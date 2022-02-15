Versie 9.3.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Notable features
Breaking changes
- Serve Media and App_Plugins using WebRootFileProvider (and allow changing the physical media path)
- Improve functionality for external member logins
- Member 2FA
Developer experience
- Bump ImageSharp.Web version to v1.0.5
- Bump follow-redirects from 1.14.4 to 1.14.7 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Client
Localization
- Make using scoped services in notification handlers less painful.
- Mark redundant extension methods as obsolete
Performance
- Localization: Translate history cleanup labels/descriptions to Dutch
- Localization: Rename RelatieTypen to RelatieTypes (Dutch)
- Localization: Add missing 'read more' translation (Dutch)
Other features
- Makes the width of .login-overlay__logo dynamic
- Fix incorrect styling of actions in tags editor
- Fix issue with missing URLs shown in redirect management
- Cherry pick Apply the Umbraco logo to BackOffice (#11949) to V9
Bugfixes
- v9: Move local xml package files to database instead
- V9: Allowlisting remote URLs for displaying content on the content dashboard
- Add UmbracoApplicationStartedNotification and UmbracoApplicationStoppedNotification
- Add IsRestarting property to Umbraco application notifications
- V9: Add ability to implement your own HtmlSanitizer
- V9: Add allowlist for HelpPage
- Umbraco Allows for multiple UmbracoAuthorizedApiController with same name
- Unable to upload larger mp4 files using IIS
- Page without template throws error in v9
- MiniProfiler custom steps not showing in the log
- 9.3.0-rc - Block List editor error when block removed
- Request Handler Settings for character replacement
- Fix incorrect camelcasing for import document type
- Fix #11793 Core trees should not be placed in third party tree group - Set default tree group for core trees
- Null check in Examine backoffice search
- Take `ufprt` from form data if post, fallback to query