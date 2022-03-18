Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.60 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.60: JPG save preview dialog: Options to zoom/scroll the preview image

New option in File menu: Compare current image with another image

Option for Favorite menus (Edit menu); Right mouse click on menu item

Options menu to "Create new EXIF data" in JPGs without EXIF

New browsing options for mouse wheel (Properties->Browsing)

Support for QOI format (Formats PlugIn, reading and saving)

Improved DDS loading (BC7 compression, thanks to Richard Geldreich)

TIF loading fixed (Thanks to Aslan Gurtsiev, CVE-2021-46064)

New hotkey: Alt + Shift + B : Show thin or normal border (current session only)

+ + : Show thin or normal border (current session only) Several PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions