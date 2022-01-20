Gretech heeft een nieuwe versie van GOM Player uitgebracht. Deze gratis mediaspeler wordt door Gretech ontwikkeld en is geschikt voor Windows 7 of hoger. GOM Player wordt geleverd met diverse populaire codecs, zodat deze niet apart in Windows hoeven te worden geïnstalleerd. Mocht er een bestand worden afgespeeld waarvoor de codec nog niet aanwezig is, dan kan deze via de codec finder automatisch worden opgezocht en toegevoegd. Verder is ondersteuning aanwezig voor het afspelen van incomplete bestanden en uiteraard ook voor ondertiteling. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Improvement of function Display type icons in Favorites pop-up list VOC and bug fixes Fixed the problem that the subtitle shadow was cut off

Fixed the problem of search delay that occurred when playing multiple video files

Fixed the problem that occurred when some SRT subtitles were displayed

Fixed the problem that CUVID H/W acceleration was not working

Fixed the problem that H/W acceleration was not working on 10-bit video

Improved the playback of Broken AVI files

Fixed the problem that occurred when setting the color space for video