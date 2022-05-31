Versie 15.52 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 15.50 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

RJ TextEd version 15.52

Added an option in the view menu to "Show vertical line at cursor position".

The line can be a dotted or solid line and is displayed at the current text cursor position. You can change the color and style in "Environment->Themes->Customize...".

Added a new right click context menu to the FTP panel that contains the following menu items:

Permissions - Change read/write/execute access

New file... - Create a new file and upload it to the server

New folder - Create a new folder on the server

Edit file - Download and open the selected file(s)

Upload current document to remote server - Save the currently open document on the server

Refresh - Reload the remote folder

Rename - Rename file or folder Delete - Delete selected files and folders

I also made some optimizations to speed some things up a bit and fixed a few issues.

Language display issue when opening document tab as an external window.

Heredoc highlight issue in bash documents.

External compare of remote files.

Issue when trying to open remote files several times.

RJ TextEd version 15.51

Add favorite dialog will ask you for both a name and a path.

Made some visual changes in the row compare panel. Tabs and spaces should now be displayed to help see the difference between the two current rows.

Fixed a few issues.