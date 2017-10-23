×

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 388.00 WHQL

Door , 6 reacties, submitter: flippiej, bron: nVidia

23-10-2017 • 17:29

Submitter: flippiej

Bron: nVidia

nVidia logo (45 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 388.00 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Destiny 2 en Assassin's Creed Origins. De changelog laat verder nog een diverse bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for:
  • Destiny 2
  • Assassin's Creed Origins.
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
  • Assassin’s Creed - Not Recommended
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 388.00
  • [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: Stuttering occurs while playing games such as Doom, CS Go, and Witcher 3 on the external display. [1995267]
  • [Notebook][GM204]: Alienware laptops with GM204 GPUs are not included in this driver release. Support for these products will be added in the next driver. [200333878]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
  • [GeForce GTX 1070][Adobe Reader 3D]: There is corruption in the PDF. [1992456]
  • [GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]
  • [Photoshop CC 2017]: “Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver...” error message appears when selecting Path Blur after first launch of the application. [200352926]
  • [Notebook][MS Hybrid][HDR]: On Hybrid systems where the discrete GPU drives the primary display, there is momentary corruption before a streaming game goes into full-screen mode. [200349552]
  • 2007663 - EU/OEM: [EndUser] 387.92: Scrambled picture after updating to Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on some HDTVs supporting only 8bpc (driver update put it to 12bpc) [2007663]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Photoshop CC 2017]: “Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver...” error message appears when selecting Path Blur after first launch of the application. [200352926]

Versienummer 388.00 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.com/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 441,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver geen prijs bekend
Reacties (6)

+2 robertjan88
23 oktober 2017 18:06
Feedback van Microsoft m.b.t. de micro stutter bug:

"Microsoft is aware of isolated instances of performance impact to frame rates of some apps that utilize DirectX 9 and is working to resolve this in a future Windows Update. This post will be updated once the Windows Update solution is available.
In the meantime, you can work around this by disabling fullscreen optimization for the affected app, or by running the game in windowed mode. To disable fullscreen optimization:
1. From the Start Menu, right-click the affected app and select More > Open File Location. File Explorer will open to the app’s location.
2. In File Explorer, right-click the app and select Properties.
3. On the Compatibility tab, check the box to Disable fullscreen optimizations."

Source: https://answers.microsoft...-a355-231a2c23181a?auth=1
0 bcwtje
23 oktober 2017 17:32
PUBG is bij mij unplayable na deze update. Frame drops en de graphics zijn misvormd.
+1 n00bs
@bcwtje23 oktober 2017 17:34
Al de oude drivers etc. verwijderd en na een reboot opnieuw een installatie gedaan?
+1 Homme
@bcwtje23 oktober 2017 17:54
Net even getest op een 1080TI, geen issues hier.
Eens een clean install doen van de drivers kan helpen.
0 StGermain
23 oktober 2017 18:03
Hopelijk is de issue die ik sinds de nieuwste mega-update van Windows heb hiermee opgelost: zelfs met game-mode aan stottert GTAO als gek zodra en zolang er een popup van Skype in beeld is, daarvoor nooit last van gehad…
0 da_PSI
23 oktober 2017 18:42
Ben eigenlijk wel benieuwd wanneer de optimus issues worden opgelost. Zit hier met een laptop (Intel 630 + nVidia 1060 GTX) en heb iedere keer nog gewoon lag op mijn desktop. Met optimusview kun je zien dat iedere keer de nvidia kaart word opgeroepen als je een UAC melding krijgt, rechter muisknop doet, battery status nakijkt en ook bijvoorbeeld chrome opstart...., heb dit probleem nu meer dan 5 maanden en begint toch wel erg irritant te worden. De enigste oplossing is om de nvidia uit te schakelen wanneer je hem niet gebruikt. Wil je een spelletje spelen.., dan enable je hem weer |:(
*