Versie 6.0 van Zabbix is uitgekomen, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Met dit programma kan de status van netwerkservices, servers en andere netwerkapparatuur in de gaten worden gehouden. Hoewel het programma alleen simpele informatie kan weergeven, kan door het installeren van een zogeheten agent op de server ook gedetailleerdere info worden verkregen. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in deze uitgave staan hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

New features Out-of-the-box High Availability cluster for Zabbix server with support for one or multiple standby nodes

Redesigned Services section, tailored for flexible Business Service monitoring with the ability to monitor over 100k services, define flexible service calculation rules, perform root cause analysis, receive service status change alerts, and more

New machine learning trend functions for baseline monitoring and anomaly detection

Monitor your Kubernetes instance with out-of-the-box Kubernetes monitoring for pods, nodes, and Kubernetes component monitoring

New Audit log schema enables detailed logging for both the Zabbix frontend and backend

Track your host status and location with the new Geomap widget

The Top hosts widget provides Top N and Bottom N host views sorted by item values

Ability to define custom Zabbix password complexity requirements

Multiple UI improvements. Hosts can now be created directly from the Monitoring section.

Zabbix Agent2 now supports loading stand-alone plugins without having to recompile the Agent2

Monitor SSL/TLS certificates with a new Zabbix Agent2 item

Performance improvements for Zabbix Server, Proxy, and Frontend

All of the official Zabbix templates are now stand-alone and do not require importing additional template dependencies

And many other improvements and features