Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2022.1 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Today we are pushing out the first Kali Linux release of the new year with Kali Linux 2022.1, and just in time for Valentine’s Day! This release brings various visual updates and tweaks to existing features, and is ready to be downloaded or upgraded if you have an existing Kali Linux installation.

The summary of the changelog since the 2021.4 release from December 2021 is:

Besides that, we have been working on a new feature, which just isn’t quite ready yet (as the documentation is still in progress!). It’s a large one, so it’s going to have its own blog post once ready to help demonstrate its importance to us. This one is for you bare-metal installers!