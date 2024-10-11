Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.70 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.70: New option: Keep existing alpha/transparency color (Properties->Viewing)

Show checkerboard image; Alpha/Color also used for saving

Show checkerboard image; Alpha/Color also used for saving New option in Increase Color Depth dialog: 32 BPP (with alpha layer)

New option in Replace Color dialog: Set transparent color (if 32 BPP image)

New Image menu: Edit or Set alpha/transparency color>

New option: Show Browse buttons in main window (Properties->Browsing)

Fine Rotation option can work on selections

New in OCR PlugIn: read QR or Barcode

New slideshow hotkey: SHIFT + "," (comma): Toggle random and automatic time

New Print dialog option: Reverse pages (for multipage images, page ranges)

Support for EXIF data in WEBP files (EXIF dialog)

Command line: "/effect" can be combined with "/slideshow", like:

i_view64.exe /slideshow=c:\mypics.txt /effect=(30,0,0)

i_view64.exe /slideshow=c:\mypics.txt /effect=(30,0,0) Loading issues in several PlugIns fixed

(CADImage, Formats, CamRAW, DjVu, JPM, ECW, WSQ)

(CADImage, Formats, CamRAW, DjVu, JPM, ECW, WSQ) SVG PlugIn loading bugs fixed

EXR PlugIn loading bugs fixed

Download newest PlugIns version from here