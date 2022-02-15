Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 511.79 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer III, Martha is Dead, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen en iRacing. De changelog laat verder weer een handvol bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer III, and Martha is Dead featuring NVIDIA DLSS. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest updates including Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and the introduction of NVIDIA Reflex in iRacing.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Call of Duty: Vanguard][Assassins Creed Valhalla]: The games may display random corruption or white/black screen. [3503111/3525655]
  • [Battlefield 2042]: The game may display color flashes on the screen. [3503086]
  • [Corel Paint Shop Pro XI]: The application cannot be launched. [3510891]
  • [G-SYNC]: After disabling G-SYNC on G-SYNC Compatible monitor and TV, G-SYNC cannot be re-enabled through the NVIDIA Control Panel. [3523157]
  • Digital Vibrance is reset when monitor goes to sleep. [3519430]
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • [Grid Legends][GeForce RTX 3-series]: Background artifacts flicker. [3524560]
  • [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]
  • [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][Ampere] Putting notebook to sleep by closing the lid and then waking up the notebook may cause Windows to reboot when in dGPU mode. [3444252]
  • [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]
  • The native resolution for a DVI or HDMI display may not be available from the display settings if the display contains an invalid EDID. [3502752]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 511.79 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 786,72MB
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

12-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.77 WHQL 0
27-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.59 WHQL 17
23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
17-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL 34
27-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL 10
Reacties (11)

+1grimlock
15 februari 2022 07:54
Ik kan het niet uit de releasenotes halen maar is de bug dat het scherm op zwart kan springen en je de driver moet resetten om hem weer operationeel te krijgen hierin opgelost?
+1Olifant1990
@grimlock15 februari 2022 07:59
Die bug ligt misschien wel meer bij Microsoft.
Want met dezelfde drivers gebeurde het niet op Windows 10 en na upgrade had ik hier ook last van, zowel op werk als thuis, met zowel NVIDIA als Intel
+1Royeboi
15 februari 2022 10:47
uiteraard het verkeerde topic, maar wellicht dat iemand dit ook heeft:

Met mijn Nvidia kaart heb ik soms random na het spelen van een game (of na Alt-Tab) dat het scherm terugvalt op 120hz en de kleuren van tekst wat vaag wordt, met enige chromatic aberration daarbij. Klein beetje kleur rondom letters. De Nvidia Control Panel weigert om 165hz weer te geven.

Ik heb een G-Sync compatibel scherm 1440p at 165hz aangesloten op DP met een MSI 3080 Gaming X TRIO:
pricewatch: ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ Zwart

Het probleem komt zelden voor, maar kan enkel weer worden herstel met een herstart van de PC. Ik dacht dat dit lag aan multi-monitor setup in combinatie met mijn beamer (HDMI 1080p 60hz) maar ik draai nu al een tijdje single-monitor en het probleem komt dus nog steeds voor. Dit speelt al sinds ik het scherm heb gekocht 2 jaar geleden dus komt niet door recente nvidia updates. Kan er maar weinig over vinden op internet ook.
+16Pac
@Royeboi15 februari 2022 11:29
Kan te maken hebben met verschillende dingen.

Misschien overbodige vragen, maar staat 165hz wel aan in het menu de monitor zelf?
Wellicht dat deze functie op den duur zichzelf reset?
Ik dacht dat als dit aan staat het dan pas zichtbaar wordt in de CP van Nvidia.

Anders probeer eens vsync in-game uit te zetten en deze in de nvidia cp aan (vast) te zetten en kijk of het uitmaakt.
Misschien heb je Hier nog wat aan?

[Reactie gewijzigd door 6Pac op 15 februari 2022 12:11]

+1RWVV
15 februari 2022 09:56
Ik ben huiverig om ze te installeren, ik heb sinds de drivers van januari random crashes naar zwart scherm, niet alleen in games. Video TDR failure volgens de crashdump. Heb een rollback gedaan naar drivers van december, so far so good. (GTX 1660 super, Ryzen 5 3600, MSI B450 Mortar)
+1MoominPapa
15 februari 2022 18:21
Ik gebruik altijd de Standard driver, maar deze zijn al sinds september niet meer geupdate. Heeft Nvidia deze laten vallen? v472.12 is de laatste, zie Nvidia driver search
0J_C
15 februari 2022 08:13
Ik krijg letterlijk de helf van mijn frames in games door die driver (2060) dat word een downgrade.
+1mrtnptrs
@J_C15 februari 2022 15:03
Lijkt me best onwaarschijnlijk dat 1 driverupdate in al je games de FPS kan halveren, vooral omdat ik dit probleem ook nog nergens voorbij hebben zien komen over deze driver. Sure dat er niet iets is misgegaan bij de installatie van de driver (misschien effe DDU gebruiken voor een clean install?) Ook zeker ervan dat niet een programma op de achtergrond of Windows (update) zelf resources opgebruikte, wat je FPS-loss verklaarde? Kan ook zijn dat je een spel testte dat gebaseerd is op DX12 of Vulkan? Na een driverupdate moeten de shaders dan meestal opnieuw compilen terwijl je speelt, waardoor soms misschien de FPS ook lager kan zijn in het begin, vooral als je CPU of GPU wat zwakjes is.

Veel mensen die problemen ervaren na een driver-update, gaan er gelijk vanuit dat het komt door een driver-update. Kan natuurlijk wel zo zijn, maar zou altijd eerst effe kijken naar andere oorzaken en zeker eerst effe een herstart doen van Windows en een clean install van de GPU-driver....

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrtnptrs op 15 februari 2022 15:04]

+1J_C
@mrtnptrs15 februari 2022 17:38
De reinstall van driver deed niets. Nu speel ik op dx11 en die lijkt geen lage fps en frame drops te hebben.
Bedankt voor de uitleg!
0erikloman
15 februari 2022 08:18
Digital Vibrance is reset when monitor goes to sleep.
Fijn dat dit nu gefixt is. Had hier last van op mn monitor met TN panel.
0RichardZijlstra
19 februari 2022 14:09
Even een vraag waarom zijn deze Driver zo ontzettend groot? Is toch niet normaal een driver is toch niks anders dan wat tekst? oke misschien wat Dll bestanden?

of zitten hier ook nog ergens spellen bij ofzo? 650mb alleen driveR??


Richard

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

