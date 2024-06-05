Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 555.99 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 555.99 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Pax Dei, Still Wakes the Deep en de Shadow of the Erdtree uitbreiding voor Elden Ring. Verder zijn er enkele problemen verholpen en laat de changelog nog een probleem zien die wel al bekend is, maar waarvoor nog geen oplossing is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Pax Dei and Still Wakes the Deep. Further support for new titles includes the launch of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • [GeForce Experience] Flickering or black screen if Instant Replay is enabled [4665009]
  • [NVIDIA app] FPS overlay showing NA in multiple games [4608943]
Fixed General Bugs
  • CUDA 12.5 does not work with CUDA enabled Docker images [4668302]
  • [Microsoft New Teams/Outlook] Visual artifacts when MFAA is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel [4608670]
  • LG OLED48C4 TV is not detected as G-SYNC Compatible [4645783]
  • LG 32GS95UE is not detected as G-SYNC Compatible [4564083]
Open Issues
  • [GeForce Experience] Driver page may not detect new driver has been installed until user reboots PC [4662117]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 555.99 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 05-06-2024 06:02
6 • submitter: shaswin

05-06-2024 • 06:02

6

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: nVidia

Reacties (6)

6
6
3
0
0
3
trackah123 5 juni 2024 07:12
Zag dat hier al een artikel over was geplaatst, maar zal nog even de directe driverlink erbij zetten.
NVIDIA Drivers :
Starting with version 560.38, all NVIDIA display drivers have embedded DLSS Super Resolution available through DirectSR, supported on all NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs and newer.
https://developer.nvidia....h_64bit_international.exe

Bron : https://devblogs.microsoft.com/directx/directsr-preview/
CrazyJoe @trackah1235 juni 2024 11:41
Nu is het alleen nog wachten op spellen die DirectSR ondersteunen, anders heeft die driver weinig zin.
Neverwinterx 5 juni 2024 10:18
Ik had deze geinstalleerd, maar ik heb terug de vorige moeten installeren vanwege consistent altijd crash tijdens opstarten van Halo Infinite.
MrFax
17 juni 2024 08:45
Hier zit ook weer een security bulletin aan vast https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5551 :)
L3dman 1 juli 2024 09:18
is er een nieuwe versie uitgekomen ?
TFZ61 14 juli 2024 15:35
Inmiddels al een nieuwere driver uit:

Driver Version:556.12
Release Date:2024 June 27

https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/drivers/details/228225/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

