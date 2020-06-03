Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen en verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kunt verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons Forum kun je terecht, in dit topic voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 0.18.29 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 0.18.29 Graphics Reworked Engine unit icon. Tweaked the color of Sulfur icon.

Changes Updates to mini-tutorials. New descriptions for mini-tutorial list.

Features Added support to manually set several paths through the config.ini [path] file. 'saves', 'scenarios', 'mods', 'archive', and 'script-output'

Bugfixes Fixed choose-elem-button filters not being respected when clicking the button with an item in hand.

Scripting Added LuaEntityPrototype::grid_prototype read.

Version 0.18.28 Gui Minor visual changes and fixes to achievement and tutorial related guis.

Bugfixes Fixed that changing script areas and positions through the map editor in multiplayer as the client didn't work correctly. (85308) Fixed a crash when clearing logistic requests. (85323) Fixed some styles being defined twice in style.lua. (85337) Fixed follower robot count alert not showing correctly. (85313) Fixed container gui not showing logistics filters properly in large containers. (85338) Fixed wrong open/close sound for chemical plant. (85315)

Modding Added support to play a sound when opening dropdowns through opened_sound. Improved performance by up to 2.5x when the game needs to iterate Lua tables on the C++ side. Improved save/load performance of mod script data.

Scripting Lua functions are now explicitly disallowed in the script 'global' table. Added LuaSurface::generate_with_lab_tiles read/write Added LuaEntity::mine().

