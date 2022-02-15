Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2022.1 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Kali Linux 2022.1 Release (Visual Updates, Kali Everything ISOs, Legacy SSH)
Today we are pushing out the first Kali Linux release of the new year with Kali Linux 2022.1, and just in time for Valentine’s Day! This release brings various visual updates and tweaks to existing features, and is ready to be downloaded or upgraded if you have an existing Kali Linux installation.
The summary of the changelog since the 2021.4 release from December 2021 is:
- Visual Refresh - Updated wallpapers and GRUB theme
- Shell Prompt Changes - Visual improvements to improve readability when copying code
- Refreshed Browser Landing Page - Firefox and Chromium homepage has had a makeover to help you access everything Kali you need
- Kali Everything Image - An all-packages-in-one solution now available to download
- Kali-Tweaks Meets SSH - Connect to old SSH servers using legacy SSH protocols and ciphers
- VMware i3 Improvements - Host-guest features properly work now on i3
- Accessibility Features - Speech synthesis is back in the Kali installer
- New Tools - Various new tools added, many from ProjectDiscovery!
Besides that, we have been working on a new feature, which just isn’t quite ready yet (as the documentation is still in progress!). It’s a large one, so it’s going to have its own blog post once ready to help demonstrate its importance to us. This one is for you bare-metal installers!