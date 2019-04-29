Met het programma Zabbix kun je verschillende onderdelen van een netwerk en de daarop aangeboden services in de gaten houden. Het programma ondersteunt twee verschillende mogelijkheden om de relevante informatie binnen te halen. Zo kan het vanaf zijn eigen host requests sturen naar de verschillende services en netwerkonderdelen, die daar vervolgens op reageren. Ook is er een zogeheten agent, die op de te bewaken host kan worden geïnstalleerd en waarmee gedetailleerde informatie kan worden binnengehaald. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.2.1 uitgebracht met de onderstaande lijst aanpassingen:
New Features and Improvements
Bug Fixes
- ZBXNEXT-5144 Increased socket response size limit
- ZBX-16019 Fixed host.conn, host.ip, ipaddress and host.dns macros expansion in global scripts
- ZBX-16020 Fixed uncontrolled memory allocation in regex preprocessing steps
- ZBX-15911 Fixed guest sign in visibility for disabled guest user group in login page
- ZBX-15977 Fixed validation of host interface when multiple interfaces set as main interface
- ZBX-15955 Fixed security vulnerability - accepting connections from not allowed addresses
- ZBX-11393 Fixed when long snmp oid expands screen dimensions
- ZBX-15464 Fixed error message for image uploads
- ZBX-10243 Fixed not encoded ampersand for in url parameter
- ZBX-15972 Fixed possible crash of the windows agent when used "net.dns" item key
- ZBX-15674 Fixed map status to be displayed ok if there are no problem in submaps
- ZBX-15970 Fixed invalid update intervals being reported on zabbix server when monitored through zabbix proxy
- ZBX-15643 Fixed invalid to valid numbers conversion by del_zeros
- ZBX-15444 Fixed trimming allowed characters from numeric values
- ZBX-15409 Improved zabbix java gateway error logging usability by adding item key to error message
- ZBX-15844 Fixed inability to start zabbix server if alert manager process is late after alerters; thanks to mikhail makurov for the patch
- ZBX-11043 Implemented a better network discovery filter
- ZBX-10937 Fixed top right global search field autocomplete not showing results when host name is being typed not first character and technical name when it differs from visible name
- ZBX-10861 Changed user name and password fields from being mandatory to optional in web scenarios and http agent type items
- ZBX-10889 Improved logging performance when high debuglevel is used
- ZBX-15762 Fixed api returns "countoutput", "select*": "count" results and "suppressed" property as integer
- ZBX-15642 Fixed bigint limit in the user group updating forms
- ZBX-2494 Fixed sorting of items, item prototypes, lld rules and screens to avoid deadlocks in database between server and frontend
- ZBX-15768 Fixed line length above widgets on global search page
- ZBX-10404 Fixed password being passed in plain text in media type edit form
- ZBX-15734 Fixed dashboard widgets incorrect placement while dragged
- ZBX-15563 Fixed svg graph metric generation in situation when metric have big values
- ZBX-15139 Fixed element removing from list in different tabs or browsers
- ZBX-15779 Fixed loss of host name in tooltip on trigger overview page
- ZBX-15898 Fixed compilation warning regarding too large integer constant
- ZBX-15507 Fixed item/trigger/graph copy form provides read-only host groups in target list; replaced form elements with multiselect
- ZBX-15338 Fixed last problem name being displayed on map instead of most critical
- ZBX-15929 Fixed escalation operation not being send multiple times
- ZBX-15721 Fixed escaping of control characters in json encoder
- ZBX-15746 Fixed link to pie graph after selecting a time interval on classic graph
- ZBX-15784 Fixed multiselect does not support case sensitive auto-complete
- ZBX-10799 Changed placeholder for http proxy input fields
- ZBX-13014 Fixed map on screen is not centered
- ZBX-9229 Fixed sending first value of the log as separate message
- ZBX-15479 Fixed cookie presentation in http header
- ZBX-15516 Fixed trapper process title to not update time in case of interruption
- ZBX-15588 Fixed function names that are written to the log file when using log_level_debug
- ZBX-9150 Fixed update intervals of items in vmware templates
- ZBX-15481 Fixed showing wrench icon for hosts that are in maintenance, but maintenance is inaccessible due to insufficient permissions
- ZBX-15629 Fixed trigger wizard form re-submit
- ZBX-15850 Fixed problems by severity filter ignoring host group filter
- ZBX-15853 Fixed empty parent group not listed in the latest data filter
- ZBX-15553 Moved preprocessing steps into separate tab in items and item prototype massupdate form
- ZBX-11025 Added "unknown command error" to mysql recoverable error list
- ZBX-15870 Fixed redundant jsloader loading in login page
- ZBX-15858 Fixed item filtering by application name; added 'select' button for dashboard widget and screen item application fields
- ZBX-15851 Fixed lld item displaying in queue details view
- ZBX-15639 Fixed labels overlapping on classic graph x axis
- ZBX-15592 Fixed database monitoring 'dns' item key expressing it as mandatory
- ZBX-15859 Fixed map.create could attach elements only for first map in request when multiple maps are created with one request
- ZBX-15769 Fixed new widget placeholder being shown outside maximum allowed dashboard height area
- ZBX-15708 Fixed browser build in autofill for passwords field on media type form on authentication ldap form and on user edit form
- ZBX-10392 Fixed application filter persistence when navigating from maps page to triggers views page or latest data page
- ZBX-15754 Removed unnecessary request for non-existing map background and fixed undefined index when creating default image
- ZBX-15715 Added missing keys "zabbix.stats[<ip>,<port>]", "zabbix.stats[<ip>,<port>,queue,<from>,<to>]" and "zabbix[stats,<ip>,<port>,queue,<from>,<to>]" in item key helper
- ZBX-15672 Fixed positioning of the overlay dialogue window in map constructor
- ZBX-15609 Added missing optional parameter "<regex_excl_dir>" for "vfs.dir.count" and "vfs.dir.size" item keys in item helper
- ZBX-15404 Fixed action condition type and operator integrity
- ZBX-15913 Fixed possible crash when sending custom alerts
- ZBX-15872 Fixed possible deadlock on host table when processing auto registration contents from zabbix proxy
- ZBX-11203 Added blocking of sigint and sigterm signals on each step of automatic upgrade to avoid interruption of statements that cannot be rolled back
- ZBX-8451 Fixed global regular expression testing not matching actual behavior of zabbix components due to missing multiline flag
- ZBX-13347 Fixed possible crash in history syncer process when processing discovered item value
- ZBX-15831 Fixed slow request of vmware configuration update
- ZBX-15920 Fixed nodata() function triggering after maintenances with no data collection without waiting for the nodata period
- ZBX-13478 Fixed item prototype update intervals to eliminate trigger status flapping
- ZBX-10611 Fixed changing process user owner on startup in foreground when allowroot disabled
- ZBX-15826 Optimized unsupported macros parsing
- ZBX-15742 Fixed network discovery is not reacting to the changes in agent configuration if uniqueness criteria is value
- ZBX-15634 Fixed database monitor item does not use stored credentials; thanks to jose deniz for the patch