Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgekomen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.967 titels. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in this release: Various bug fixes

FreeType 2.8.1 compatibility fixes Bugs fixed in 2.0.3 (total 37): 11433: unimplemented function ole32.dll.OleGetIconOfFile

16948: tmpfile() fails when run from Unix path

24723: Lost Horizon crash/page fault during Chapter 2

26388: Sound Recorder crashes on encoding PCM Sample

32563: Purebasic does not display icons in toolbar which is drawn distorted.

33740: Sound Recorder displays error when seeking MP3 stream to the end

35529: Uninstaller: application list doesn't fit

38328: WPS 2013 (Kingsoft) crash at install

38980: World of Warships/Planes/Tanks client in torrent download mode crashes spuriously on high bandwidth load (i/o completion ports)

40919: Worms Armageddon Gameplay only shows top-left corner of screen

41489: notepad++ escape key

42080: Listview does not draw correctly in some conditions.

42140: "Unrecognized stencil op 0" messages flooding system log in Söldner Secret Wars

42656: ACDSee Pro 10 needs msvcp140.dll.?_Schedule_chore@details@Concurrency@@YAHPEAU_Threadpool_chore@12@@Z

42708: Soul Reaver GOG Cinematics stopped working

42754: Seed of Andromeda Pre-Alpha 0.2 crashes

42910: Scrabble (Infogrames) multiplayer requires IDirectPlay4::EnumConnections

42940: WAtomic: White labels that show name of elements hidden by GL components

43005: secur32/tests/ntlm.ok crashes in DeleteSecurityContext

43020: Guitar Pro 7 needs msvcp140.dll._To_wide

43026: SP+ maker won't run.

43039: Rise of the Tomb Raider needs unimplemented function USER32.dll.PhysicalToLogicalPoint

43097: WarBR: game (WarS v5.5 p4) crashes on start, needs WMP IOleObject::GetExtent method implementation

43157: Adobe Premiere needs ntoskrnl.exe.KeAcquireSpinLockRaiseToDpc

43216: winhttp fails to redirect from http to https on 301 error.

43220: Adobe Premiere needs ntoskrnl.exe.KeReleaseSpinLock

43268: Wargaming.net Game Center needs msvcp140.dll._To_byte

43283: Crazyracing KartRider: Crashes on startup on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.IoCreateNotificationEvent

43295: BitLord crashes on unimplemented function IPHLPAPI.DLL.if_nametoindex

43303: PHP crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.acosh

43304: PHP crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.atanh

43305: numpy crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.log1p

43334: winealsa.drv: Warning while building (GCC 7.1.1)

43392: valgrind shows a couple invalid reads in programs/regedit/tests/regedit.c

43403: make error on Debian 4.9.30-2kali1 (2017-06-22) x86_64 GNU/Linux

43715: Many applications (winecfg, ...) crash on startup with freetype 2.8.1

43716: freetype 2.8.1 breaks Wine build during font conversion with sfnt2fon