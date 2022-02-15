Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 511.79 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer III, Martha is Dead, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen en iRacing. De changelog laat verder weer een handvol bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer III, and Martha is Dead featuring NVIDIA DLSS. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest updates including Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and the introduction of NVIDIA Reflex in iRacing.

[Call of Duty: Vanguard][Assassins Creed Valhalla]: The games may display random corruption or white/black screen. [3503111/3525655]

[Battlefield 2042]: The game may display color flashes on the screen. [3503086]

[Corel Paint Shop Pro XI]: The application cannot be launched. [3510891]

[G-SYNC]: After disabling G-SYNC on G-SYNC Compatible monitor and TV, G-SYNC cannot be re-enabled through the NVIDIA Control Panel. [3523157]

Digital Vibrance is reset when monitor goes to sleep. [3519430]