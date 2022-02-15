Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Zabbix 6.0 LTS

Versie 6.0 van Zabbix is uitgekomen, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Met dit programma kan de status van netwerkservices, servers en andere netwerkapparatuur in de gaten worden gehouden. Hoewel het programma alleen simpele informatie kan weergeven, kan door het installeren van een zogeheten agent op de server ook gedetailleerdere info worden verkregen. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in deze uitgave staan hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

New features
  • Out-of-the-box High Availability cluster for Zabbix server with support for one or multiple standby nodes
  • Redesigned Services section, tailored for flexible Business Service monitoring with the ability to monitor over 100k services, define flexible service calculation rules, perform root cause analysis, receive service status change alerts, and more
  • New machine learning trend functions for baseline monitoring and anomaly detection
  • Monitor your Kubernetes instance with out-of-the-box Kubernetes monitoring for pods, nodes, and Kubernetes component monitoring
  • New Audit log schema enables detailed logging for both the Zabbix frontend and backend
  • Track your host status and location with the new Geomap widget
  • The Top hosts widget provides Top N and Bottom N host views sorted by item values
  • Ability to define custom Zabbix password complexity requirements
  • Multiple UI improvements. Hosts can now be created directly from the Monitoring section.
  • Zabbix Agent2 now supports loading stand-alone plugins without having to recompile the Agent2
  • Monitor SSL/TLS certificates with a new Zabbix Agent2 item
  • Performance improvements for Zabbix Server, Proxy, and Frontend
  • All of the official Zabbix templates are now stand-alone and do not require importing additional template dependencies
  • And many other improvements and features

Versienummer 6.0 LTS
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Zabbix
Download https://www.zabbix.com/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

15-02 Zabbix 6.0 LTS 2
05-'20 Zabbix 5.0 LTS 25
10-'19 Zabbix 4.4.0 4
10-'19 Zabbix 4.2.7 / 4.0.13 3
06-'19 Zabbix 4.2.2 / 4.0.8 / 3.0.28 1
04-'19 Zabbix 4.2.1 0
10-'18 Zabbix 4.0.0 LTS 16
01-'18 Zabbix 3.4.6 2
08-'17 Zabbix 3.4 32
12-'16 Zabbix 3.2.3 15
+1Gijs007
15 februari 2022 17:39
Zojuist geupgrade, ging vrij vlot. Wel liep ik tegen een controle op de database software aan, we hadden blijkbaar MariaDB geïnstalleerd uit Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (MariaDB 10.0), en moesten upgraden naar MariaDB 10.6

Ook zitten er een paar belangrijke (breaking) wijzigingen in rondom macro's en reguliere expressies: https://www.zabbix.com/do...#configuration-parameters
+1Shirenzo
15 februari 2022 23:00
Eindelijk Eindelijk Eindelijk Eindelijk Eindelijk hebben ze het graph probleem opgelost dat je niet meer tabbladeren had en maar weinig graphs had.

Ook wij liepen tegen de DB upgrade aan Mocht je niet snel kunnen upgraden dan even dit in de zabbix_server.conf proppen:

AllowUnsupportedDBVersions=1

Dan start zabbix weer, upgraden is wel raadzaam btw!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

