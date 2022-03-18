Software-update: IrfanView 4.60

IrfanView logo (75 pix) Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.60 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.60:
  • JPG save preview dialog: Options to zoom/scroll the preview image
  • New option in File menu: Compare current image with another image
  • Option for Favorite menus (Edit menu); Right mouse click on menu item
  • Options menu to "Create new EXIF data" in JPGs without EXIF
  • New browsing options for mouse wheel (Properties->Browsing)
  • Support for QOI format (Formats PlugIn, reading and saving)
  • Improved DDS loading (BC7 compression, thanks to Richard Geldreich)
  • TIF loading fixed (Thanks to Aslan Gurtsiev, CVE-2021-46064)
  • New hotkey: Alt + Shift + B: Show thin or normal border (current session only)
  • Several PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions
IrfanView screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 4.60
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website IrfanView
Download https://www.irfanview.com/64bit.htm
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (10)

+1sellh48
19 maart 2022 14:34
Ben het op een gegeven moment gaan gebruiken omdat ik met ACDSee maar 1 scherm tegelijkertijd open kon zetten, wat zeer onhandig was bij mijn dagelijkse werkzaamheden.

Groot nadeel met Irfanview is dat na het roteren van een afbeelding de afbeelding niet direct in de juiste stand wordt opgeslagen. Als je zoals ik in een archief duizenden foto's hebt gemaakt, die allemaal liggend zijn (gunstiger bij het fotograferen) en bij het bewerken gedraaid worden, is dat onhandig.
Ik heb het opgelost met een extern programma (Macro Expert) waarmee je diverse toetsaanslagen in een macro kunt opslaan (ctrl-shift-l draait een afbeelding in Irfanview nu naar links en slaat het op, ctrl-shift-r doet het zelfde, maar dan met een draai naar rechts).
+1Toff
@sellh4820 maart 2022 00:17
Ik vind het juist verschrikkelijk, wanneer een programma ongevraagd mijn originelen verandert. Jouw oplossing is een mooi compromis.
0erikmeuk3
@Toff20 maart 2022 17:07
Zover ik weet, doet hij dat alleen bij de verliesloze transformaties.
+1downtime
@sellh4820 maart 2022 03:03
Als ik iets niet wil dan zijn het programma’s die ongevraagd originele bestanden overschrijven. Zulke programma’s worden meteen gedeïnstalleerd.
+1divvid
19 maart 2022 00:07
Eén van de weinige programma’s die ik echt mis onder Linux en zelfs MacOS (nee nou niet wéér met gimp aankomen)
+1Uruk-Hai

@divvid19 maart 2022 07:04
Ik mis Irfanview op Linux niet heel erg meer. Het was even wennen, maar ik kan inmiddels zonder.

Ik kan me prima redden met XnviewMP voor batch conversion en Xviewer voor plaatjes bekijken (F11 voor fullscreen weergave, wat net zo snel en makkelijk is als Enter in Irfanview) en iets simpels als even een afbeelding roteren en opnieuw opslaan.

Ik geef eerlijk toe: ik vind XnviewMP wel minder gebruikersvriendelijk dan Irfanview, maar gewenning en daar de tijd voor nemen doet een hoop goed. Over Xviewer heb ik daarentegen niks te klagen, dat vind ik echt een heerlijke viewer.

Ik vind het trouwens een beetje een gek argument om Irfanview en Linux los van elkaar te zien, omdat uitgerekend Irfanview uitstekend werkt met Wine.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 19 maart 2022 07:09]

+1divvid
@Uruk-Hai20 maart 2022 07:35
Beiden zijn inderdaad goede alternatieven. Wine… tja, dat blijft huilen, soms werkt het, maar vaak ook niet
+1Commandor1961
18 maart 2022 17:26
nu nog dark/blackmode er in
Update : zit er nog niet in
+1cyberbelgium
18 maart 2022 22:35
Hulde ! gebruik het echt al jaren als default viewer :)
0erikmeuk3
20 maart 2022 17:28
Er zit ook een menu in, om de bestaande EXIF datum te corrigeren.
2 foto's vergelijken is niet actief. Het is een 'zoek het verschil' plaatje.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

