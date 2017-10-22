Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgekomen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.967 titels. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.0.3 (total 37):
- Various bug fixes
- FreeType 2.8.1 compatibility fixes
- 11433: unimplemented function ole32.dll.OleGetIconOfFile
- 16948: tmpfile() fails when run from Unix path
- 24723: Lost Horizon crash/page fault during Chapter 2
- 26388: Sound Recorder crashes on encoding PCM Sample
- 32563: Purebasic does not display icons in toolbar which is drawn distorted.
- 33740: Sound Recorder displays error when seeking MP3 stream to the end
- 35529: Uninstaller: application list doesn't fit
- 38328: WPS 2013 (Kingsoft) crash at install
- 38980: World of Warships/Planes/Tanks client in torrent download mode crashes spuriously on high bandwidth load (i/o completion ports)
- 40919: Worms Armageddon Gameplay only shows top-left corner of screen
- 41489: notepad++ escape key
- 42080: Listview does not draw correctly in some conditions.
- 42140: "Unrecognized stencil op 0" messages flooding system log in Söldner Secret Wars
- 42656: ACDSee Pro 10 needs msvcp140.dll.?_Schedule_chore@details@Concurrency@@YAHPEAU_Threadpool_chore@12@@Z
- 42708: Soul Reaver GOG Cinematics stopped working
- 42754: Seed of Andromeda Pre-Alpha 0.2 crashes
- 42910: Scrabble (Infogrames) multiplayer requires IDirectPlay4::EnumConnections
- 42940: WAtomic: White labels that show name of elements hidden by GL components
- 43005: secur32/tests/ntlm.ok crashes in DeleteSecurityContext
- 43020: Guitar Pro 7 needs msvcp140.dll._To_wide
- 43026: SP+ maker won't run.
- 43039: Rise of the Tomb Raider needs unimplemented function USER32.dll.PhysicalToLogicalPoint
- 43097: WarBR: game (WarS v5.5 p4) crashes on start, needs WMP IOleObject::GetExtent method implementation
- 43157: Adobe Premiere needs ntoskrnl.exe.KeAcquireSpinLockRaiseToDpc
- 43216: winhttp fails to redirect from http to https on 301 error.
- 43220: Adobe Premiere needs ntoskrnl.exe.KeReleaseSpinLock
- 43268: Wargaming.net Game Center needs msvcp140.dll._To_byte
- 43283: Crazyracing KartRider: Crashes on startup on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.IoCreateNotificationEvent
- 43295: BitLord crashes on unimplemented function IPHLPAPI.DLL.if_nametoindex
- 43303: PHP crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.acosh
- 43304: PHP crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.atanh
- 43305: numpy crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-math-l1-1-0.dll.log1p
- 43334: winealsa.drv: Warning while building (GCC 7.1.1)
- 43392: valgrind shows a couple invalid reads in programs/regedit/tests/regedit.c
- 43403: make error on Debian 4.9.30-2kali1 (2017-06-22) x86_64 GNU/Linux
- 43715: Many applications (winecfg, ...) crash on startup with freetype 2.8.1
- 43716: freetype 2.8.1 breaks Wine build during font conversion with sfnt2fon