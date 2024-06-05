Software-update: Zabbix 7.0 LTS

Versie 7.0 van Zabbix is uitgekomen, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Met dit programma kan de status van netwerkservices, servers en andere netwerkapparatuur in de gaten worden gehouden. Hoewel het programma alleen simpele informatie kan weergeven, kan door het installeren van een zogeheten agent op de server ook gedetailleerdere info worden verkregen. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in deze uitgave staan hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

Synthetic end-user web monitoring

Monitor websites and web applications by defining flexible multi-step browser based scenarios

  • Capture screenshots of the current website state
  • Collect and visualize website performance and availability metrics
  • Extract and monitor any data from your web application
  • Analyze the collected data and receive alerts related to any discovered problems
Zabbix proxy high availability and load balancing

Scale your Zabbix environment as you go and ensure 100% availability with automatic proxy load balancing and high availability features

  • Assign hosts to load-balanced proxy groups
  • Seamlessly scale your Zabbix environment by deploying additional proxies
  • No limitations for number of proxies and proxy groups
Faster and more efficient Zabbix proxies

Zabbix proxy now supports fully in-memory data storage for the collected metrics

  • Choose from Disk, Memory and Hybrid proxy buffer modes
  • Memory mode enables support of edge-computing use cases
  • Up to 10-100x better proxy performance, depending on the allocated hardware
  • Ideal for embedded hardware
Improved data collection speed and scalability

To greatly improve speed and scalability of metric polling, synchronous poller processes have been replaced with asynchronous pollers

  • Faster metric polling for agent, SNMP and HTTP checks
  • Next metric can now be polled before waiting for a response from previously requested metric
  • Support of up to 1000 concurrent checks per poller process
Centralized control of data collection timeouts

Centralized control of data collection timeouts enables better support for metrics and custom checks taking longer data collection time intervals

  • Define individual item-level timeouts
  • Override timeouts on a per-proxy level
  • Timeouts are now fully configurable in the Zabbix GUI or via Zabbix API
New ways to visualize your data

A variety of new dashboard widgets have been introduced enabling more comprehensive overview of your monitored metrics and infrastructure.

Major network discovery speed improvements

Parallelization support has been introduced to network discovery, improving the speed of host and service discovery by measures of 10-100x

  • Network discovery now supports concurrent checks within a network discovery rule
  • Support of concurrency enables major network discovery speed improvement
  • Network discovery errors are now displayed in the frontend
Dynamic dashboard widget navigation

A new communication framework has been introduced for dashboard widgets, enabling communication between widgets

  • A widget can behave as a data source for other widgets - for example, to display information about a host selected on geographical or network maps
  • Information displayed in dashboard widget is dynamically updated based on the data source
  • Build a custom interactive Zabbix dashboard for your use case
Enterprise-grade multi-factor authentication support

Out-of-the-box support of multi-factor authentication (MFA) enables enterprise-grade security and more flexibility for configuring user authentication methods

  • Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) authentication
  • Duo Universal Prompt authentication
More flexible resource discovery and management

Low-level discovery has received a variety of improvements, which enable enhanced host configuration and management flexibility when discovering hosts in complex environments, such as VMware or Kubernetes

  • Ability to link hosts discovered by LLD to groups created by other LLD rules
  • Ability to automatically disable lost resources
  • Changed the default LLD rule update interval to 1 hour

Choose the behavior when a discovered resource is marked as lost

New templates and integrations

Zabbix 7.0 LTS comes pre-packaged with new templates and webhooks for the most popular vendors and cloud providers:

  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Microsoft Azure Cost Management
  • Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB
  • Amazon Elastic Container Service
  • AWS ELB Application Load Balancer
  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
  • Microsoft SQL by Zabbix agent 2
  • Microsot SQL by ODBC template improvements
  • CheckPoint Quantum Security Gateway
  • Nextcloud
  • Fortinet FortiGate
  • HPE iLO
  • Cisco SD-WAN
  • HashiCorp Nomad
  • PostgreSQL by ODBC
  • OpenStack Nova
  • Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud
  • YugabyteDB
  • Event-Driven Ansible Webhook
  • Mantis Bug Tracker

Zabbix dashboard

Versienummer 7.0 LTS
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Zabbix
Download https://www.zabbix.com/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

13-12 Zabbix 7.2 6
06-'24 Zabbix 7.0 LTS 11
02-'22 Zabbix 6.0 LTS 2
05-'20 Zabbix 5.0 LTS 25
10-'19 Zabbix 4.4.0 4
10-'19 Zabbix 4.2.7 / 4.0.13 3
06-'19 Zabbix 4.2.2 / 4.0.8 / 3.0.28 1
04-'19 Zabbix 4.2.1 0
10-'18 Zabbix 4.0.0 LTS 16
01-'18 Zabbix 3.4.6 2
Meer historie

timeraider 5 juni 2024 09:45
Blijft een leuk datacollectie pakketje voor homelabs, zeker in combinatie met Grafana voor wat dashboard customisation.
Gebruik zelf Prometheus voor dataverzamelijk maar collega heeft nu al goede tijd Zabbix draaien.
Robber @timeraider5 juni 2024 10:49
Als je zou moeten starten, waar zou je dan voor kiezen?
- redelijk kennis van IT/Netwerken/Monitoren
- Minimale impact (liefst geen agents)
- Klein homelabje met wat servers
nvaert1986 @Robber5 juni 2024 11:00
Het is erg afhankelijk van wat je zou willen monitoren. Zabbix kan erg ver gaan. Ik zie het frequent gebruikt in bedrijven en goed getweaked en getuned. Een alternatief is PRTG (gratis tot 50 of 100 sensors dacht ik). Een ander alternatief is Cacti, Nagios Core, Icinga2 etc. etc. De vraag is echt wat je wilt monitoren, maar als je veel wilt monitoren, gratis en niet te technisch aan de slag wilt is Zabbix hoogstwaarschijnlijk 1 van de betere opties voor je.
batjes @nvaert19865 juni 2024 16:47
Bonus pluspunt: Zabbix is Europees.
Robber @batjes5 juni 2024 21:46
Gek genoeg vind ik dat echt een voordeel :)
Eens loeren naar de alternatieven, dank allen voor het meedenken/schrijven! (mag geen +1 doen op reacties op mijn reactie).
Robber @nvaert19865 juni 2024 21:46
Eens loeren naar de alternatieven, dank allen voor het meedenken/schrijven! (mag geen +1 doen op reacties op mijn reactie).
GeroldM @nvaert19866 juni 2024 03:20
Zabbix is goed. Ben nu eens Observium aan het uitproberen (in Proxmox VM). Deze heeft in principe geen agenten nodig, zolang SNMP maar open staat op de computers die je wil monitoren. Aangezien dat tegenwoordig geen zekerheid meer is (in Windows).
The-Source @nvaert19866 juni 2024 10:37
Nou de kracht van zabbix is eigenlijk de flexibiliteit.
Technisch kan je het op veel manieren inrichten. Maar wat je minimaal nodig hebt is
Zabbix Server, database en Front-end. Alle 3 zitten in de standaard server installatie. Maar je kan het geheel dus ook splitsen om bijvoorbeeld loadbalancing redenen.
Maar zo ook met de Proxies, niet verplicht maar als je een klant-netwerk hebt en server ergens anders eigenlijk de enige goede manier om er mee te werken.
En door te kiezen voor proxy-active is er alleen een uitgaande verbinding tussen proxy >> server en dat is firewall technisch natuurlijk wat vriendelijker.
Vanaf versie 7 doen de proxies ook veel van de pre-processing taken, dit scheel veel load voor je server (zeker bij de grotere installaties).
De kracht van Zabbix vind ik dat je zelf relatief simpel templates kan maken en dan bijvoorbeeld met LLD (low level discovery) je data naar individuele items (en/of zelfs hosts) kan omzetten.
Binnenkort hoop ik de upgrade cursus te gaan doen van v6 naar v7 om zo echt alle nieuwe features goed te snappen en toe te passen :)
BigEagle @Robber5 juni 2024 13:25
PRTG is ook een goede optie. Is gratis tot 100 sensoren en is genoeg voor een kleine homelab. PRTG werkt zonder agents.

Wij gebruiker PRTG Enterprise op mijn werk (20.000 sensoren).
Robber @BigEagle5 juni 2024 21:46
Dank allen voor het meedenken/schrijven! (mag geen +1 doen op reacties op mijn reactie).
EverLast2002 8 juni 2024 17:39
Ik wil geen azijnpisser zijn, maar dat Zabbix logo rechtsboven in het artikel ken ik niet.
Volgens mij zijn dit de officiele logo's en richtlijnen :

https://www.zabbix.com/logo#zabbix_logo

