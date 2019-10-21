World of Tanks komt van Wargaming, de maker van World of Warships, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. World of Tanks is een free-to-play, online spel, waarin spelers elkaar in teams bestrijden met tanks uit de periode tussen grofweg 1930 en 1960. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties, zodat je bijvoorbeeld een betere bemanning voor de tanks of voertuigen kunt aanschaffen. Op ons eigen Forum kan meer informatie over dit spel worden gevonden. Update 1.6.1 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

UPDATE 1.6.1 IS HERE!

Try out the new multinational vehicle feature with the T-34-85 Rudy, check out new historical looks for your tanks, and take a sneak peek at the exciting events that are in the works!



MULTINATIONAL VEHICLES

Update 1.6.1 features the first vehicle with the ability to change its national affiliation: the legendary Tier VI medium T-34-85 Rudy. It comes in two versions—Polish and Soviet. You can instantly switch between them an unlimited number of times in your Garage. Other vehicles may join it in the future. Want to find out more finer details about this brand-new mechanics? Click here to get more answers to your questions.



HISTORICAL 2D STYLES

We’ve added two new customization sets, containing fully historical 2D styles. The first set offers 11 styles, one for each nation and applicable to any vehicle, for all map types. The second one includes "Ranger", a remarkable custom look with a proud history, also suitable for all nations and vehicle types. Styles from both sets are available for gold in your game client.