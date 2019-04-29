Met het programma Zabbix kun je verschillende onderdelen van een netwerk en de daarop aangeboden services in de gaten houden. Het programma ondersteunt twee verschillende mogelijkheden om de relevante informatie binnen te halen. Zo kan het vanaf zijn eigen host requests sturen naar de verschillende services en netwerkonderdelen, die daar vervolgens op reageren. Ook is er een zogeheten agent, die op de te bewaken host kan worden geïnstalleerd en waarmee gedetailleerde informatie kan worden binnengehaald. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.2.1 uitgebracht met de onderstaande lijst aanpassingen:

New Features and Improvements ZBXNEXT-5144 Increased socket response size limit Bug Fixes ZBX-16019 Fixed host.conn, host.ip, ipaddress and host.dns macros expansion in global scripts

ZBX-16020 Fixed uncontrolled memory allocation in regex preprocessing steps

ZBX-15911 Fixed guest sign in visibility for disabled guest user group in login page

ZBX-15977 Fixed validation of host interface when multiple interfaces set as main interface

ZBX-15955 Fixed security vulnerability - accepting connections from not allowed addresses

ZBX-11393 Fixed when long snmp oid expands screen dimensions

ZBX-15464 Fixed error message for image uploads

ZBX-10243 Fixed not encoded ampersand for in url parameter

ZBX-15972 Fixed possible crash of the windows agent when used "net.dns" item key

ZBX-15674 Fixed map status to be displayed ok if there are no problem in submaps

ZBX-15970 Fixed invalid update intervals being reported on zabbix server when monitored through zabbix proxy

ZBX-15643 Fixed invalid to valid numbers conversion by del_zeros

ZBX-15444 Fixed trimming allowed characters from numeric values

ZBX-15409 Improved zabbix java gateway error logging usability by adding item key to error message

ZBX-15844 Fixed inability to start zabbix server if alert manager process is late after alerters; thanks to mikhail makurov for the patch

ZBX-11043 Implemented a better network discovery filter

ZBX-10937 Fixed top right global search field autocomplete not showing results when host name is being typed not first character and technical name when it differs from visible name

ZBX-10861 Changed user name and password fields from being mandatory to optional in web scenarios and http agent type items

ZBX-10889 Improved logging performance when high debuglevel is used

ZBX-15762 Fixed api returns "countoutput", "select*": "count" results and "suppressed" property as integer

ZBX-15642 Fixed bigint limit in the user group updating forms

ZBX-2494 Fixed sorting of items, item prototypes, lld rules and screens to avoid deadlocks in database between server and frontend

ZBX-15768 Fixed line length above widgets on global search page

ZBX-10404 Fixed password being passed in plain text in media type edit form

ZBX-15734 Fixed dashboard widgets incorrect placement while dragged

ZBX-15563 Fixed svg graph metric generation in situation when metric have big values

ZBX-15139 Fixed element removing from list in different tabs or browsers

ZBX-15779 Fixed loss of host name in tooltip on trigger overview page

ZBX-15898 Fixed compilation warning regarding too large integer constant

ZBX-15507 Fixed item/trigger/graph copy form provides read-only host groups in target list; replaced form elements with multiselect

ZBX-15338 Fixed last problem name being displayed on map instead of most critical

ZBX-15929 Fixed escalation operation not being send multiple times

ZBX-15721 Fixed escaping of control characters in json encoder

ZBX-15746 Fixed link to pie graph after selecting a time interval on classic graph

ZBX-15784 Fixed multiselect does not support case sensitive auto-complete

ZBX-10799 Changed placeholder for http proxy input fields

ZBX-13014 Fixed map on screen is not centered

ZBX-9229 Fixed sending first value of the log as separate message

ZBX-15479 Fixed cookie presentation in http header

ZBX-15516 Fixed trapper process title to not update time in case of interruption

ZBX-15588 Fixed function names that are written to the log file when using log_level_debug

ZBX-9150 Fixed update intervals of items in vmware templates

ZBX-15481 Fixed showing wrench icon for hosts that are in maintenance, but maintenance is inaccessible due to insufficient permissions

ZBX-15629 Fixed trigger wizard form re-submit

ZBX-15850 Fixed problems by severity filter ignoring host group filter

ZBX-15853 Fixed empty parent group not listed in the latest data filter

ZBX-15553 Moved preprocessing steps into separate tab in items and item prototype massupdate form

ZBX-11025 Added "unknown command error" to mysql recoverable error list

ZBX-15870 Fixed redundant jsloader loading in login page

ZBX-15858 Fixed item filtering by application name; added 'select' button for dashboard widget and screen item application fields

ZBX-15851 Fixed lld item displaying in queue details view

ZBX-15639 Fixed labels overlapping on classic graph x axis

ZBX-15592 Fixed database monitoring 'dns' item key expressing it as mandatory

ZBX-15859 Fixed map.create could attach elements only for first map in request when multiple maps are created with one request

ZBX-15769 Fixed new widget placeholder being shown outside maximum allowed dashboard height area

ZBX-15708 Fixed browser build in autofill for passwords field on media type form on authentication ldap form and on user edit form

ZBX-10392 Fixed application filter persistence when navigating from maps page to triggers views page or latest data page

ZBX-15754 Removed unnecessary request for non-existing map background and fixed undefined index when creating default image

ZBX-15715 Added missing keys "zabbix.stats[<ip>,<port>]", "zabbix.stats[<ip>,<port>,queue,<from>,<to>]" and "zabbix[stats,<ip>,<port>,queue,<from>,<to>]" in item key helper

ZBX-15672 Fixed positioning of the overlay dialogue window in map constructor

ZBX-15609 Added missing optional parameter "<regex_excl_dir>" for "vfs.dir.count" and "vfs.dir.size" item keys in item helper

ZBX-15404 Fixed action condition type and operator integrity

ZBX-15913 Fixed possible crash when sending custom alerts

ZBX-15872 Fixed possible deadlock on host table when processing auto registration contents from zabbix proxy

ZBX-11203 Added blocking of sigint and sigterm signals on each step of automatic upgrade to avoid interruption of statements that cannot be rolled back

ZBX-8451 Fixed global regular expression testing not matching actual behavior of zabbix components due to missing multiline flag

ZBX-13347 Fixed possible crash in history syncer process when processing discovered item value

ZBX-15831 Fixed slow request of vmware configuration update

ZBX-15920 Fixed nodata() function triggering after maintenances with no data collection without waiting for the nodata period

ZBX-13478 Fixed item prototype update intervals to eliminate trigger status flapping

ZBX-10611 Fixed changing process user owner on startup in foreground when allowroot disabled

ZBX-15826 Optimized unsupported macros parsing

ZBX-15742 Fixed network discovery is not reacting to the changes in agent configuration if uniqueness criteria is value

ZBX-15634 Fixed database monitor item does not use stored credentials; thanks to jose deniz for the patch