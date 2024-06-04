Software-update: Camtasia 2024.0.0

Camtasia logo (79 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2024.0 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op een eenvoudige manier video's voor trainingen en presentaties worden gemaakt. Het kan op aparte sporen de microfoon, de webcam, wat er op het beeldscherm gebeurt, het geluid wat op de computer wordt afgespeeld en de invoer van muis en toetsenbord opnemen. Dit alles kan vervolgens afzonderlijk worden bewerkt en kunnen er verder effecten aan worden toegevoegd om zo professionele video's te maken. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar alle mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Dynamic Captions: Powered by AI, users can now show every spoken word on screen as it is spoken. Use one of the preset styles or use the properties panel to create unique ones. Supports many different languages.
  • Rev workflow enhancements: Send both new and existing media through the Rev workflow for quick layout options.
  • Assets integration: Find the assets you need right within the Camtasia editor to get your videos done even faster. Assets include titles, footage, callouts, dynamic backgrounds, music, audio visualizers, photos, and more.
  • New recording engine: Capture higher frame rates and higher resolution screen recordings powered by a new screen recording engine.
  • Text Stroke: Add an outline to any text. Change the color, size, and opacity of that outline.
  • Tiling visual effect: Create custom animated backgrounds with a logo, image, or video repeated in a pattern across your screen. Added flexibility to change sizes and spacing.
  • Progress bars and timers: Show time progression with easy-to-modify progress bars and countdown timers.
Feature Updates
  • Visual enhancements: Dozens of new behaviors, dynamic backgrounds, and audio visualizers.
  • Cursor enhancements: Make a static screenshot look like a video by adding a mouse cursor, then changing its position and adding clicks. Additional cursor effects include the ability to scale cursor clicks or add a glow around the cursor.
  • JKL editing enhancements: Speed up your video editing. JKL brought the ability to play the video preview at slower (J) or faster speed (L) and now you can slow down (Shift + J) or speed up (Shift + L) without pausing (K) in between.
  • Editor shortcuts: New shortcut options to speed up your video editing.
  • Toolbar reordering: Click and drag to rearrange the items in the main toolbar.
  • Speech-to-text closed captions (Win only): New AI technology that turns the audio of your video into closed captions on your video.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue showing the wrong duration when adding an Extend Frame to the end of a media.

Camtasia Studio

Versienummer 2024.0.0.1041
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://www.techsmith.com/download/camtasia/
Bestandsgrootte 320,54MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-06-2024 19:00 6

04-06-2024 • 19:00

6

Bron: TechSmith

Update-historie

28-05 Camtasia 2025.1.2 1
26-03 Camtasia 2025.0.1 0
12-02 Camtasia 2025.0.0 7
22-01 Camtasia 2024.1.5 0
10-12 Camtasia 2024.1.4 0
21-11 Camtasia 2024.1.3 0
22-10 Camtasia 2024.1.1 0
16-10 Camtasia 2024.1.0 3
01-10 Camtasia 2024.0.6 8
25-09 Camtasia 2024.0.5 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Camtasia

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
3
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
the-body 4 juni 2024 21:12
Misschien handig om te weten dat dit €240 per jaar kost :o
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @the-body4 juni 2024 22:02
Kost een paar centen, maar dan heb je ook wat. Overigens begint Essentials al bij €180 p/j. Ook nog een boel geld, maar dit is dan ook niet echt voor een thuisgebruiker bedoeld, maar voor iemand die zijn brood verdiend met het maken van dit soort content. Er zijn zat andere professionele pakketten die in dezelfde prijsklasse zitten, zoals b.v. Photoshop.
fpepping @Drobanir4 juni 2024 22:35
Je hoeft er je geld er niet mee te verdienen om gebruik te maken van deze software. Het geeft alleen al een stukje professionele uitstraling aan je instructie filmpjes. Ik ben geen professional is video editing, maar dit is super toegankelijk om te gebruiken. Sluit mooi aan in het gebruik van Snagit
wmca 4 juni 2024 23:05
Een ideaal programma voor leerkrachten informatica en dergelijke. Helaas is de prijs te hoog voor de meeste scholen.
Vergelijken met Photoshop lijkt mij niet correct. Ik zou Camtasia eerder vergelijken met Premiere.
ShakerNL 5 juni 2024 15:18
Helaas missen enkele essentiële functies, zoals ondersteuning voor videobestanden met meerdere audiokanalen.
Fnm308 17 juni 2024 14:02
Net contact gehad met de verkoopafdeling, ik had nog een versie 8 wilde deze naar versie 2024 brengen en dat kon voor € 166,= incl BTW En je kunt de jaarlijkse upgrade uitzetten. Je bent dit niet verplicht.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq