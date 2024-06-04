TechSmith heeft versie 2024.0 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op een eenvoudige manier video's voor trainingen en presentaties worden gemaakt. Het kan op aparte sporen de microfoon, de webcam, wat er op het beeldscherm gebeurt, het geluid wat op de computer wordt afgespeeld en de invoer van muis en toetsenbord opnemen. Dit alles kan vervolgens afzonderlijk worden bewerkt en kunnen er verder effecten aan worden toegevoegd om zo professionele video's te maken. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar alle mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features
Feature Updates
- Dynamic Captions: Powered by AI, users can now show every spoken word on screen as it is spoken. Use one of the preset styles or use the properties panel to create unique ones. Supports many different languages.
- Rev workflow enhancements: Send both new and existing media through the Rev workflow for quick layout options.
- Assets integration: Find the assets you need right within the Camtasia editor to get your videos done even faster. Assets include titles, footage, callouts, dynamic backgrounds, music, audio visualizers, photos, and more.
- New recording engine: Capture higher frame rates and higher resolution screen recordings powered by a new screen recording engine.
- Text Stroke: Add an outline to any text. Change the color, size, and opacity of that outline.
- Tiling visual effect: Create custom animated backgrounds with a logo, image, or video repeated in a pattern across your screen. Added flexibility to change sizes and spacing.
- Progress bars and timers: Show time progression with easy-to-modify progress bars and countdown timers.
Bug Fixes
- Visual enhancements: Dozens of new behaviors, dynamic backgrounds, and audio visualizers.
- Cursor enhancements: Make a static screenshot look like a video by adding a mouse cursor, then changing its position and adding clicks. Additional cursor effects include the ability to scale cursor clicks or add a glow around the cursor.
- JKL editing enhancements: Speed up your video editing. JKL brought the ability to play the video preview at slower (J) or faster speed (L) and now you can slow down (Shift + J) or speed up (Shift + L) without pausing (K) in between.
- Editor shortcuts: New shortcut options to speed up your video editing.
- Toolbar reordering: Click and drag to rearrange the items in the main toolbar.
- Speech-to-text closed captions (Win only): New AI technology that turns the audio of your video into closed captions on your video.
- Fixed an issue showing the wrong duration when adding an Extend Frame to the end of a media.