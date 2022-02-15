Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Umbraco CMS 9.3.0

Umbraco logo (80 pix)Versie 9.3.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Notable features Breaking changes API and API documentation updates Auditing Dependencies Developer experience Localization Performance UI and UX updates Other features Bugfixes

Umbraco CMS screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 9.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Umbraco
Download https://our.umbraco.com/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

15-02-2022 08:22
41

15-02-2022 • 08:22

41

edeboeck

Bron: Umbraco

15 februari 2022 09:00
Onlangs is Wordpress opgehouden te werken. Geen pagina valt meer te bewerken, helaas. Ben dus zoekende naar een alternatief. Volgens mij draait dit alleen op IIS?

Drupal werkt overigens ook prima. Heb niet meer nodig dan een basis met tekst, foto en verwijzing naar media.
+1Spykie
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 09:08
Waarschijnlijk is je probleem opgelost zodra je de plugin Shutterstock uitschakelt of je plugins bijwerkt naar de nieuwste versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Spykie op 15 februari 2022 09:09]

0DefaultError
@Spykie15 februari 2022 11:06
Nope. Lukte niet, alles geprobeerd.
+1Spykie
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 11:21
Even goed naar de logs kijken (error logs), daar zou meer informatie moeten staan.
0DefaultError
@Spykie15 februari 2022 11:26
Mijn Wordpress website bestaat inmiddels in het rijk van de digitalebitvelden.
+1rodolvo
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 09:04
Nee hoor, wordpress werkt gewoon nog.
0DefaultError
@rodolvo15 februari 2022 10:46
Bij mij niet, ik kan geen widgets meer aanpassen. Heb Wordpress hierdoor vervangen voor een alternatief. Want het is snel en makkelijk op te zetten.
0njitter
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 11:15
Widgets zijn sinds 5.8 vervangen door Blocks. Makkelijkste is om gewoon de Classic Widgets plugin te installeren. Daarna zal alles weer als normaal werken: https://wordpress.org/plugins/classic-widgets/

Zelf ben ik geen fan van die Blocks en ik gebruik ook nog steeds de Classic Editor: https://wordpress.org/plugins/classic-editor/
0DefaultError
@njitter15 februari 2022 11:20
Leuk, erg leuk ja al die nieuwe dingen en layout aanpassingen. Inmiddels is de website opnieuw opgezet met een alternatief en draait bijzonder vlot.
+1Joshua
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 09:05
Je zou ook eens MODX kunnen overwegen.
0DefaultError
@Joshua15 februari 2022 11:14
Is ook een optie, ooit was er een demo in Utrecht.
+1AlexOo
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 09:27
Headless CMS lijkt me vandaag de dag de beste keuzen indien de technische know how er is. Gatsby of een van de vele andere mogelijkheden voor frontend maken dit tegenwoordig ontzettend eenvoudig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AlexOo op 15 februari 2022 09:29]

0DefaultError
@AlexOo15 februari 2022 10:55
Ik heb geen idee welke taal dit is, gatsby, frontend cms???

Ik gebruik al jaren Wordpress, maar het loopt inmiddels niet meer in de juiste maat. Heb het vervangen voor een soortgelijke makkelijk alles in een pakket. Eenvoudig op te zetten en te beheren. Ook onder webdevelopers zal het toegepast worden maar die voorbeelden ken ik niet.

Wat mij niet duidelijk is in dit item is dat Umbraco afhankelijk is van een Windows infrastructuur. Kun je het alleen werkbaar maken en lezen als je Windows hebt?

Het gaat mij om de eenvoud en het niet afhankelijk te hoeven zijn.
0DdeM
@AlexOo15 februari 2022 11:10
Headless is heel leuk als het nodig is, maar zou, net zoals een monolithische opzet of micro architectuur nooit de "default" moeten zijn. Allemaal hebben ze hun sterke en zwakke punten.

Als je "weinig" traffic op de website verwacht dan is Headless echt overkill om maar wat te noemen.

(Overigens is Umbraco op verschillende manieren ook headless te gebruiken)

[Reactie gewijzigd door DdeM op 15 februari 2022 11:23]

0AlexOo
@DdeM15 februari 2022 11:51
Iets default zal nooit toepasselijk zijn inderdaad, maar om het overkill te noemen ben ik het niet helemaal mee eens.

Juist met eenvoudige websites kan het heel fijn zijn om een statische frontend te hebben met bijvoorbeeld een Gatsby oid. Geen gezeur met Wordpress plugins die geupdate moeten worden of de zoveelste security issue. Simpele websites wil je juist zo min mogelijk onderhoud aan hebben. Een keer builden en klaar geen onderhoud aan. 
+1DRaakje
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 09:37
Geen idee, maar deze zag er wel mooi uit:
https://learn.getgrav.org/17/basics/folder-structure

Er was een docker image bij linuxserver.io daardoor zag ik het voorbij komen.
+1jurroen
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 10:05
Ik denk dat je er beter aan doet om uit te zoeken wat er misgaat, voordat je naar een ander CMS overstapt. WordPress zelf werkt nog en is het meestgebruikte CMS. Als die het niet meer zou doen heeft het overgrote deel van CMS-powered websites een probleem :+

Kijk eens in de logs van je webserver en die van PHP. Als daar niets uitkomt kun je ook WP_DEBUG aanzetten in wp-config.php.

Of WordPress op IIS draait weet ik niet. Het draait in ieder geval op Apache httpd, nginx, Caddy, OpenBSD httpd en Lighttpd.
0DefaultError
@jurroen15 februari 2022 11:04
Mijn kennis stopt bij het debuggen. Het is stuk voor stuk redelijk eenvoudig op te zetten en dus ook redelijk eenvoudig te vervangen voor iets soortgelijks. Dat neemt weinig moeite. Drupal is vlot te bedienen. De webprovider heeft kant en klare installatie pakketen beschikbaar.

Bij Wordpress krijg ik niet inzichtelijk wie wat wel en wie wat niet mag doen met rechten. In Drupal zitten weer wat functies die in sommige gevallen wenselijk zijn. Ben nog steeds benieuwd hoe Umbrasco geïnstalleerd kan worden en wat nodig is aan hardware en software.
+1njitter
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 11:18
Als je zo weinig eisen hebt dan is een headless CMS toch voldoende? Bijv. https://picocms.org/
0DefaultError
@njitter15 februari 2022 11:21
Zo simpel is het inderdaad.
0Jogai
@njitter15 februari 2022 14:35
Heeft deze ook een admin plugin net als Grav?
0bvdbos
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 09:31
Is Wordpress opgehouden te werken? Dan ligt een groot deel van de internets plat?
https://www.google.com/se...wordpress+sites+worldwide
0DefaultError
@bvdbos15 februari 2022 11:08
Bij mij in ieder geval wel, kan de tekst in widgets niet aanpassen. Het heeft jaren lang gewerkt.
0Jogai
@DefaultError15 februari 2022 14:35
Sinds v9 draait het ook op linux.
+1Maurits van Baerle
15 februari 2022 09:48
Ik vind dat toch wel fascinerend, een CMS dat alleen op Windows draait. Is dit dan ooit begonnen als een .net hobby-projectje of zo en later uitgegroeid tot een flink CMS?
+1DarkBlaze
@Maurits van Baerle15 februari 2022 10:06
Zie mijn reactie hier boven, draait niet alleen maar op windows. .net core draait ook prima op linux en kan je dus tegenwoordig gewoon met nginx gebruiken.
+1Maurits van Baerle
@DarkBlaze15 februari 2022 10:23
Dat zal vast wel kunnen inderdaad. Maar aangezien dit toch wel een iets serieuzer CMS is dan voor een gemiddeld blogje, welk bedrijf gaat serieus zo iets optuigen met extra points of failure als je ook gewoon een professioneel CMS kunt pakken dat native op Linux draait?
+1DarkBlaze
@Maurits van Baerle15 februari 2022 10:40
Hoe bedoel je extra points of failure? Nu heb je NGINX in plaats van IIS en Linux i.p.v. Windows dus welke extra points of failure heb je precies? Het is niet zo dat je NGINX -> IIS -> APP krijgt, IIS wordt gewoon vervangen door NGINX en Umbraco draait native op linux, zonder extra lagen zoals het bedoeld is.

NGINX doet niets anders dan het bij andere CMSen zou doen, proxy naar Umbraco (zou anders bv node/php/ruby/pyhton etc zijn geweest) en static files cachen.
+1wouter.N
15 februari 2022 09:19
Ik blijf het lastig vinden om goede IIS host te vinden, en dat vind ik direct ook een groot nadeel hiervan. Heeft iemand nog tips?
+1DarkBlaze
@wouter.N15 februari 2022 09:42
Wie zegt dat je een IIS host nodig hebt, als dit in .net core is geschreven (en zo ver ik weet is v9 dat) kan je ook prima met nginx en kestrel of docker aan de slag ;)
+1.net
@DarkBlaze15 februari 2022 09:48
Containers als Docker had je sowieso al kunnen gebruiken, heeft verder niet veel met .NET Core te maken.. Je kunt prima Windows omgevingen via Docker hosten op Linux.

Verder klopt het inderdaad dat v9 .NET Core is.
+1xFeverr
@.net15 februari 2022 11:11
Windows-omgevingen via Docker hosten op Linux? Ik dacht dat dat, mede door hoe Docker werkt, niet kan omdat het de kernel van je host OS gebruikt door je containers. En Windows-omgevingen draaien natuurlijk niet op een Linux-kernel, due die zijn niet te gebruiken als je host Linux is.

Je kan wel Windows-containers op Windows draaien. En Linux-containers in een virtuele omgeving, net zoals dat Linux-containers op MacOS ook een virtuele omgeving is. Want MacOS heeft ook geen Linux kernel, dus dat kan niet native draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xFeverr op 15 februari 2022 14:01]

0vliegendehommel
@xFeverr15 februari 2022 13:36
Het is mogelijk:
https://hub.docker.com/_/microsoft-windows-servercore

Ik verwacht dat er ook nog wel andere 'windows' containers zijn.
0xFeverr
@vliegendehommel15 februari 2022 14:00
nou, die draaien niet op Linux hoor. Die zijn alleen te gebruiken als je host ook Windows is en je host beschikt over de 'Windows Container feature'. Die feature bestaat natuurlijk niet op Linux.
0vliegendehommel
@xFeverr15 februari 2022 14:21
Je hebt helemaal gelijk, ik was in de war met de .NET core containers.
0xFeverr
@vliegendehommel15 februari 2022 14:22
Ja daar zijn Linux-varianten van inderdaad. Moet ook zeggen dat het bij Docker nooit zo heel duidelijk is geweest dat Windows-containers niet op Linux kunnen. Als je weet hoe het werkt dan snap je het, maar anders is het niet echt heel duidelijk.
0Spykie
@wouter.N15 februari 2022 11:24
Heb je specifieke eisen en wat is je budget? Ik ga hier verder geen reclame voor onszelf maken maar ben wel benieuwd of onze eigen pakketten aan je of jullie eisen voldoen en binnen het budget vallen.
0prodesk
@wouter.N15 februari 2022 14:55
Maakt tegenwoordig toch niets meer uit?

