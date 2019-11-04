World of Warships is afkomstig van Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. World of Warships is een spel waarin je in teamverband zeeslagen levert met schepen in verschillende klassen, zoals destroyers, cruisers en battleships. Voor meer informatie en spelerservaringen verwijzen we naar deze topic op ons Forum. De veranderingen van deze uitgave met nummer 0.8.9 zien er als volgt uit:

Update 0.8.9.1



Raid for the Filth

Go into battle on special ships, collect the Filth, and exchange it for valuable rewards in the Armory. A new type of battle has been added to the game - Twilight Battle.

Players are credited with Steel Lancet, Maverick, Rust Nightfall and commanders with 19 skill points. Players also get access to a special tech tree.

Halloween section added to the Armory. Read about the rules of the new mode and available rewards here!



Bug Fixes: The spaceport has returned to the game client.

Fixed a bug that caused players to lose control of the keyboard when switching to spectator mode in some cases.

Fixed bug that caused the game client to freeze when trying to close the game in full-screen mode.

Fixed an error that prevented the game world from being loaded and resulted in a "black screen".