Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 555.99 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Pax Dei, Still Wakes the Deep en de Shadow of the Erdtree uitbreiding voor Elden Ring. Verder zijn er enkele problemen verholpen en laat de changelog nog een probleem zien die wel al bekend is, maar waarvoor nog geen oplossing is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Pax Dei and Still Wakes the Deep. Further support for new titles includes the launch of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

[GeForce Experience] Flickering or black screen if Instant Replay is enabled [4665009]

[NVIDIA app] FPS overlay showing NA in multiple games [4608943]

CUDA 12.5 does not work with CUDA enabled Docker images [4668302]

[Microsoft New Teams/Outlook] Visual artifacts when MFAA is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel [4608670]

LG OLED48C4 TV is not detected as G-SYNC Compatible [4645783]

LG 32GS95UE is not detected as G-SYNC Compatible [4564083]