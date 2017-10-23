Versie 6.5.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend (Windows) 7z 17.01 beta

(Windows) zpaq 7.15

UPX 3.94 File manager Updated GUI and themes

Can now move and rename objects inside existing archives (7z/p7zip supported formats) Extraction and archiving Added option to force browsing of archives containing errors (default off)

Added option to show which options are volatile (context dependent) rather than persistent

Improved archive conversion "Change password" switch (default off) asks to provide a new password to be applied to converted archive(s), otherwise current password (if any) will be applied - decompression stage test current password for each input archive, asking new password in case of error

Improved support for WIM format in archiving and extraction interfaces, Advanced tab, were added options to operate including NT security information and NTFS Alternate Data Stream file manager shows SHA-1 hash value for items in WIM archives

Scheduled deletion after archiving/extraction will not be performed if errors are detected Code Privacy directive is available as GUI option 0 default, no password request 1 application asks for password when starts, skippable 2 application asks for password when starts, not skippable (password or keyfile must be provided)

Updated Wolfgang Ehrhardt's crypto library units crc_hash_2017-06-04 fca_2016-05-01 util_2017-06-04

Various fixes and improvements

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)

PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)

PeaZip portable

PeaZip voor Linux en BSD

PeaZip add-ons