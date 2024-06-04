De derde update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Property grid navigation improvements. #16957
- Make sure color settings are saved when modified. #17864
- Improve update notice dialog tooltip. #17927
- Add optional reporting of non-KiCad design import issues.
- Add OpenGL info to version information.
- Fix a 100% CPU core usage is some editing cases. #17979
- Fix issues with non-kicad fonts. #18014
- Handle font when reading render cache. #17666
Spice Simulator
- Improve symbol instance data file save ordering. #17737
- Do not show click to start wire cursor for hidden pins. #17145
- Internationalize pin information when language changes. #17224
- Update status bar and properties panel after edit field properties dialog is dismissed. #17696
- Prevent symbol browser from deselecting currently active item. #17808
- Use correct value field text when importing Eagle schematic symbols. #17130
- Make pin helpers available for hierarchical sheet pins. #17923
- Support orthoganol dragging labels of sheet pins.
- Import EasyEDA symbol meta data. #17806
- Fix crash when loading symbols from database library. #17903
- Fix renaming sheet check. #17901
- Fill entire table if cache is empty when loading one part from database library. #17940
- Automatically save new hierarchical sheets. #17810
- Remember BOM export file name per project. #17704
- Fix editing line angle rotation. #17473
- Use consistent sorting for footprint libraries in footprint assignment tool. #17731
- Fix incorrect label orientation when the symbol is rotated. #18012
- Fix crash when editing text properties via properties panel. #18016
- Fix selection of items inside filled shapes.
- Make 'note' backgrounds translucent on selection.
Symbol Editor
- Fix internal simulation errors when using some IBIS models. #17701
- Send project path to ngspice for code model input files. #16527
- Don’t add duplicate simulation fields. #17970
- Update signals and measurements when netlist might have changed. #17616
- Use display titles for axes in CSV output. #17324
- Allow setting field size with property manager.
- Fix incorrect netlist for uniform random voltage sources. #16393
- Allow ".ends" command to be preceeded by whitespace. #16560
- Support multiple brace-expressions for coupled multi-conductor line model syntax. #17824
- Make IBIS errors visible and more obvious. #18041
Board Editor
- Apply power filter to Altium symbol libraries. #17922
- Select pin when clicking on electrical type text. #16183
- Fix crash when canceling footprint library table dialog and the footprint library file is missing. #17989
Footprint Editor
- Pad thermal spoke angle is 90 degrees by default when importing Altium PCB.
- Do not require second mouse click to reflect changes after updating custom footprint. #17493
- Allow no-net teardrops on no-net pads with no-net tracks. #17566
- Prevent hidden shapes from being selected. #17562
- Support legacy length tuning settings workflow. #17748
- Properly handle DNP and exclude from board components in net list. #17146
- Do no generate DRC warning on "exclude from position file" property. #17819
- Fix incorrect size of widgets when a very long field name exists in IPC-2581 export dialog. #17911
- Fix version 7 imported board hidden description field positions. #17684
- Re-allow moving footprint text. #17899
- Keep footprint chooser on top of KiCad but not system. #16840
- Use StandardPrimitive library for vias when exporting IPC-2581. #16661
- DRC via diameter calculation disregards PCB pad overrides and throws annular width error. #17944
- Fix pasting footprint references. #17937
- Improve consistency of free via ambiguity tests. #17671
- Handle orientation correctly when pasting footprint items. #17518
- Get rid of relative position in pad properties dialog. #17246
- Get rid of relative position in pad properties dialog. #17246
- Correctly mirror footprint fields on load. #17955
- Fix wrong file name for placement files when opening another project. #17846
- Show disambiguated net name when needed. #16187
- Fix false annular ring width DRC test failure. #17485
- Fix false DRC errors for some rounded pad corners on unmodified footprints. #17249
- Add mirrored column to fields grid table. #17956
- Expose violation severity for co-located holes. #18028
- Fix crash with some 3D models. #17950
- Do not faile opening files with rotated text boxes. #18033
- Test library identifiers in "intersectsCourtyard" and "insideCourtyard" custom rules. #18039
- Avoid crash if zone has no fill when importing Altium board. #18025
- Fix broken hit test for arcs in via placer. #17844
- Fix crash when dragging overlapping vias. #17915
- Fix crash after undoing edits after reducing number of layers in board stackup. #17613
- Add missing holes from STEP export with circular PCB outline. #17446
- Fix broken and/or disconnected PNS router traces in tight areas. #16591
- Avoid snapping to edge cuts when routing.
- Vertically center the color swatch in grid layer selector.
- Fix variable expansion issue when exporting STEP of a modified board file. #16973
- Reset zone offsets when exporting footprints. #17794
- Fix context menu when moving.
- Enable moving of all footprint text. #18024
- Avoids rounding errors flagging connections too small by nanometers in DRC connection width check.
- Fix very tall plot dialog on GTK. #16926
3D Viewer
- Allow specifying field layer in footprint properties. #17758
- Don’t modify circle radius when editing center point. #17192
- Prevent always writing the footprint field on save. #17998
Gerber Viewer
- Fix orientations of some footprint STEP models. #17631
- Fix missing parts in STEP models. #14906
- Fix difference between STEP export and 3D view with some STEP models. #18030
Worksheet Editor
- Force "always hide all layers but active" update when using hotkey. #18059
Command Line Interface
- Fix broken field text editors. #17284
Windows
- Correctly handle language changes. #17825
Linux
- Fix to keep ERC/DRC on top. #14356
- Fix memory use after free crash in standalone schematic editor. #17369