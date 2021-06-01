Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: NomadBSD 130R-20210508

NomadBSD is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en richt zich op livesystemen. Het draait vanaf een usb-stick en heeft ongeveer 5GB ruimte nodig. Het bijbehorende manifest vermeldt dat onder andere Filezilla, Firefox, Gimp, Gnupg, Nmap, Pidgin, the Sleuth Kit en Thunderbird worden meegeleverd. Versie 130R-20210508 is halverwege vorige maand uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende aankondiging, die ook de wijziging in versienummering verklaard:

NomadBSD 130R-20210508 is now available!

We are pleased to present the release of NomadBSD 130R-20210508.

Changes since 1.4
  • We've decided to change the versioning scheme to the following form: FFfX-YYYYMMDD, where FF is the major two-digit FreeBSD version, f is the minor version, and X stands for ALPHA (A), BETA (B), RC, or RELEASE (R). Followed by a date. The new scheme allows us to provide images with different version of FreeBSD.
  • The base system has been upgraded to FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE.
  • The partition alignment has been changed to 1M to improve the write speed on flash drives.
  • A bug where GLX is disabled has been fixed.
  • Drivers for VMware have been added.
NomadBSD 1.4 is now available!

We are pleased to present the release of NomadBSD 1.4.

Changes since 1.3.2
  • The base system has been upgraded to FreeBSD 12.2-p4.
  • The installer has been improved.
    • Problems with booting the installed system via UEFI has been fixed.
    • The suitable graphics card driver will now be installed and setup, instead of using the auto-detection on the installed system.
  • Automatic graphics driver detection has been improved
    • The menu has been removed.
    • If no better graphics driver could be found, VESA or SCFB is used.
    • Autodetection will now run only if the system configuration changed since the last successful detection.
    • Autodetection can be disabled via the boot menu in case there is a problem.
  • Touchpad support has been improved
    • If Xorg reports a problem with the touchpad, kern.evdev.rcpt_mask is automatically adjusted to use sysmouse.
    • The tool DSBXinput has been added which allows for easy configuration of touchpads and mice.
  • An rc-script for saving an restoring the display brightness has been added.
  • A GUI for easy installation of the Linux Chrome, Brave and Vivaldi browser has been added. They allow to use streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, or Spotify.
  • Support for selecting other window managers or desktop environments by pressing <F1> in the graphical login manager (SLiM) has been added.
  • wifimgr has been replaced by NetworkMgr.
  • The subsystem for auto-starting applications used by NomadBSD does now conform to the XDG autostart specs
  • The partition which uses the remaining space is now mounted under /data.
  • /compat, /var/tmp, /var/db, and /usr/ports are now nullfs mount points for their counterparts under /data, so that users don't have to create symlinks for those directories anymore.
  • Bad news for i386 users: Since drm-legacy-kmod is now obsolete, there is no i386 support for accelerated graphics for Intel and ATI/AMD cards aymore.
Versienummer 130R-20210508
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website NomadBSD
Download https://nomadbsd.org/index.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: NomadBSD

Reacties (6)

0UTMachine
1 juni 2021 14:09
Ik ben toch heel benieuwd naar de veel gebruikte use-cases voor deze distributie ... Ik kan mij 1-2-3 niet bedenken wat je ermee kan, behalve als je hoofd systeem BSD is, en iets moet recoveren?
+1jurroen
@UTMachine1 juni 2021 15:31
De website van het project is letterlijk één klik van je verwijderd. Daarop staat:
NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives, based on FreeBSD. Together with automatic hardware detection and setup, it is configured to be used as a desktop system that works out of the box, but can also be used for data recovery, for educational purposes, or to test FreeBSD's hardware compatibility.
De meer technisch onderlegde gebruiker zal over het algemeen een FreeBSD installer prefereren en daarop zelf een desktop naar hartelust inrichten. Voor de gebruikers die dat niet zijn of de moeite er niet voor willen nemen, maar toch benieuwd zijn, is dit een uitkomst. Of gewoon om simpelweg je eigen desktop bij te hebben, bijvoorbeeld op een USB stick aan je sleutelbos.

Zat use-cases denkbaar, buiten hetgeen wat er op de website zelf staat.
+1UTMachine
@jurroen1 juni 2021 15:33
Dan ben ik wel benieuwd hoeveel mensen dit gebruiken, want BSD is toch meer voor de hardcode gebruikers normatlier (daarom gebruikte ik ook "veel gebruikte" in mijn initiele comment ;-)). Mijn gevoel zegt dat normaliter mensen zullen grijpen naar Ubuntu.
+1jurroen
@UTMachine1 juni 2021 15:44
Mogelijk wil NomadBSD daar verandering in brengen, door het uitbrengen van een live-image die wat meer gericht is op de beginnende gebruiker. Ik weet zelf niet of de developers achter het NomadBSD project inzicht hebben in het gebruik; bij OpenBSD is dit bijvoorbeeld (bewust) niet het geval.

Offtopic: als je zelf overigens bij die hardcore gebruikers hoort, schuif volgende keer gezellig aan bij de Puffbeers meetup. Ik gok dat er binnen een maandje of twee wel weer een zal zijn ;)
+1Maurits van Baerle
@UTMachine1 juni 2021 18:46
Dit is waarschijnlijk het eerste ‘Live’ systeem dat out-of-the-box OpenZFS 2.0 ondersteunt. Als je dus regelmatig storage toepassingen die ZFS draaien moet troubleshooten dan is het geen gekke keuze om altijd bij je te hebben.
+1UTMachine
@Maurits van Baerle1 juni 2021 19:39
Ja dat klinkt als een zeer nuttige toepassing

