieuws beschikbaar komt, dat is in 1.0.0 volgens mij nog verder uitgewerkt.
+1sus
@Transportman1 december 2020 00:09
Ook kan je de biters op neutraal zetten als je start, zij gaan jou pas aanvallen nadat jij ze hebt aangevallen.
Sterker, je kan ze helemaal uitzetten. Heb ik ook gedaan ik m’n eerste spel, puur om eerst eens even op het gemak uit te zoeken hoe eea werkt zonder dat de boel gesloopt wordt.
+1L0g0ff
@Forfaxify30 november 2020 19:12
Het kan onwijs complex worden. Maar je begint met praktisch niets. Dus de instap is echt heel goed te doen en je rolt er heel geleidelijk in.

Er is een demo waar je de basics helemaal doorloopt. Ik zou die gewoon even installeren en proberen.

Ik speel het met een collega van me. We spelen denk 1x in de 3 maanden en gaan dan verder waar we gebleven waren. Elke keer is het weer even inkomen. Dat kost een half uurtje en daarna is het alsof je nooit bent weggeweest ;)
+1DutchBee
30 november 2020 03:34
This is the cutting edge "experimental" version. There might be some nasty bugs. Use on your own risk.

Dus nog geen "Stable" release. 1.0 is de laatste officiële versie.
+1gimbal
@DutchBee30 november 2020 09:37
Het is lang geleden dat ik zelf nog een software bug ben tegengekomen in een experimentele branch, het is veilig om het te spelen - behalve als je mods gebruikt, die willen nog wel eens incompatible raken.
+1DutchBee
@gimbal30 november 2020 09:39
Zit nog op 1.0.

Werkt die nieuwe versie meer multi thread? Want mijn huidige kaart gaat nu beetje traag. Zak met FPS/UPS onder de 40. Ryzen 3600.
+1gimbal
@DutchBee30 november 2020 12:28
Multithreading wordt in kleine beetjes geimplementeerd om individuele subsystemen te optimaliseren, zoals deze FFF blog post aangeeft is het enorm moeilijk om dit globaal in te zetten:

https://www.factorio.com/blog/post/fff-215

Zoals de Factorio 1.1.0 changelog vertelt zijn belt updates nu multithreaded dus dat scheelt mogelijk een slok op een borrel als je veel belts gebruikt. In een bot-based factory zal het weinig tot niets schelen.
0batjes
@DutchBee30 november 2020 17:55
Maar hoe dan? Factorio is een gigantisch goed geoptimaliseerde game. Op mijn Ryzen 1700x/RX580 ben ik nog geen framedrop tegengekomen. En dat in bases die meerdere malen zo groot zijn als het map venster, met duizenden van die robotjes, heel treinnetwerk en duizenden kilometers aan belts die items heen en weer sturen.

En dat met 7dim + nog een ~30 mods, terwijl ik met 3 vrienden op een map speel. Elke keer als ik het speel blijf ik em verbazen hoe soepel dit spel loopt vergeleken met andere games in soortgelijke klasses.
+1DutchBee
30 november 2020 09:29
Ze hadden een grote waarschuwing bij het spel moeten geven...

Pas op! Verslavend.
+1dycell
@DutchBee30 november 2020 10:10
Probeer Satisfactory.... Dan begin je helemaal weer vanaf punt 1 alleen dan in 3D :)
0DutchBee
@dycell30 november 2020 11:29
Helaas, die heb ik... ook al verslavend.
+1dycell
@DutchBee30 november 2020 11:35
Ja, die spellen zijn enorm verslavend!
Zeker gezien er niet echt een einde aan zit, best gevaarlijk voor je vrije tijd!
+1Nikeo
30 november 2020 09:07
Beste spel ooit
+1hydex
@Nikeo30 november 2020 14:45
Eens! eerste spel in 10 jaar die ik heb aangeschaft. En geen seconde spijt gehad. Mijn oude spel verslaving heeft nieuwe impuls. Ook erg leuk om co-op te spelen.
0sus
30 november 2020 18:21
Nav de “eindelijk uit beta, v1.0 is uit” post van een paar maanden terug het spel gekocht. Kende het niet, had er nog niet eerder van gehoord.

Had ik beter niet kunnen doen. Uuuren zitten er al in. Net zo verslavend als OpenTTD - wat ik dus ook regelmatig speel.

Echt, begin er niet aan als je vrouw en kinderen op de bank hebt zitten :D

[Reactie gewijzigd door sus op 30 november 2020 18:26]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True