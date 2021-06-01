NomadBSD is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en richt zich op livesystemen. Het draait vanaf een usb-stick en heeft ongeveer 5GB ruimte nodig. Het bijbehorende manifest vermeldt dat onder andere Filezilla, Firefox, Gimp, Gnupg, Nmap, Pidgin, the Sleuth Kit en Thunderbird worden meegeleverd. Versie 130R-20210508 is halverwege vorige maand uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende aankondiging, die ook de wijziging in versienummering verklaard:

NomadBSD 130R-20210508 is now available!



Changes since 1.4 We've decided to change the versioning scheme to the following form: FFfX-YYYYMMDD, where FF is the major two-digit FreeBSD version, f is the minor version, and X stands for ALPHA (A), BETA (B), RC, or RELEASE (R). Followed by a date. The new scheme allows us to provide images with different version of FreeBSD.

The base system has been upgraded to FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE.

The partition alignment has been changed to 1M to improve the write speed on flash drives.

A bug where GLX is disabled has been fixed.

Drivers for VMware have been added.



We are pleased to present the release of NomadBSD 1.4.



Changes since 1.3.2 The base system has been upgraded to FreeBSD 12.2-p4.

The installer has been improved. Problems with booting the installed system via UEFI has been fixed. The suitable graphics card driver will now be installed and setup, instead of using the auto-detection on the installed system.

Automatic graphics driver detection has been improved The menu has been removed. If no better graphics driver could be found, VESA or SCFB is used. Autodetection will now run only if the system configuration changed since the last successful detection. Autodetection can be disabled via the boot menu in case there is a problem.

Touchpad support has been improved If Xorg reports a problem with the touchpad, kern.evdev.rcpt_mask is automatically adjusted to use sysmouse. The tool DSBXinput has been added which allows for easy configuration of touchpads and mice.

An rc-script for saving an restoring the display brightness has been added.

A GUI for easy installation of the Linux Chrome, Brave and Vivaldi browser has been added. They allow to use streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, or Spotify.

Support for selecting other window managers or desktop environments by pressing <F1> in the graphical login manager (SLiM) has been added.

wifimgr has been replaced by NetworkMgr.

The subsystem for auto-starting applications used by NomadBSD does now conform to the XDG autostart specs

The partition which uses the remaining space is now mounted under /data.

/compat, /var/tmp, /var/db, and /usr/ports are now nullfs mount points for their counterparts under /data, so that users don't have to create symlinks for those directories anymore.

Bad news for i386 users: Since drm-legacy-kmod is now obsolete, there is no i386 support for accelerated graphics for Intel and ATI/AMD cards aymore.