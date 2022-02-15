Versie 27.2 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features and Additions Added AJA source for AJA devices

Added AJA output to tools menu for AJA devices

Updated CEF (Chromium) for the browser source from 75 (3770) to version 95 (4638) (Absolutely amazing work by everyone who worked on this, especially the CEF community -Jim)

Added the ability to set different blend modes to sources via the source right-click context menu (similar to Photoshop’s layer blending for example)

Added AOM AV1 and SVT-AV1 encoders (note that these are currently considered experimental, work best with CPUs that have many cores, and are only accessible for recording in advanced output mode)

Added an OBS hotkey for browser sources to allow refreshing a browser source via that hotkey

Added hotkey filter search

Added hotkey duplicate detection

Added a warning dialog when switching profiles that have settings changes that require a restart

Added a “Show active outputs warning on exit” option in advanced settings, which allows you to enable/disable the confirmation dialog on exit while recording/streaming

Added support for the RIST protocol

Added official Flatpak support for Linux

Added framework for future support of background hotkeys on Wayland

Added an option to general settings to hide OBS from all capturing, allowing you to capture your screen without OBS showing up Tweaks Updated dependencies to their latest versions

Volume meters will now show audio activity in grayscale when muted rather than showing no activity

Improve menu bar icons on macOS

A warning will now be shown when failing to start/stop YouTube streams

Improved consistency of transition duration suffixes

On Linux, the list of windows shown in Window capture will now show alphabetically

Twitch panels will now use light or dark mode depending on the OBS theme

Changed the Docks menu from being a submenu in the View menu to instead be its own top-level menu on the menu-bar

A more user-friendly dialog is now displayed when a file could not be written for recording

The filters preview/properties are now resizable

Added the ability for RTMP servers to request a silent reconnect when the server is going down (otherwise known as the “RTMP go away” feature)

Incompatible audio filters will now not be shown for sources that don’t support them

Added frontend event so scripts can know when OBS is shutting down

PipeWire capturing is now more robust, especially in multi-GPU setups

Sources will now be activated when viewing them in the filters dialog

Browser sources are no longer refreshed when their size changes (useful when programmatically resizing them) Bug Fixes Fixed the cursor capture position on certain applications with window and game capture

Fix YouTube GoLive feature not working for existing broadcasts that are not auto-start broadcasts

Fixed the YouTube broadcast button state when stopping streams without auto-start, that have auto-stop enabled

Fixed an issue where the edit menu wouldn’t properly update its state depending on what was selected

Fixed the Paste Source context menu items from still being enabled if source has been destroyed

Fixed a bug where pressing “Cancel” on a properties dialog would cause settings to save in some cases despite hitting cancel

Fixed a bug where certain settings would show as available in the video capture device properties when they weren’t actually available

Fixed a crash where modifying the video capture device properties on Linux could cause a crash on some systems

Fixed Linux PulseAudio monitoring volume with signed 32bit and unsigned 8bit formats

Fixed Media Source not working with audio-only files

Fixed a couple memory leaks with QSV

Fixed an issue where audio monitoring could have significant latency on Linux

Fixed undo/redo not working for text changes on the context bar

Fixed an issue where the transform window would not consistently updated for selected sources/scenes

Fixed missing undo/redo action when resetting filter properties

Fixed missing undo/redo action when using “Add existing source”

Fixed an issue where stinger transitions could sometimes loop unintentionally

Fixed an issue where transforms/crops would not be included when copying/pasting sources

Fixed a couple potential freezes and crashes, especially with browser sources

Fixed an issue where devices would not always reinitialize properly when switching scene collections

Fixed various issues that would affect the websockets plugin

Fixed a bug where certain Twitch panel settings wouldn’t save properly

Fixed a bug on Linux where Window capture wouldn’t properly capture on software rasterization devices

Fixed various potential bugs and race conditions across the program and multiple plugins

Fixed network throughput to distant servers potentially being limited in low memory environments

Fixed a crash on Linux X11 that could happen when closing certain dialogs containing video previews

Fixed VST plugin windows disappearing when resized

Fixed a VST plugin crash that could occur under certain circumstances

Fixed an incorrect offset of scene labels on certain multiview configurations

Fixed a bug that would allow resizing sources that are locked

Fixed a performance issue with X11 window capture on Linux

Fixed a bug where projectors could not be resized with certain window managers on Linux

Fixed window flashing on macOS when starting the program minimized to tray

Fixed a bug where push-to-talk or mute delay would not save under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where mouse hotkeys would not always function correctly on Linux