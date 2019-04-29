Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: World of Warships 0.8.3

World of Warships is afkomstig van Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. World of Warships is een spel waarin je in teamverband zeeslagen levert met schepen in verschillende klassen, zoals destroyers, cruisers en battleships. Voor meer informatie en spelerservaringen verwijzen we naar dit topic op ons Forum. De veranderingen van deze uitgave met nummer 0.8.3 zien er als volgt uit:

Update 0.8.3: the “Victory” Competition

The cycle of Soviet updates begins! With Update 0.8.3, the new friendly “Victory” competition starts. By taking part in it, you can get early access to Soviet battleships. Fight for your right to be among the first to lead battleships of the USSR into battle.

Please note that starting from 0.8.3 our game ceases its support of DirectX versions below 10.1.
