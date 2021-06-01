NomadBSD is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en richt zich op livesystemen. Het draait vanaf een usb-stick en heeft ongeveer 5GB ruimte nodig. Het bijbehorende manifest vermeldt dat onder andere Filezilla, Firefox, Gimp, Gnupg, Nmap, Pidgin, the Sleuth Kit en Thunderbird worden meegeleverd. Versie 130R-20210508 is halverwege vorige maand uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende aankondiging, die ook de wijziging in versienummering verklaard:
NomadBSD 130R-20210508 is now available!
We are pleased to present the release of NomadBSD 130R-20210508.
Changes since 1.4
- We've decided to change the versioning scheme to the following form: FFfX-YYYYMMDD, where FF is the major two-digit FreeBSD version, f is the minor version, and X stands for ALPHA (A), BETA (B), RC, or RELEASE (R). Followed by a date. The new scheme allows us to provide images with different version of FreeBSD.
- The base system has been upgraded to FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE.
- The partition alignment has been changed to 1M to improve the write speed on flash drives.
- A bug where GLX is disabled has been fixed.
- Drivers for VMware have been added.
Changes since 1.3.2
- The base system has been upgraded to FreeBSD 12.2-p4.
- The installer has been improved.
- Problems with booting the installed system via UEFI has been fixed.
- The suitable graphics card driver will now be installed and setup, instead of using the auto-detection on the installed system.
- Automatic graphics driver detection has been improved
- The menu has been removed.
- If no better graphics driver could be found, VESA or SCFB is used.
- Autodetection will now run only if the system configuration changed since the last successful detection.
- Autodetection can be disabled via the boot menu in case there is a problem.
- Touchpad support has been improved
- If Xorg reports a problem with the touchpad, kern.evdev.rcpt_mask is automatically adjusted to use sysmouse.
- The tool DSBXinput has been added which allows for easy configuration of touchpads and mice.
- An rc-script for saving an restoring the display brightness has been added.
- A GUI for easy installation of the Linux Chrome, Brave and Vivaldi browser has been added. They allow to use streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, or Spotify.
- Support for selecting other window managers or desktop environments by pressing <F1> in the graphical login manager (SLiM) has been added.
- wifimgr has been replaced by NetworkMgr.
- The subsystem for auto-starting applications used by NomadBSD does now conform to the XDG autostart specs
- The partition which uses the remaining space is now mounted under /data.
- /compat, /var/tmp, /var/db, and /usr/ports are now nullfs mount points for their counterparts under /data, so that users don't have to create symlinks for those directories anymore.
- Bad news for i386 users: Since drm-legacy-kmod is now obsolete, there is no i386 support for accelerated graphics for Intel and ATI/AMD cards aymore.