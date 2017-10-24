World of Tanks komt af van Wargaming, dezelfde maker achter World of Warships, World of Warplanes, Master of Orion en Total War: Arena. World of Tanks is een free-to-play online spel, waarin spelers elkaar in teams bestrijden met tanks uit de periode tussen grofweg 1930 en 1960. Het spel is gratis te spelen, maar maakt gebruik van microtransacties om zo bijvoorbeeld een betere bemanning voor de tanks of voertuigen aan te kunnen schaffen. Op ons eigen forum kan meer informatie over dit spel worden gevonden. Versie 9.20.1 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Update 9.20.1 Release



Update 9.20.1 is dropping on 18 October, with a load of changes across the British, American, and Chinese lines, plus a veritable salvo of matchmaker adjustments, including balancing by vehicle roles. Personal Missions see a major overhaul with a new interface, improved rewards and revised completion mechanics designed to enhance the overall experience. Finally, Epic Medals and Battle Heroes achievements now get you Bonds. Read on for more details!



What’s new



Vehicle Rebalances

British TDs from the FV4005 Stage II line were revised to provide for a much more accessible experience, while the nation’s medium tanks at Tiers VIII–X cemented their role as mid-range support vehicles receiving stronger front armor. Heavy Brits from Tier VIII onward were reshaped into a coherent line built around the Conqueror’s gameplay with the all-new Super Conqueror replacing the FV215b at Tier X. The update also ramps up the firepower of Tier X light tanks and reshuffles American LTs so that they offer unique, distinct gameplay. Finally, Chinese Premium tanks that grew obsolete over the years welcome a series of tweaks designed to make them relevant again. We once again revisited the combat parameters of Super Conqueror, Conqueror, FV4005 Stage II, FV4004 Conway, and FV4202 (P) after your feedback from Common Tests. Head to the article on rebalances for more details.



Personal Mission Revisions

Listening to community feedback, we came through with a set of major changes to Personal Missions. Together with adjusting conditions to better reflect the current state of the game, 9.20.1 replaces Commendations with Orders and Components, which should streamline progression through the first campaign. We’ve taken steps to improve on navigation, too, with a revamped mission interface. We hope these changes improve your experience.



Bonds and Medals

If you haven’t made it to Tier X, enjoy playing at lower tiers, and excel at it, 9.20.1 gives you extra motivation to bring your A-game to the table every time you roll out. It makes Bonds an extra reward for Epic Medals and Battle Heroes achievements. Now, these rare accolades earned in Tier IV–X vehicles don’t just reinforce your personal record, but add a set number of Bonds to your accounts. This new rule only applies to medals received after the release of 9.20.1.



Matchmaker Improvements

Medium and heavy tanks are no longer distributed randomly. The matchmaker now organizes TDs, medium and heavy tanks into smaller packs grouped around a certain combat role, and it tries to ensure each side has a similar number of vehicles of the same role. Along with this, we addressed some of your most vocal requests: refined team assembly logic, increased the chances of getting matched in a Grand Battle, and more. Now that you’re briefed on 9.20.1, let’s head to the battlefield together! We’ll continue to tweak and respond to feedback going forward, so keep it coming.