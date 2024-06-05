Versie 7.0 van Zabbix is uitgekomen, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Met dit programma kan de status van netwerkservices, servers en andere netwerkapparatuur in de gaten worden gehouden. Hoewel het programma alleen simpele informatie kan weergeven, kan door het installeren van een zogeheten agent op de server ook gedetailleerdere info worden verkregen. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in deze uitgave staan hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

Monitor websites and web applications by defining flexible multi-step browser based scenarios

Capture screenshots of the current website state

Collect and visualize website performance and availability metrics

Extract and monitor any data from your web application

Analyze the collected data and receive alerts related to any discovered problems

Scale your Zabbix environment as you go and ensure 100% availability with automatic proxy load balancing and high availability features

Assign hosts to load-balanced proxy groups

Seamlessly scale your Zabbix environment by deploying additional proxies

No limitations for number of proxies and proxy groups

Zabbix proxy now supports fully in-memory data storage for the collected metrics

Choose from Disk, Memory and Hybrid proxy buffer modes

Memory mode enables support of edge-computing use cases

Up to 10-100x better proxy performance, depending on the allocated hardware

Ideal for embedded hardware

To greatly improve speed and scalability of metric polling, synchronous poller processes have been replaced with asynchronous pollers

Faster metric polling for agent, SNMP and HTTP checks

Next metric can now be polled before waiting for a response from previously requested metric

Support of up to 1000 concurrent checks per poller process

Centralized control of data collection timeouts enables better support for metrics and custom checks taking longer data collection time intervals

Define individual item-level timeouts

Override timeouts on a per-proxy level

Timeouts are now fully configurable in the Zabbix GUI or via Zabbix API

A variety of new dashboard widgets have been introduced enabling more comprehensive overview of your monitored metrics and infrastructure.

Parallelization support has been introduced to network discovery, improving the speed of host and service discovery by measures of 10-100x

Network discovery now supports concurrent checks within a network discovery rule

Support of concurrency enables major network discovery speed improvement

Network discovery errors are now displayed in the frontend

A new communication framework has been introduced for dashboard widgets, enabling communication between widgets

A widget can behave as a data source for other widgets - for example, to display information about a host selected on geographical or network maps

Information displayed in dashboard widget is dynamically updated based on the data source

Build a custom interactive Zabbix dashboard for your use case

Out-of-the-box support of multi-factor authentication (MFA) enables enterprise-grade security and more flexibility for configuring user authentication methods

Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) authentication

Duo Universal Prompt authentication

Low-level discovery has received a variety of improvements, which enable enhanced host configuration and management flexibility when discovering hosts in complex environments, such as VMware or Kubernetes

Ability to link hosts discovered by LLD to groups created by other LLD rules

Ability to automatically disable lost resources

Changed the default LLD rule update interval to 1 hour

Choose the behavior when a discovered resource is marked as lost

Zabbix 7.0 LTS comes pre-packaged with new templates and webhooks for the most popular vendors and cloud providers: