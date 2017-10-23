Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 388.00 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Destiny 2 en Assassin's Creed Origins. De changelog laat verder nog een diverse bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Provides the optimal gaming experience for:
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- Destiny 2
- Assassin's Creed Origins.
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 388.00
- Assassin’s Creed - Not Recommended
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: Stuttering occurs while playing games such as Doom, CS Go, and Witcher 3 on the external display. [1995267]
- [Notebook][GM204]: Alienware laptops with GM204 GPUs are not included in this driver release. Support for these products will be added in the next driver. [200333878]
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
- [GeForce GTX 1070][Adobe Reader 3D]: There is corruption in the PDF. [1992456]
- [GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]
- [Photoshop CC 2017]: “Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver...” error message appears when selecting Path Blur after first launch of the application. [200352926]
- [Notebook][MS Hybrid][HDR]: On Hybrid systems where the discrete GPU drives the primary display, there is momentary corruption before a streaming game goes into full-screen mode. [200349552]
- 2007663 - EU/OEM: [EndUser] 387.92: Scrambled picture after updating to Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on some HDTVs supporting only 8bpc (driver update put it to 12bpc) [2007663]
