Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: World of Warships 0.8.9.1

World of Warships is afkomstig van Wargaming, de maker van World of Tanks, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. World of Warships is een spel waarin je in teamverband zeeslagen levert met schepen in verschillende klassen, zoals destroyers, cruisers en battleships. Voor meer informatie en spelerservaringen verwijzen we naar deze topic op ons Forum. De veranderingen van deze uitgave met nummer 0.8.9 zien er als volgt uit:

Update 0.8.9.1

Raid for the Filth
Go into battle on special ships, collect the Filth, and exchange it for valuable rewards in the Armory.
  • A new type of battle has been added to the game - Twilight Battle.
  • Players are credited with Steel Lancet, Maverick, Rust Nightfall and commanders with 19 skill points. Players also get access to a special tech tree.
  • Halloween section added to the Armory.
Read about the rules of the new mode and available rewards here!

Bug Fixes:
  • The spaceport has returned to the game client.
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to lose control of the keyboard when switching to spectator mode in some cases.
  • Fixed bug that caused the game client to freeze when trying to close the game in full-screen mode.
  • Fixed an error that prevented the game world from being loaded and resulted in a "black screen".

Versienummer 0.8.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wargaming.net
Download https://worldofwarships.eu/en/game/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 04-11-2019 15:2110

04-11-2019 • 15:21

10 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Wargaming.net

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

World of Warships

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Games

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+13+21+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+2Moes-T
4 november 2019 16:02
Ik heb afgehaakt toen hun ingame-browser crypto begon te minen als ik idle was in een van de menus.

Gameplay-wise, heb ik enkel WoW gespeeld, en dat was wel leuk naar mijn mening. Maar de game in zijn geheel is erg grindy, en in-game aankopen zijn inderdaad erg hoog geprijst (tot wel €90 voor een schip met wat extras...)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Moes-T op 4 november 2019 16:02]

Reageer
0Wraldpyk
@Moes-T4 november 2019 16:53
Wait what? Crypto mining? Heb je daar een source voor?

Over in-game aankopen, het is inderdaad erg grindy, maar tegelijkertijd vind ik dat hogere tier schepen niet echt een goal opzich zijn, je goal is gewoon goed spelen. Low-tier (3/4) games zijn net zo leuk als high-tier. En tegen de tijd dat je echt geld moet gaan uitgeven als je hoger zit heb je al zoveel uren in het spel zitten dat ik vind dat je de makers ook wel wat geld mag gunnen.

Ik hou voor mezelf altijd aan dat ik voor elke euro aan games die ik uitgeef minimaal 1 uur plezier moet kunnen hebben. Bij World of Warships heb ik tegen de 100 uur gespeeld, en maar 1 keer een maand premium genomen (en heb ook een paar keer een gratis week gehad dankzij dagelijkse drops/containers). Al met al vind ik het een best goed opgezet spel, en niet te push-y met betalen.
Reageer
+1DutchBee
4 november 2019 16:26
Het is een leuk spel. En je hoeft er niks aan uit te geven als je wilt. De extra schepen die je kan kopen hebben wel extra's. Maar dat verschil is minimaal. Soms krijg je die schepen ook cadeau bij een actie of missie.
Reageer
0Wraldpyk
@DutchBee4 november 2019 16:53
Premium schepen zitten ook in super-containers. Heb 1x een goed premium schip uit een van de 3 dagelijkse containers gehad.
Reageer
0BramVroy
4 november 2019 15:31
Hoe groot is deze studio eigenlijk? Ik zie er alsmaar meer over (laatst over hun ray-tracing implementatie) maar heb hun games nooit gespeeld. Lijkt dat ze toch met een aanzienlijke bezetting zitten? Daarnaast, wat is hun verdienmodel?
Reageer
+1BrndV
@BramVroy4 november 2019 16:28
Ik ken Wargaming vooral van World of Tanks. Toen World of Tanks net uitkwam in closed beta (2010 ofzo) heb ik het veel gespeeld. Dat heb ik gedaan tot ergens 2016. Naar mijn mening werd de game over de jaren daarna steeds meer gebouwd op het principe dat als je maar geld uitgaf, dat je beter presteerde in games. De duurste tanks die je kan halen draaien over het algemeen verlies na een game voor de gemiddelde speler dus je hebt al gauw zaken nodig als een premium abbonementje voor extra ingame credits, en als je maar extra credits te besteden hebt ingame dan kan je ook veel sterkere munitie gebruiken dan iemand die free2play speelt en dat zich niet kan veroorloven. De premium voertuigen waarvoor je maar de bankpas voor hoeft te trekken krijg je vaak ook al een voertuig dat merkbaar beter is dan iemand die echt free2play zou spelen.

Toen switchte ik naar World of Warships, ongeveer hetzelfde idee met schepen. De game kent geen "premium munitie" zoals in Tanks, dus het voelt eerlijker aan. De premium schepen in deze game kunnen weer, net als in Tanks, nogal sterker zijn dan de normale tanks die je spelenderwijs krijgt. Maar vooral wat je met clans kan doen in Warships maakte de game leuk. Ik heb destjds veel lol gehad met mijn online maatjes tijdens clanwars, etc.

Het sneue aan deze game is dat, naast de pay2win kant, het concept gewoon niet werkt. Je kunt niet 15 vs 15 random individuen bij elkaar ingooien en teamwork verwachten. Omdat je in de EU zone zit spreken veel spelers niet eens dezelfde taal. Meeste spelers spelen voor zichzelf en het idee van teamwork wordt slechts door een kleine groep in leven gehouden die je meestal boos in de chat ziet dat hun team niet als team speelt. Teamwork zie je alleen in clanwars en andere gamemodes waar je pre-made groepen hebt die over headset communiceren.
Reageer
0tweakers.not
@BramVroy4 november 2019 15:40
In game aankopen, tegen in mijn ogen forse prijzen.
Reageer
0BramVroy
@tweakers.not4 november 2019 16:12
Is het play-to-win, of eerder cosmetics?
Reageer
0pickboy
@BramVroy4 november 2019 16:25
Het is geen pay to win, maar je vorderd aanzienlijk sneller als je ingame aankomen doet (premium account) en kunt bemanningen sneller trainen met betaalde (premium) schepen.

Is pay to progress een legitieme term?
Reageer
0Vlizzjeffrey
@BramVroy4 november 2019 15:55
Hun games zijn naar mening echt goed, en miljoenen die er hetzelfde over denken.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Grand prix

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True