Software-update: IrfanView 4.70

IrfanView logo (75 pix) Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.70 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.70:
  • New option: Keep existing alpha/transparency color (Properties->Viewing)
    Show checkerboard image; Alpha/Color also used for saving
  • New option in Increase Color Depth dialog: 32 BPP (with alpha layer)
  • New option in Replace Color dialog: Set transparent color (if 32 BPP image)
  • New Image menu: Edit or Set alpha/transparency color>
  • New option: Show Browse buttons in main window (Properties->Browsing)
  • Fine Rotation option can work on selections
  • New in OCR PlugIn: read QR or Barcode
  • New slideshow hotkey: SHIFT + "," (comma): Toggle random and automatic time
  • New Print dialog option: Reverse pages (for multipage images, page ranges)
  • Support for EXIF data in WEBP files (EXIF dialog)
  • Command line: "/effect" can be combined with "/slideshow", like:
    i_view64.exe /slideshow=c:\mypics.txt /effect=(30,0,0)
  • Loading issues in several PlugIns fixed
    (CADImage, Formats, CamRAW, DjVu, JPM, ECW, WSQ)
  • SVG PlugIn loading bugs fixed
  • EXR PlugIn loading bugs fixed
  • Download newest PlugIns version from here

IrfanView

Versienummer 4.70
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Irfan Skiljan
Download https://www.irfanview.com/64bit.htm
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-10-2024 21:19 25

11-10-2024 • 21:19

25

Bron: Irfan Skiljan

Update-historie

15-05 IrfanView 4.75 6
13-11 IrfanView 4.73 22
05-'25 IrfanView 4.72 4
10-'24 IrfanView 4.70 25
04-'24 IrfanView 4.67 8
12-'23 IrfanView 4.66 18
12-'23 IrfanView 4.65 3
12-'22 IrfanView 4.62 2
03-'22 IrfanView 4.60 10
12-'21 IrfanView 4.59 11
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IrfanView

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4.5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (25)

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mootjee 12 oktober 2024 01:10
Ik kan update niet installeren. Elke keer als ik het probeer te updaten bij installatie dan staat er dat de installatie compleet is terwijl het niet geupdate is! Iemand met dezelfde probleem?
weballey @mootjee12 oktober 2024 16:13
Of verwijder het programma eerst eens geheel.
mootjee @weballey12 oktober 2024 18:09
Dit is gelukt. Dankje!
alm @mootjee12 oktober 2024 04:16
Probeer je wellicht de 64-bit versie over een 32-bit versie te installeren? Zo ja, check dan eens met de 32-bit installer.
AibohphobiA BoB @mootjee12 oktober 2024 21:14
Ik zie dat de meeste links op de site alleen de vorige versie hebben.
Bij Softpedia is 4.7 beschikbaar. Misschien ook andere sites, maar deze werkt.
pandit 12 oktober 2024 13:46
Ook decennialang mijn favoriet.
@Bartvanklaveren. Helaas is het alleen freeware voor thuisgebruik. Op mijn werk moeten we ons behelpen met de verschrikkelijke fotoviewer binnen Windows. Voor organisaties is er een behoorlijke hoge fee vereist volgens mijn collega's die hier over gaan.

Hierdoor ben ik enorm beperkt op mijn werk en kan ik bijv geen plaatjes verkleinen of ik moet dat online doen wat binnen mijn organisatie onwenselijk is
ZinloosGeweldig @pandit12 oktober 2024 13:56
De Image Resizer van Microsoft Powertoys wel eens geprobeerd?
BaasG @pandit12 oktober 2024 16:52
Commercial users: please contact me by E-Mail for prices and discounts.
(the price for one (single) license: US$ 12.00 or EUR 10,00; discounts for 11+ licenses)
(perpetual license, valid for all 32 and 64 bit versions)
Da's behoorlijk hoog?
magician2000 @pandit12 oktober 2024 23:02
Ik weet niet hoe het nu is, maar in het verleden heb ik voor een bedrijf voor een zeer nette prijs licenties aangeschaft. Volgens mij iets van € 10,- per gebruiker.

Je kunt hem altijd een mail sturen om te vragen wat de kosten zijn. Je kunt dan altijd zelf een licentie aanschaffen voor commercieel gebruik gebonden aan jou als persoon.

Ik zie net dat @BaasG de prijs erbij heeft gezet. Dus in al die tijd geen prijsverhoging.

[Reactie gewijzigd door magician2000 op 12 oktober 2024 23:07]

cyberbelgium 11 oktober 2024 23:34
inderdaad geweldig programma , gebruik het al meer dan 25 jaar
net eens opgezocht hoe oud de developer (Irfan Skiljan) ondertussen al is ,net zo oud als ik van 1973 :)
Cerberus_tm @cyberbelgium12 oktober 2024 19:18
Ik gebruik dit ook al sinds Windows 98, denk ik? Ik heb diverse malen andere programma's geprobeerd, maar telkens zijn die toch langzamer of minder handig voor simpel plaatjes bekijken, ondanks de onhandige bediening van Irfan View.
sellh @Cerberus_tm12 oktober 2024 19:59
Ben ooit eens overgestapt van ACDSee naar IrfanView voor het bekijken van afbeeldingen. Afbeeldingen editen doe ik niet in dit programma, maar met PhotoShop.
Maar voor mijn hobby (genealogisch en historisch onderzoek) gebruik ik vaak meerdere afbeeldingen tegelijkertijd (archiefmateriaal en oude portretten).IrfanView bleek één van de weinige programma's waarbij je meerdere schermen naast elkaar open kunt houden. Ben er dan ook zeer tevreden mee.
Enige nadeel vind ik nog steeds dat het draaien van afbeeldingen (90 of 180 graden) en opslaan nogal bewerkelijk is. Maar daarvoor heb ik inmiddels met een macroprogramma een toetsencombinatie gedefinieerd, zodat dat nu ook snel en makkelijk lukt.
Bagger68 @sellh12 oktober 2024 21:15
Afbeelding draaien is heel eenvoudig: shift+J , dan kiezen 90-180-270 en Enter en er wordt gedraaid en meteen opgeslagen. Enige is dat soms bij 270 graden iets mis gaat, maar drie keer 90 is ook 270 graden
sellh @Bagger6812 oktober 2024 22:36
Dank je. Dat zal ik uitproberen (hoewel ik inmiddels helemaal gewend ben aan mijn macro's (ctrl-alt-l linksom draaien + opslaan, ctrl-alt-r rechtsom draaien en opslaan).
Uit het verleden herinner ik me dat het draaien via een submenu werkte en dat het resultaat daarna niet automatisch werd opgeslagen. Maar mogelijk is dat dan inmiddels bij een update vereenvoudigd.
dipje2 @Bagger6813 oktober 2024 12:04
Dat is de lossless transform van Jpg toch? Werkt denk ik niet zomaar op alle files.. maar dat weet ik niet zeker.
Uruk-Hai
@sellh12 oktober 2024 23:04
Enige nadeel vind ik nog steeds dat het draaien van afbeeldingen (90 of 180 graden) en opslaan nogal bewerkelijk is.
Plaatjes 90 graden draaien doe je makkelijk en super snel met de R (rechtsom) en L (linksom) toets op je toetsenbord. Daarna doe je CTRL+S om over het originele bestand heen te saven.

Dit kon 25 jaar geleden al. Wist je dat niet?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 12 oktober 2024 23:06]

antonboonstra @Uruk-Hai13 oktober 2024 11:38
Daarmee verlies je wel kwaliteit, omdat je de afbeelding opnieuw comprimeert. Als je de plugins installeert, kun je beter JPG lossless rotation gebruiken (SHIFT+J)
twiFight @cyberbelgium12 oktober 2024 11:12
En voor mensen die graag een beeld (pun intended) bij een naam hebben, hier een foto van de beste man.
SCS2 @twiFight12 oktober 2024 22:47
Ook hij is ouder geworden.
Ik had beeld van z'n site in gedachten:
https://www.irfanview.com/main_about.htm
JSBach 11 oktober 2024 22:16
Ah, zo goed dat dit programma onderhouden blijft. Beetje achterhaalde lay-out, maar zóveel functionaliteit!
Ik gebruik vaak de batch-processing voor resize and sharpening, bijvoorbeeld.
Uruk-Hai
@JSBach11 oktober 2024 23:11
Vroeger paste Irfanview makkelijk op een 1,44MB 3,5inch floppy en zat toen al boordevol functies.
Ik stond er versteld van dat het zo klein, super snel en super uitgebreid was.

Het enige dat ik jammer vind aan Irfanview:
- Niet opensource.
- Niet crossplatform.

Afgezien daarvan vind ik het een topprogramma.
jpsch @Uruk-Hai12 oktober 2024 09:01
Inderdaad een topprogramma, wat ik wel apart vind dat ik als 64 bit gebruiker, nog steeds naar een 32 bit versie gestuurd wordt bij updaten. Maar goed dat weet ik inmiddels.
freeco 11 oktober 2024 22:37
Al ongeveer 25 jaar een heel tevreden gebruiker. :)
Mr_Jojo 12 oktober 2024 08:50
Nog steeds een zeer tevreden gebruiker
teacup 12 oktober 2024 09:22
Gebruik IrfanView ook nog steeds. Inderdaad verouderende lay-out, maar als sluis om plaatjes zonder meta-meuk van software A naar software B te krijgen is het voor mij nog steeds onovertroffen.

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